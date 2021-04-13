Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date – the Latest News

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date and the Latest News.

The series Inside Edge has been renewed for the third season by Amazon Prime Video. Inside Edge Season 1 was released on 10th July 2017, and Season 2 was released on 6th December 2019.

Inside Edge Season 1 and Season consists of ten episodes each. So, we expect that Inside Edge Season 3 will also have ten episodes.

The release date of Inside Edge Season 3 is not revealed yet, but we can expect Season 3 in August 2021. It seems that the announcement of the release date of Inside Edge Season 3 will be made soon.

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date

Inside Edge is a sports-drama tv series. It is a fictional series. The story of the series Inside Edge follows the story about a spot-fixing syndicate.

In Inside Edge Season 2, we have seen that Mumbai Mavericks got caught in a cricket match-fixing scandal and banned for 20 years. The story will continue after it in Inside Edge Season 3. We expect that there will be more fun and drama in Inside Edge Season 3.

Inside Edge Season 3 Cast

The official announcement about the cast of Inside Edge Season 3 is not made yet, but we expect that the same cast of Inside Edge Season 2 will return in Season 3. Let’s see the cast of the series Inside Edge.

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan Aamir Bashir as Yashvardhan Patil Richa Chadda as Zarina Malik Sapna Pabbi as Mantra Patil Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan Amit Sial as Devender Mishra Manu Rishi as Manoharlal Handa

Maybe some of the above-listed cast members will return in Inside Edge Season 3. Let’s see what happens next.

Karan Anshuman created the series Inside Edge. It was written by Karan Anshuman, Saurav Dey, Ameya Sarda, Niren Bhatt, and Sailesh Ramaswamy.

The series Inside Edge is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Inside Edge Season 1 and Season 2 available in two languages; Hindi and English.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar executively produced the most popular series, Inside Edge. There was a single-camera setup for the series Inside Edge. Each episode of the series Inside Edge ranges between 40 to 47 minutes.

The series Inside Edge was produced under Excel Entertainment. The official trailer of Inside Edge Season 3 is not released yet. Find the trailer of Inside Edge Season 2 below.

