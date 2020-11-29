Upcoming Telugu Movies We Are Super Excited For



The COVID pandemic has changed our lives, probably forever. As the countries around the world, including India, are facing second and third waves of increased cases, people are forced once again to stay indoors. In order to keep themselves occupied during their free time, and to entertain themselves, people are for various avenues, and watching movies on OTT platforms.

Movies in South India have enjoyed a cult status, and the stars have been revered as gods. Those residing in the Northern parts have gotten a glimpse of that via news channels, whenever there is a big release. Images of fans lining up in serpentine queues to buy tickets, and venerating their favorite stars with milk have got them thinking as to why the fans are so pumped over new releases.

It is only after the increase in penetration of streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+Hotstar, and their subsequent inclusion of movies in regional languages, that people across India got a chance to watch the latest movies from Southern India on a regular basis.

Today, movies from Southern India are becoming increasingly popular in the rest of India, due to their varied subjects. The success of remakes of some popular movies from the South, like Drishyam, Ghajini, and Arjun Reddy is a testament to that. While there have been excellent movies in all Southern languages, Telugu movies have done exceptionally well.

Let’s have a look at three of the most anticipated Telugu movies, which have been announced, or due for release.

Fighter

It is an upcoming flick directed by Puri Jagannath, who has directed some of the biggest blockbuster movies in Telugu, including Badri and Pokiri. Touted as his first pan-India release, the movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in lead roles, and Ramya Krishna and Ronit Roy in supporting roles. The movie is simultaneously being shot in Hindi as well as Telugu.

The movie is an out and out commercial flick according to Deverakonda. Revolving around the life of a boxer, the movie promises to be a great action and romantic drama. A major part of the movie was shot on sets in Mumbai before the lockdown. The remaining shoot will be resuming soon in Thailand. The movie is likely to release in the first half of 2021.

RRR

This period action drama is being directed by veteran director SS Rajamouli, who has become a household name after the immense success of his Bahubali series.

RRR is a fictional story about two freedom fighters, portrayed by N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Ram Charan. While the characters they portray, Komaram Bheem, and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively, did exist and fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad and the British separately, the movie will try to explore a fictional premise about both of them befriending each other during their formative years.

The film is being made on a mega-budget of approximately 400 crore rupees and has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and international actors like Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. The movie will most likely release in January 2021.

Acharya

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Ram Charan, the movie stars Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal, with Ram Charan in an extended cameo. The motion poster of the movie was released on 22nd August 2020, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday.

According to reports, the movie revolves around a middle-aged social reformer, leading the fight against embezzlement of funds and donations meant for a temple. The movie is expected to release in mid-2021 due to delays caused by the pandemic.