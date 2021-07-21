One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

One-Punch Man is a Japanese superhero franchise. It was created by the artist ONE. The series One Punch Man includes action and comedy.

One Punch Man is an animated television series. It is one of the popular anime series. The series One Punch Man has received a positive response from the audience.

The series One Punch Man is not renewed yet for the third season. We expect that the third season of the series One Punch Man will soon be announced.

One Punch Man Season 3:

The series One Punch Man has received 8.8 out of 10 on IMDb. We expect that the third season of the series One Punch Man will also receive a positive response from the audience.

The series One Punch Man follows the story of Saitama. Saitama is a hero. He is the most powerful superhero in th world, and he can kill anyone with just a punch.

Nothing can challenge him. Later, he struggles with ennui as well as depression. One Punch Man is a superb anime series to watch, and it includes an interesting story.

The series One Punch Man was directed by Shingo Natsume, Yosuke Hatta, Nobuhiro Muto, Ryo Ando, Makoto Sokuza, Toshinori Fukushima, Kozo Kaiho, Hideki Okamoto, Katsushi Sakurabi, Yoshio Suzuki, Chikara Sakurai, Shin’ichiro Ushijima, Shun’ichi Yoshizawa, Shuji Miyazaki, Shigeki Awai, Miyuki Ishida, Tomohiro Kamitani, Hiroyuki Okuno, and Yohei Suzuki.

The anime series One Punch Man was written by Mike McFarland, Tomohiro Suzuki, and One. The series One Punch Man was produced by Satoshi Adachi, Kenji Hamada, Keita Kodama, Yuichi Oshida, Satoki Toyoda, Dave Casipit, Yuichiro Fukushi, Nobuyuki Hosoya, Chinatsu Matsui, Ayuri Taguchi, Yuuki Yoshida, and Ken Sasaki.

Makoto Miyazaki gave the music in the series One Punch Man. Akane Fukuhara and Yoshio Okochi completed the cinematography of the series One Punch Man.

The series One Punch Man was edited by Kashiko Kimura and Masahiro Goto. Shigemi Ikeda and Yukiko Maruyama gave the art direction in the series One Punch Man.

The series One Punch Man was made under the studio – Madhouse and J.C. Staff. The anime series One Punch Man was licensed by Crunchyroll, Muse Communication, and Viz Media.

The anime series One Punch Man was announced on 10th March 2015 in the 15th issue of Weekly Young Jump. The second season of the series One Punch Man was announced in September 2016.

The first season of the series One Punch Man was animated by Madhouse, and the second season of the series One Punch Man was animated by J.C.Staff.

The series One Punch Man is a Japanese anime series, and it is based on the webcomic. It is a subsequent manga adaption that was illustrated by Yusuke Murata.

There is no update about the cast of the third season of the anime series One Punch Man. We expect that the main cast of the series One Punch Man will return in the third season of the series One Punch Man.

The first and the second season of the anime series One Punch Man includes 12 episodes each. There is no update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series One Punch Man.

It seems that the third season of the anime series One Punch Man will also include a total of 12 episodes like in previous seasons. If we get any update about it, we will update it here.

The first season of the anime series One Punch Man includes a total of 12 episodes titled The Strongest Man, The Lone Cyborg, The Obsessive Scientist, The Modern Ninja, The Ultimate Mentor, The Terrifying City, The Ultimate Disciple, The Deep Sea King, Unyielding Justice, Unparalleled Peril, The Dominator of the Universe, and The Strongest Hero.

It was directed by Shingo Natsume, Shin’ichiro Ushijima, Yosuke Hatta, Nobushiro Muto, and Shunichi Yoshiwaza.

The second season of the anime series One Punch Man contains a total of 12 episodes titled The Hero’s Return, The Human Monster, The Hunt Begins, The Metal Bat, The Martial Arts Tournament, The Monster Uprising, The Class S Heroes, The Resistance of the Strong, The Troubles of the Strongest, Justice Under Siege, The Varieties of Pride, and The Wiping of the Disciple’s Butt.

It was directed by Shuji Miyazaki, Hiroyuki Okuno, Ryo Ando, Toshiki Fukushima, Miyuki Ishida, Makoto Sokuza, Tomohiro Kamitani, Kozo Taiho, Hideki Okamoto, Shigenori Awai, Yoshio Suzuki, Ryo Ando, Katsushi Sakurabi, Chikara Sakurai, and Yohei Suzuki.

Also, the storyline of the third season of the anime series One Punch Man is not revealed yet. We expect that it will soon be revealed.

At the end of the second season of the series One Punch Man, we have seen that Garou again meets with Tareo. At that time, Garou talks with Tareo and tells him that if he does not want anyone in order to bully him, then he should get stronger.

On the other side, Dr. Kuseno upgrades Genos in order to better handle villains. After that, Death Gatling comes along with his crew, including Chain Toad, Stinger, Wildhorn, Smile Man, Shooter, Glasses, and Gun Gun.

He comes there in order to confront Garou. Garou looks at the crew and sees the almanac of Tareo before facing the heroes.

He loudly claims that he will have to fight with 100 heroes. He claims this after defeating them. Garou jumps at the heroes, and later, he gets knocked back and also kept unsteady because of the barrage of attacks.

Also, he takes two poisoned arrows to the back. Garou sets a target of Glasses – the weak link. He sets it only to find that Glasses is ready to fight.

Later, the heroes give the last chance to Garou to surrender. On the other side, Death Gatling tries to tell their reason for knocking out Garou.

Death Gatling does it in order to gain respect from the Hero Association. He also adds that who cares about S Class and later ignores the hardworking heroes after despite the amount of effort that the lower heroes put in their work.

Later, Garou knocks out Chain Toad, Gun Gun, Wildhorn, and Shooter. Death Gatling tries to kill Garou, but Garou survives because of the Glasses.

Glasses remembers that how he was looked down upon by the group of Fubuki. At that time, Saitama saved him. Saitama talks with Glasses and tells him that he should not focus on his failures, he should have to look for the future.

Later, Garou defeats Glasses as well as Stinger. At there, Death Gatling is the one who is still standing. After that, Death Gatling makes a decision to use his final move, but at that time, Garou tries to talk with Death Gatling to tell that there is a kid in the shed.

But Death Gatling ignores Garou and uses his final move – Death Shower. Garou redirects all the bullets on the other side in order to save Tareo.

Garou tries to defeat Death Gatling after insulting his pride. And after that, Tareo tries to run away from there after seeing the defeated heroes.

Garou is searching for a place with water, but at that time, Genos arrives there and thanks to the signal of Glass. Later, King heavily beats Saitama in the video game and tries to make Saitama stressed out.

Later, King’s phone vibrates and tells that Genos located at the place where the signal is. King and Saitama remember that Genos always gets destroyed and begins to go to the location.

On the other side, Genos and Garou begin fighting. In between that, Genos pinning Garou to a tree with the help of his robot hand.

Genos is trying to kill Garou, but at that time, Garou manages to escape from there and says that he is the monster and no one is able to defeat him.

Genos notes the statement and replies that Saitama is very powerful and will defeat any monsters. After hearing this, Garou thinks about who Saitama is.

At that time, several monsters ambush Genos, but later, Genos manages to kill them all. Later, he states that he had learned from his mistakes and trying to be stronger.

After that, Genos tries to fire at Garou again, but at that time, Bang kicks Garou in the head. After that, Bomb arrives there along with Bang and encounters more monsters.

Also, they request Genos to leave Garou to Bang. Garou and Bang are in their stances to fight, but at that time, Bang remembers his first meet with Garou.

Later, Bomb and Silverfang Fang starts to beat up Garou. At that time, Garou remembers the time when he was young and had a famous classmate, and his name was Tat-Chan.

It is the reason why Garou does not like heroes, and he is trying to become the villain because he believes that the most of people want to become a hero in order to beat up weaklings.

He shows it when Tat-Chan tries to gang up on Garou because he thinks that he is a monster. After that, Garou tries to repel Bomb as well as Fang, and after that, Phoenix Man arrives at there and saves Garou.

At that time, Genos nearly kills Garou as well as Phoenix Man but later, Phoenix Man calls for Elder Centipede in order to get help.

After that, Bomb and Fang wound Elder Centipede, but Elder takes them down and tries to shed his damaged armor.

Later, Genos makes a decision to stall Elder Centipede in order to give a chance for Bomb and Fang to get the defeated A-Class Heroes to safety.

After that, Genos beats up Elder Centipede, and it results in briefly wound Elder Centipede, but later, Elder Centipede gets back and takes down Genos back.

Later, Genos is about to become disillusioned and starts to believe himself as worthless. He starts thinking that because he could not beat the Dragon-level monster.

Fang knocks down Genos and decides to take on Elder Centipede himself at that time when King arrives there along with a megaphone that challenges Elder Centipede.

Elder Centipede is about to kill King, but at that time, Saitama arrives at there and kills it with a Serious Punch. Later, Genos and Saitama look at each other in the wreckage, and later, Genos talks with Saitama and asks that what he lacks.

Saitama replies Genos, that Power. Genos notes that. Genos sees the future and thinks that he will become stronger than now.

Saitama asks the remaining heroes that if they want to return to his apartment. Later, Garou passes out from exhaustion, and on the other side, Phoenix Man decides to take Garou to Orochi.

One Punch Man Season 3 Cast:

We have mentioned the expected cast of the series One Punch Man Season 3 below.

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama Kaito Ishikawa as Genos Max Mittelman as Saitama Zach Aguilar as Genos Hiromichi Tezuka as Commentator Robbie Daymond as Mumen Rider Kyle Hebert as Bespectacled Worker Shota Yamamoto as Bearded Worker Yoji Ueda as Megane Shokuin Sean Chiplock as Eyelashes Yoshiaki Hasegawa as Eyelashes Kirk Thornton as Sitch Shin’ya Hamazoe as Wild Monkey Bill Rogers as Allback-man Hikaru Midorikawa as Garo Ben Lepley as Amai Mask Ben Pronsky as Lightning Max Koichi Soma as Chain Toad Patrick Seitz as Tank-Top Master Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang Hiroki Yasumoto as King Yuichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider Hiroki Goto as Juji Ki Soichiro Hoshi as Lightning Max David W. Collins as Bearded Worker Todd Haberkorn as Charanko Chris Cason as Hero Association Staff’ Marc Diraison as Bearded Worker Kanami Sato as Hiro Kyokai Shokuin Ayumi Mano as Young Garo Greg Chun as Garou Christian La Monte as Smile Man Armen Taylor as Sourface Laura Post as Blizzard Sam Riegel as Metal Bat Rich Brown as King Chris Tergliafera as Tank-Top Tiger Yuki Kaji as Onsoku no sonikku Jamieson Price as Metal Knight Ray Chase as Puri Puri Prisoner Xanthe Huynh as Emergency Broadcast Reigo Yamaguchi as Smile Man Ryo Sugisaki as Blam-Blam Itaru Yamamoto as Sourface Andrew Russell as Benpats Jeannie Tirado as Tareo

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series One Punch Man.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of the anime series One Punch Man Season 3 is not declared yet. It is because the third season of the anime series One Punch Man is not announced yet.

The first season of the series One Punch Man was released on 5th October 2015. The second season of the series One Punch Man was released on 9th April 2019.

The second season of the anime series One Punch Man was released on Hulu in the US, on Crunchyroll in Europe, on AnimeLab in New Zealand and Australia.

The anime series One Punch Man is also available to watch on the popular OTT platform Netflix. You can visit the OTT platform Netflix in order to watch the anime series, One Punch Man.

Maybe the third season of the series One Punch Man will also be released on Netflix. Both seasons of the anime series One Punch Man are available on Netflix.

The anime series One Punch Man was originally broadcasted on TV in Tokyo. An original video animation of the series One Punch Man was released on 4th December 2015 with the tenth manga volume.

The series One Punch Man is also available to watch in the English language. An English dub of the series One Punch Man was started airing on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming lock in the United States from 17th July 2016 to 9th October 2016.

The first season of the series One Punch Man has received a positive response from the audience, and the second season of the series One Punch Man has also received a great response from the audience.

That’s why we expect that the third season of the series One Punch Man will receive positive reviews from critics.

The first season of the series One Punch Man was praised for visuals, the overall story, animation quality, and humor.

After the release of the first season of the anime series One Punch Man, the second season was confirmed. The special of One Punch Man was released on 24th December 2015.

It includes a total of six episodes titled The Shadow That Snuck Up Too Close, The Pupil Who is an Extremely Poor Talker, The Ninja Who is Too Complicated, Bang – Who is Too Overbearing, The Sisters Who Have Too Much Going On, and The Murder Case That Was Too Impossible.

The second season special of the series One Punch Man was released on 25th October 2019. It includes a total of six episodes titled Saitama and Those With Reasonable Abilities, Old Dudes and Fishing, Genos and Memory Loss, Games and Rivals, Puri Puri Prisoner and the Escaped Prisoners, and The Zombieman Murder Case 2 – A Chalet Amid the Blizzard, and the Ones Bothered by the Cold.

The anime series One Punch Man was nominated for Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2020 for Best Protagonist for Saitama and Best Antagonist for Garou.

One Punch Man manga series was written by ONE. There is also an original animation DVD of the series One Punch Man.

It was directed by Shingo Natsume. It was produced by Chinatsu Matsui, Nobuyuki Hosoya, Keita Kodama, and Ayuri Taguchi.

It was written by Tomohiro Suzuki. Makoto Miyazaki gave the music, and it was animated under Madhouse. The running time of each episode of the anime series One Punch Man ranges around 24 minutes.

Watch the series One Punch Man on the legal platforms. But do not visit the illegal piracy website to watch or download the anime series, One Punch Man.

It is not a legal option to watch the content. And also, it is unsafe to open illegal piracy websites. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series One Punch Man.

One Punch Man Season 3 Trailer:

If we get any update about the trailer of the third season of the series One Punch Man, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the anime series One Punch Man.

