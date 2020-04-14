Tamilrockers Leaked Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai Download ALT Balaji Web series:

Nowadays, a woman is facing various affair issues regarding her husband or partner and it is the major concern of a woman to keep away her husband/ partner from other women. And few men are like “kya farq padhta hai? I can divorce my first wife and then marry again to someone else pretty woman… mujhe to koi bhi mil jayegi kind of, right?” people are sometimes like “unko koi farq ni padhta Kisi ka dil todne se” 40% modern women are independent they enjoy their life with a glass of red wine even their hubby gave her divorce. So, this daily soap “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain” is based on these types of life.

Love life is full of love, cheat, breakup and these scenarios leave a woman at the place where she died eternally. Rohit (Actor Ronit) is the husband of Poonam (Gurdeep) and Ananya (Mona) is an interior designer. The entry of Ananya in the life of Rohit is successful to make him fall for Ananya. At this turn of his life, he breaks connection with his family and married to Ananya. A simple and humble man who always put her family first, now Anaya has been his life and decided to leave his family.

Rohit is stuck in between family and Ananya but yet he chose Ananya. Also, Ananya is the best household worker, homemaker and Rohit accept what is happening that would be written in his fate that why it has been with his and Aanaya. Ananya got his feeling through his Shayari and love words that Rohit’s family couldn’t get from his side. After knowing about her husband, Poonam began to drink a full day and admit it she has to live without her hubby now.

In India, Cheating has been a large point whether you are in a relationship or you are married, this point is shown related to our life and I agree with those scenes of the drama. Majorly, men made a mindset to cheat like a toy with any girl. Each person is not perfect but it is the truth that everyone has something unique and good within itself that another can’t have.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a drama full of sadness and heath broken story. You know guys, this is the best thing ever, and actors who are doing their job so fabulously to make this real. Yes, when you will watch this show, you will feel like it is happening really and why these heartbreaking activities are happening?

And nowadays, a man wants to accept a modern woman, not a household wife only. Most of the man had set mind to make the women his wife only who are independent that is the reason Rohit chose Ananya. Rohit tried to keep Ananya away from his boss and give her love and attention.

After a few days, a man (Sayush Nayyar) pierced into Ananya’s life as well as her sister convinces her to marry him. Apart from that, Bani (the daughter Rohit) had a miscarriage at her first time of pregnancy. it has done due to Pakistani Singer (Parth Samthaan) flirted with his daughter to know who will get angry, just in case, if someone tries to flirt with his family woman.

This show has so many emotions to feel, we get stuck and sometimes get curious to know what will happen further. Moreover, Mona loves to dress up for the office. Mone suddenly got herself pregnant and Ronit didn’t want any aberration so that Mona can’t wait for any guy in the future. The chemistry of Rohit and Ananya is fresh and excited for youngsters.

Ronit met Mona’s boss harry (Apurva Agnihotri) to keep away her from the boss and to know whether she is pregnant or not. Ananya stays away from her husband Rohit in Abu Dhabi. After a long break of his love life, Ronit called her and ask her to support in all ways. There is a new twist, Poonam (Ronit’s ex-wife) met one guy and decide to make a new relationship. He has a rich background with all the luxury things and makes his love or relationship for Poonam even brighter with jealousy. Both settled in their own life with their new partners.

The audience loved this show as it is fully apart from daily life’s saas-bahu story. Modern generation wants something different and new story so that people can engage themselves with that show. So, when it comes to being a new masala story; yes, it remained on the top. Season 2 of “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain” is giving us energy and love facts as well.

ALTBalaji web series provides the best of it that we see in web series or stories. On the other hand, Poonam is no sadder regarding her husband’s affair. Because its first season does not contain full story so ALTBalaji made season 2.