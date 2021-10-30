Best Anime Characters of All Time

The trend of anime films and series is increasing day by day. It has been popular and successful for some time now.

Anime has a great way of creating and showing its characters. Here we have mentioned some best anime characters of all time. Read the complete article to get all the details about it.

1. L, Death Note:

Death Note is a very popular Japanese anime series. The series Death Note has received a very positive response from the audience.

In the series Death Note, there is a character named L, who is a world-renowned detective. He accepts the challenge of catching the mass murderer named Kira.

During his investigation, L becomes suspicious of Light Yagami, and after that, tries to make it his goal in order to prove that Light is Kira.

L is a slim, tall, and pale young man. He has messy neck-length black hair as well as black eyes. The best feature of L is the shadow below each of his eyes. It is a result of him being an insomniac.

L wears a pair of blue jeans as well as a long-sleeved White shirt. L never wears socks or shoes. He is quite secretive. He only communicates with the world via his assistant named Watari.

L is quite secretive. He only communicates with the world via his assistant named Watari.

L never shows his face to anyone in person, and he represents himself with the capital letter L.

2. Spike Speigel, Cowboy Bebop:

Spike Speigel is a popular Japanese anime character. He is a former member of the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate. He left by faking his death, and it happens after he falls in love with a woman named Julia.

After that, Spike Speigel became a bounty hunter and also the partner of Jet Black, who is the captain of the Bebop. Jet and Spike Speigel pursued criminals across the populated planets as well as moons of the solar system.

Spike Speigel’s ship was Swordfish II. In between his adventure onboard the Bebop, Spike Speigel gets drawn back into a bitter feud with Vicious, which is the rival from the syndicate, who wants to kill him.

Spike Speigel is tall and lean. Spike has dark green hair as well as brown eyes. One of his eyes is artificial and lighter than the other.

Spike Speigel is dressed in a blue leisure suit along with a yellow shirt as well as Lupin III-inspired boots. He sometimes wears a long brown trench coat.

Spike Speigel sometimes appears with a cigarette on his lips, even in the rain. Spike Speigel’s appearance is based on the popular Japanese actor named Yusaku Matsuda.

Spike Speigel is an indifferent, nonchalant, slothful, and lazy character. He generally passes his time in Bebop lounging, sleeping, or watching TV.

On some occasions, Spike Speigel practices Jeet Kune Do, which is a martial arts practice, and Spike Speigel is very skilled in it.

Spike Speigel has many abilities and skills. He is very talented. He has many abilities, such as very sharp eyesight, extraordinary luck, and abnormally acute perception.

Spike Speigel makes use of sleight of hand technique in order to win card games and pickpockets. He uses that technique even to slip things onto other people unnoticed.

Spike Speigel is skilled in weaponry martial arts fighting. He is also mastered in hand to hand combat skills because of his past employment along with the Red Dragon crime syndicate as well as occasional training on the Bebop.

Spike Speigel follows Jeet Kune Do, and it is the mindset developed by Bruce Lee. Spike Speigel is also a pilot. He can fly a converted Asteroid racer called the Swordfish II. It is armed with four machine guns, a single plasma cannon, and multiple missile launchers.

3. Ash Ketchum, Pokemon:

Ash Ketchum is a very popular Japanese anime fictional character in Pokemon. The Pokemon franchise is owned by Nintendo.

Ash Ketchum is the protagonist of the anime Pokemon as well as many manga series. In Japanese, Ash Ketchum is voiced by Rita Matsumoto and Hana Takeda. In the English dub, Ash Ketchum was voiced by Veronica Taylor.

Ash Ketchum is a champion of the orange league, champion of the Manalo conference, Pokemon champion of the orange islands, and pokemon champion of the alola region.

Ash Ketchum is a Pokemon trainer, member of the Ultra Guardians, Pokemon champion, and Research fellow at Professor Cerise’s Laboratory.

Ash Ketchum appeared in all the films, anime, and several television shows as the protagonist of the anime Pokemon.

Because of the popularity, longevity, and success of the anime series Pokemon across the globe, Ash Ketchum has become one of the well-known as well as the recognizable fictional characters of all time, just because of his status as the protagonist of the anime Pokemon.

Ash Ketchum is considered a big icon for Japanese pop culture in the US. Ash Ketchum’s outfit in the anime, especially his several hats. They also considered being as iconic as him.

Ash Ketchum first appeared in Pokemon – I Chose You in 1997. The series Pokemon was created by Satoshi Tajiri, Junichi Masuda, and Ken Sugimori. If we get any other update about the character Ash Ketchum, we will add it here.

4. Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto:

Naruto Uzumaki is a very famous character from Naruto. Naruto is a Japanese manga series. The series Naruto has received a great response from the audience.

Naruto Uzumaki is a Ninja from Konohagakure. Naruto Uzumaki became the jinchuriki of the Nine-Tails on his birth, and it is a fate that caused him to be shunned by most of Konoha via his childhood.

Naruto Uzumaki worked hard after joining Team Kakashi in order to gain the acknowledgment of the village because he chased his dream to become Hokage.

In the following years, Naruto Uzumaki became a capable ninja and was regarded as a hero. Naruto Uzumaki is exuberant, boisterous, unorthodox, and somehow similar to Hashirama Senju.

Naruto Uzumaki inherited the verbal tic of his mother because he ends his sentences with Dattebayo at the time when he gets excited or frustrated.

Naruto Uzumaki is aware of his faults, and he admits that he acts strong in order to make his embarrassment as well as frustration about them.

Naruto Uzumaki is able to be quite observant. He picks up on things that others miss and try to retain detail casually gathered through conversation.

Naruto Uzumaki is similar to his father. Naruto Uzumaki has blond, spiky hair and blue eyes. He has the shape of his mother’s eye and face.

He has three whisker markings on his cheeks. Naruto Uzumaki wears an orange and blue jacket along with a white collar and a white swirl with a tassel on the left side.

He also wears a red Uzumaki crest on the back. Naruto Uzumaki also wears orange pants with a shuriken holster on his right knee.

He generally wears blue sandals, a blue forehead protector, and he received that from Iruka. He got it after graduating from the Academy.

Naruto Uzumaki has many abilities and skills. He has Chakra and Physical Prowess, Jinchuriki Transformations, Ninjutsu, Shadow Clone Technique, Rasengan, Massive Rasengan, Wind Release – Rasenshuriken, Nature Transformation, Senjutsu, and Intelligence.

5. Shinji Ikari, Neon Genesis Evangelion:

Shinji Ikari is a very popular Japanese anime character. He is the third child. He is the lead character of the series. Shinji Ikari is the designated pilot of Evangelion Unit 1.

Shinji Ikari is the son of Gehirn bioengineer Yui Ikari as well as NERV Commander Gendo Ikari. Shinji Ikari was abandoned by his father after the death of his mother and lived for 11 years with his sensei until he gets summoned to Tokyo 3 to pilot Unit 1 against the Angels.

Shinji Ikari lives with Misato Katsuragi, and he is later joined by Asuka Langley Soryu. Shinji Ikari has medium-length straight brown hair as well as grey-blue eyes.

Shinji Ikari is very skinny. He has a shirt tucked in and shows that he is a tidy person. Shinji Ikari wears a white dress shirt, dark pants, a blue t-shirt, and white rubber shoes.

Shinji Ikari has a passive and laid-back personality. Shinji Ikari has a great fear of emotional pain as well as being hated or left behind.

Shinji Ikari has a passive and laid-back personality. Shinji Ikari has a great fear of emotional pain as well as being hated or left behind.

Shinji Ikari knows his own faults and has a memory of the past. He is outwardly gentle. Shinji Ikari wants to discover a reason in order to fight the Angels, and often his justification for fleeing from piloting in order to avoid hurting others.

6. Saitama, One Punch Man:

One-Punch Man is a Japanese superhero franchise. The series One Punch Man has received a great response from the audience.

In the series One Punch Man, Saitama is the lead protagonist. Saitama is the most powerful being to exist in the series One Punch Man.

He faces a self-imposed existential crisis, and now, Saitama is very powerful to gain a thrill from the fight. Saitama has many abilities and skills such as Unparalleled Physical Prowess, Supernatural Reflexes and Senses, Invulnerability, Indomitable Will, Afterimage Creation, Shockwave Generation, and Non-Physical Interaction.

Saitama is a blad man who has ordinary looks. Saitama is a thin but well-built physique. He has average height and weight. Saitama has a full head of short black hair but later loses it because of the intensity of his hero training regimen.

Saitama wears a yellow one-piece jumpsuit along with a short zipper at the collar. He also wears a black belt along with a round golden buckle at its center.

Saitama sometimes wears Oppai Hoodie, Oppai T-Shirt, Mentsuyu T-Shirt, Onsen T-Shirt, Ke Shirt, Niku Jacket, Umeboshi T-Shirt, Nezumi Sushi T-Shirt, Munage T-Shirt, Shoyu T-Shirt, Shicago Burusu T-Shirt, and 22nd Super Flight T-Shirt.

He is an indifferent person. Also, the mightiest foes pose no challenge to him. That’s why he does not take his hero work seriously, which goes through each and everything with a negligible effort.

Saitama claims that his ability to feel all the emotions. He has unstoppable power, attitude, and unimpressive appearance sometimes causes his fights in order to become anticlimactic.

Saitama is the fastest, most durable, and strongest character in the series One Punch Man. That is the reason why no enemy can injure him.

7. Portgas D. Ace, One Piece:

Portgas D. Ace’s birth name is Gol D. Ace. He has the nickname Fire Fist Ace. Portgas D. Ace was the adoptive older brother of Monkey D. Luffy and Sabo.

He is the son of the late Pirate King named Gol D. Roger, as well as his late lover Portgas D. Rouge. Portgas D. Ace was adopted by Monkey D. Garp as wished by Roger to him before he was born.

Portgas D. Ace is voiced by Toshio Furukawa and Daisuke Sakaguchi as a kid in the anime. Portgas D. Ace is a pirate, captain of the spade pirated, and 2nd division commander of the Whitebeard pirates.

Portgas D. Ace was a police, caring, and intelligent man. Portgas D. Ace liked to party as his adoptive little brother does.

Portgas D. Ace’s hobbies are going on adventures, drinking, and eating meat. His powers and skills include Mera Mera no Mi and Fire Manipulation.

Portgas D. Ace’s goal is to protect Luffy and Whitebeard. Portgas D. Ace is known Devil Fruit user to die. He is the first one-piece character to die outside of a flashback.

Portgas D. Ace is the captain of the Spade Pirates. It is a pun on the Ace of spades. He has some weaknesses, such as the inability to swim, magma, and seastone.

8. Might Guy, Naruto:

Naruto is a very famous anime series. The series Naruto has received a good response from the audience.

Might Guy is one of the popular characters of the series Naruto. He is a joining of Konohagakure. He is the master of taijutsu.

Might Guy leads and passes his wisdom onto the members of Team Guy. He is the son of Might Duy. He was known in Konoha as the Eternal Genin.

Might Guy is a nice guy who poses a thump-up, winning smile, and wink. He is complete with the proverbial ping. Might Guy captures his optimism as well as confidence.

Might Guy is a well-muscled man and tall man. He has fair skin and a strong jawline. He has a large nose and black hair.

Might Guy is noticeable for his shiny bowl-style haircut as well as thick eyebrows. Might Guy wears a green jumpsuit with orange striped leg warmers and a standard Konoha flak jacket, and he leaves unzipped.

Might Guy’s red forehead protector be worn around his waist just like a belt? His appearance has not changed during his ninja career.

Might Guy also wears his flack jacket for the redesigned Konoha model. Might Guy has many powers and abilities. It includes immense physique, master martial artist, dynamic action, dynamic entry, leaf drop, leaf gale, leaf gust, leaf whirlwind, leaf coil wind, leaf rock-destroying rise, and the shadow of the dancing leaf, and seasickness fist.

Might Guy also knows front lotus, reverse lotus, violent adamantine strength whirlwind, little toe attack, and summoning technique.

Might Guy has many powerful strengths such as effortlessly punching ninjas through walls, smacking away the sand of Gaara, Shattered Madara’s chakra shell, overpowering a clone of himself, Traded blows with Tobi, Sends Rock Lee flying with a casual blow, Parried Kisame’s blow, etc.

9. Ken Kaneki, Tokyo Ghoul:

Tokyo Ghoul is a Japanese anime television series. The series Tokyo Ghoul has received a great response from the audience. It is a dark fantasy tv series.

The series Tokyo Ghoul was directed by Shuhei Morita. It was produced by Ken Hagino, Yoshito Danno, Hajime Maruyama, and Hidetada Soga. It was written by Chuji Mikasano.

Ken Kaneki is the main character in the series Tokyo Ghoul. He is playing the lead role in the series Tokyo Ghoul along with Touka Kirishima.

Ken Kaneki is the former waiter at Anteiku, a former member of anti-aogiri, former CCG Ghoul investigator, executive of the Aogiri Tree, and leader of GOAT.

Ken Kaneki loves to read, work in an Anteiku shop, and fight. He wants to change the world so humans and ghouls can co-exist peacefully. He also wants to be with Touka and live a happy life with her.

Ken Kaneki is a former human. He was studying Japanese Literature at Kamii University. He was living a normal life, but everything changed after he had Rize’s kakuhou transplanted into him, and after that, he became a one-eyed ghoul.

After that, Ken Kaneki joins Anteiku, and he finds that how to live as a ghoul and later becomes known as Eyepatch.

Ken Kaneki wears the standard Anteiku waiter uniform. It includes black trousers as well as a grey waistcoat over a white shirt, and also a brown necktie.

Ken Kaneki’s ghoul mask displays a resemblance to a leather gimp mask along with an eye patch. Ken Kaneki is a very shy boy.

Ken Kaneki has many powers and skills such as superhuman strength, senses, durability, endurance, speed, stamina, regeneration, high pain, immunity, shapeshifting, longevity, excellent combat prowess, master martial artist, manipulation, high intelligence, escape art, adaptiveness, armed and unarmed combat proficiency, weapon mastery, leadership, empathy, feral mind, etc.

10. Hana, Wolf Children:

Wolf Children is a very popular anime film. It is a Japanese anime film. The film Wolf Children has received a great response from the audience.

Hana is a popular Japanese character who appeared in a Japanese anime film named Wolf Children. Hana is Yuki and Ame’s mother and was the lover of Wolf Man.

Hana became a widow after his death. She was a university student. Wolf Man was also from the same university. There, they both met for the first time.

Hana is an optimistic as well as an up-beat young woman. She has gone through her fair share of hardships. She is very brave and has strong determination.

Hana has black, chin-length hair as well as brown eyes. She wears a sports shirt or a blouse along with a pair of jeans. Sometimes, Hana wears a hoodie.

In the winter, Hana wears a navy blue winter coat along with a pink cashmere scarf as well as winter boots. She also wears a yellow raincoat along with rain shoes.

The film Wolf Children was directed by Mamoru Hosoda. It was produced by Yuichiro Saito, Takashi Watanabe, and Takuya Ito. The film Wolf Children stars Aoi Miyazaki and Takao Osawa.

The film Wolf Children was directed by Mamoru Hosoda. It was produced by Yuichiro Saito, Takashi Watanabe, and Takuya Ito. The film Wolf Children stars Aoi Miyazaki and Takao Osawa.

11. Major Motoko Kusanagi, Ghost in the Shell:

Major Motoko Kusanagi is the lead character in the anime series Ghost in the Shell. Major Motoko Kusanagi is a synthetic full-body prosthesis augmented-cybernetic human.

She is employed as the field commander of the Public Security Commission. She is very powerful, strong-willed, highly intelligent, and physically powerful.

Major Motoko Kusanagi is well known for her skills in deduction, military tactics, and hacking. The character Major Motoko Kusanagi was created by Masamune Shirow.

Major Motoko Kusanagi is an advanced cyborg along with highly advanced capabilities. She sometimes switches her prosthetic bodies.

She is a very slim and well-endowed young woman. She has violet-colored hair as well as crimson red eyes. She sometimes wears maroon-colored glasses.

Major Motoko Kusanagi is known to be super stoic and practical.

12. Izumi Shinichi, Parasyte:

Parasyte is a Japanese anime tv series. It is a sci-fi horror television series. The series Parasyte has received a very positive response from the audience.

Izumi Shinichi is the lead protagonist in the series Parasyte. Izumi Shinichi is a high school student. His right arm was infected with a parasyte – Migi.

Izumi Shinichi has an average height with a small build. He has black hair and brown eyes. He wears his school uniform, which includes a white shirt and a blue blazer. Izumi Shinichi is a very nice person.

Izumi Shinichi has many skills and abilities. It includes enhanced strength, enhanced leap, enhanced speed and stamina, enhanced durability and endurance, enhanced vision and perception, enhanced reflexes, and mental fortitude.

The series Parasyte was directed by Kenichi Shimizu. It was produced by Toshio Nakatani, Atsushi Kirimoto, Sota Shioiri, Hiroyuki Inage, Yuka Oshima, and Daisuke Fukada. The series Parasyte was written by Shoji Yonemura.

13. Sebastian Michaelis, Black Butler:

Black Butler is a Japanese anime tv series. The series Black Butler includes dark comedy, dark fantasy, and supernatural.

Sebastian Michaelis is the main character of Black Butler. Sebastian Michaelis is the demon butler of the Phantomhive household. He acts as Ciel Phantomhive’s bodyguard.

He is completely devoted to being a butler. He follows the order of Ciel with good loyalty and swiftness. Sebastian Michaelis enjoys challenging Ciel and also does not seem to be truly concerned about his times which insults and irritates him to see his reaction.

Sebastian Michaelis is a concern for the life of Ciel. He was worried at the time when Ciel had an asthma attack and later a panic attack. Sebastian Michaelis is highly skilled at everything. He is able to handle every task.

The series Black Butler was directed by Toshiya Shinohara and Hirofumi Ogura. It was produced by Hiroo Maruyama, Shunsuke Saito, Hiroyuki Shimizu, and Mikihiro Iwata. It was written by Mari Okada.

14. Death the Kid, Soul Eater:

Death the Kid is the main character of the anime series named Soul Eater. Death the Kid is the youngest son of Lord Death as well as the younger brother of Asura, who is suffering from OCD – Obsessive Compulsion Disorder.

Death the Kid is voiced by Mamoru Miyano in the Japanese version. Death the Kid has a lot of power and abilities such as expert meister, execution mode, death cannon, sanzu death cannon, and sanzu River Shot.

Death the Kid is also an expert in marksmanship, martial artist, aerial skateboarding, death slide, tornado flip, soul perception, konso, the lines of sanzu, skull shield, shadow skull arms, and shinigami jets.

