The Witch: Part 2 The Other One Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

The Witch: Part 2 The Other One is a South Korean film. It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Witch is full of action and mystery. Let’s get all the details about The Witch: Part 2 The Other One.

The Witch: Part 2 The Other One:

The Witch follows the story of a high school student who is with amnesia and attempts to reveal what has happened to her.

All led her into big trouble ultimately revealing a darkness that she could not have imagined. The Witch was directed and written by Park Hoon-Jung.

It stars Kim Da-Mi, Choi Woo-sik, and Min-soo Jo. The Witch was produced by Park Hoon-Jung and Yeon Young-sik.

The running time of The Witch is about 125 minutes. It was made under Gold Moon Film Production. Warner Bros. distributed The Witch.

It has received many awards including 22nd Fantasia International Film Festival, 27th Buil Film Festival, 3rd London Asian Film Festival, 2nd The Seoul Award, 39th Blue Dragon Film Award, 18th Director’s Cut Award, 10th KOFRA Film Award, 2nd China Korea International Film Festival, 55th Grand Bell Award, 39th Fantasporto Film Festival, and 26th Gerardmer International Fantastic Film Festival.

Let’s check whether The Witch: Part 2 The Other One has been confirmed or canceled.

The Witch: Part 2 The Other One: Confirmed or Canceled?

Yes, The Witch: Part 2 The Other One has been officially confirmed. So, we expect that The Witch: Part 2 The Other One will soon be released.

The Witch got a very good response from the audience. We expect the same for The Witch: Part 2 The Other One. Let’s see what happens next.

The Witch got a very good response from the audience. We expect the same for The Witch: Part 2 The Other One. Let's see what happens next.

The Witch: Part 2 The Other One Cast:

Find the cast of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One below.

Kim Da-mi as Ja-yoon Jo Min-su as Dr. Baek Cynthia Min-soo Jo Jin Goo Choi Jung-woo as Teacher Goo Oh Mi-hee as Teacher Goo’s wife Jung Da-eun as Girl with long hair Kim Byeong-ok as Police Officer Do Choi Woo-shik as Nobleman Park Hee-soon as Mr. Choi Go Min-si as Do Myung-hee Mark Rendall – Jin Asmirandah – Enter Takeru Satoh – Manas Lee Joo Won as CEO Sung Alyssa Soebandono – Tae-chan Risako Ito – Annabelle Cristina Rosato – Eleonora Kento Yamazaki – Klaus Dude Harlino – Muraki Lee Jong-Suk

Let’s see the review of The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion.

The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion Review:

The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion got good reviews from critics. We expect that The Witch: Part 2 The Other One will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion, we have seen that the serum restores her to complete strength, Ja-yoon escapes her bonds and later, kills her guards.

After that, holding Dr. Baek at gunpoint she makes the demand to know where the serum gets produced. Later, it is around this time that Mr. Choi arrives, and also have heard about Ja-yoon, but later she kills him with ease.

Soon, she defeats Nobleman but Dr. Baek gets killed in between the chaos. Later, Ja-yoon burns the building down as well as goes to meet her parents and also provides her father with a few of the serum to give her mother in order to help slow the spread of her dementia.

Later, her father alludes to having known what Ja-yoon could do. After three months, Ja-yoon appears in Dr. Baek’s twin sister’s home.

Soon, she gives her more vials of the serum. After that, a strange young woman, whose face gets covered in scars, approaches Ja-yoon but later Ja-yoon threatens to kill her if she ever touches her, and also the screen goes to black. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One will start where it is left in part one of The Witch. It is because there is very little chance of a fresh start of The Witch.

No announcement has been about the story of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One. If we get any update about the story of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One.

The Witch: Part 2 The Other One Release Date:

The exact release date of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One has not been declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

It is confirmed that The Witch: Part 2 The Other One will be released in June 2022. The Witch Part 1 was released on 27th June 2018. Let’s see what happens next.

The exact release date of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One has not been declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

It is confirmed that The Witch: Part 2 The Other One will be released in June 2022. The Witch Part 1 was released on 27th June 2018. Let's see what happens next.

The Witch: Part 2 The Other One Trailer:

The trailer of The Witch: Part 2 The Other One has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released because the second part has been officially confirmed. Let’s watch the trailer of The Witch: Part One. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch The Witch: Part 2 The Other One?

You can watch The Witch: Part 2 The Other One on Netflix. We expect that The Witch: Part 2 The Other One will arrive on Netflix like the part one. Let’s see what happens next.

Is The Witch Worth Watching?

Yes, The Witch is totally worth watching. The story of The Witch is amazing. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

