Can I Use My Modem with Wow? 

Wow is a well-known internet service provider in the USA. They are a provider of cable internet service. But currently, they are also offering fiber internet services in selected areas.

Just like any other internet provider, Wow also offers modem to its subscribers. To use their internet service, you need to rent a modem from them. You can even buy the modem if you want, which is better than renting it. Because then you don’t have to pay for the modem every month.

Many of you want to know whether you can set up your modem with Wow. Well, you can as long as you are using a Wow compatible modem. In other words, the modem needs to be a part of Wow’s approved list.

To enjoy Wow internet services, you need to get the best modem for Wow. That being said, in this post, we will tell you about some of the best Wow approved modems you can use.

List Of Wow Approved Modems

The modems offered by Wow can be slow or not as reliable as third-party modems. If you are not willing to use the modems provided by Wow, you can get your own. You just have to make sure that it is compatible with Wow.

Here is a list of modems that are compatible with Wow! Internet:

Motorola MG7550 Cable Modem Router Combo

The Motorola MG7550 is one of the best modems you will get for WOW. This is a dual-band modem with 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequencies. You can use this modem not only with Wow but also with other internet services including Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, and others.

The modem comes with a built-in router that allows you to enjoy a Wi-Fi connection throughout the house. It also has Power Boost, which helps boost the Wi-Fi signal for better speed and range.

The modem has four Gigabit Ethernet ports, using which you can connect all your wired devices to it. This modem-router combo is designed to give you a more streamlined connection. Not just that, but it also reduces interruption, so you can enjoy flawless internet speed.

It features a compact design and doesn’t occupy much space. It comes with a vertical, antenna-free design that looks better than other modems.

Netgear CM500 Cable Modem

If you are looking for an affordable modem, then the Netgear CM500 cable modem could be the right choice for you. This is a DOCSIS 3.0 modem designed to give you high speeds. It uses the latest modem technology to give you the best experience.

You should know that this modem doesn’t have an internal router which means you cannot use it with wireless devices. In that case, you will have to buy a router separately.

This modem is best for streaming faster downloads, HD videos, and online gaming. It is not only compatible with Wow, but you can also use it with Spectrum, Cox and others.

To use Wow internet, you need to either get their modems or a modem that is compatible with their service. Before getting a third-party modem make sure that it is approved by Wow.