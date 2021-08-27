Best Ecchi Anime of All Time

There are so many Ecchi anime television series. We have mentioned the best Ecchi anime series of all time below.

Best Ecchi Anime

These anime are the popular ones and best Ecchi of all time. Let’s see the list of best Ecchi anime of all time.

1. Shockugeki no Souma

Shockugeki no Souma is an animation tv series. It is full of comedy and drama. The full name of the series Shockugeki no Souma is Food Wars: Shockugeki no Souma.

In the series Shockugeki no Souma, Soma Yukihira tries to enroll in an elite culinary school in order to become a full-time chef and also surpass the culinary skills of his father.

The series Shockugeki no Souma has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. There are a total of five seasons in the series Shockugeki no Souma.

The series Shockugeki no Souma was released on 3rd March 2015. It was first released in Japan. The series Shockugeki no Souma was shot in Chicago, Illinois, USA. It was made under J.C. Staff.

Shockugeki no Souma is a Japanese manga series. It was written and illustrated by Shun Saeki. Yoshitomo Yonetani directed the series Shockugeki no Souma, and it was written by Shogo Yasukawa.

The first season of the series Shockugeki no Souma was aired between 4th April 2015 to 26th September 2015. The fifth season of the series Shockugeki no Souma was aired between 11th April 2020 to 26th September 2020. If we get any other update about the series Shockugeki no Souma, we will update it here.

2. Seitokai Yakuindomo

Seitokai Yakuindomo is a Japanese manga series. Seitokai Yakuindomo is a comedy and drama animation series. There are only two seasons in the series Seitokai Yakuindomo.

The series Seitokai Yakuindomo was released on 3rd July 2010 in Japan. In the series Seitokai Yakuindomo, Takatoshi Tsuda joins Ousai Academy. It is a co-ed high school.

It had been an all-girl school. At there, he is asked to join the student council. He asked to join as a male representative or vice-president.

The series Seitokai Yakuindomo has received a good response from the audience. The series Seitokai Yakuindomo has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Seitokai Yakuindomo was directed by Hiromitsu Kanazawa and written by Makoto Nakamura. If we get any other update about the series Seitokai Yakuindomo, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

3. High School DxD:

High School DxD is an animated tv series. The series High School DxD is full of action and comedy. The series High School DxD has received positive reviews from critics.

The series High School DxD has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. High School DxD is one of the popular anime series of all time.

There are a total of four seasons in the series High School DxD. The series High School DxD was released on 6th January 2012.

In the series High School DxD, Issei Hyodo gets killed on his first date. After that, he gets resurrected as a demon by Rias Gremory in order to be recruited into her club of high-class devils. There is a breathtaking story in the series High School DxD.

There is no update about the fifth season of the series High School DxD. If we get any update about the fifth season of the series High School DxD, we will add it here.

The first season of the series High School DxD was aired between 6th January 2012 to 23rd March 2012. The series High School DxD Season 1 to Season 3 includes 12 episodes each, and the fourth season of the series High School DxD includes a total of 13 episodes.

The series High School DxD is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. If the fifth season releases, then we expect that it will also arrive on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

4. Prison School:

Prison School is a Japanese manga series. It was written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto. The series Prison School includes comedy and drama.

In the animated series Prison School, Hachimitsu Academy, which was once an all-girls school, has become co-ed.

Teen Kiyoshi is one among the five boys to enroll. At there, he gets caught while peeing. Kiyoshi is sent to the school’s prison, and there, he gets punished.

There is only one season in the series Prison School. It includes a total of 12 episodes. The series Prison School has received a great response from the audience.

The series Prison School has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb. There is no news or update about the second season of the series Prison School. If we get any update about the second season of the series Prison School, we will add it here.

The series Prison School was aired between 11th July 2015 to 26th September 2015. It was directed by Tsutomu Mizushima. Kohei Kawase, Yuji Matsukura, Takuya Matsushita, and Nobuhiro Osawa produced the series Prison School.

The running time of each episode of the series Prison School ranges around 24 minutes. The Japanese name of the series Prison School is Kangoku Gakuen. The series Prison School stars Hiroshi Kamiya, Kenichi Suzumura, and Katsuyuki Konishi.

5. Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai:

Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai is a Japanese light novel series. The meaning of the title of the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai is Haganai: I Don’t Have Many Friends.

Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai is a comedy and drama series. The animated series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai was directed by Hisashi Saito, and it was written by Tatsuhiko Urahata.

There are a total of two seasons of the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai. The series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai follows the story of a friendless teenager.

He is scared by his fellow classmates, and later, he joins the club that hopes to make some friends. The series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai has received positive reviews from critics.

The series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. The first season of the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai was aired between 7th October 2011 to 23rd December 2021.

The second season of the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai was aired between 11th January 2013 to 29th March 2013. Both seasons of the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai includes 12 episodes each.

The series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai is worth waiting for, and there is a very interesting story in the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai. The light novel series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai was written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Buriki.

Also, there is no update about the third season of the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai. We expect that it will soon be announced. If we get any other update about the series Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai, we will add it here.

6. Kuzu no Honkai:

The series Kuzu no Honkai is also known as Scum’s Wish. It is a Japanese manga series by Mengo Yokoyari. The animated series Kuzu no Honkai includes drama and romance.

In the series Kuzu no Honkai, there is a perfect couple. They struggle a lot under a secret longing each has for someone else.

The series Kuzu no Honkai has received a good response from the audience. The series Kuzu no Honkai has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

There is only one season in the series Kuzu no Honkai. There is no news or update about the second season of the series Kuzu no Honkai. It seems that it will soon be announced.

If we get any update about the second season of the series Kuzu no Honkai, we will add it here. The anime series Kuzu no Honkai was directed by Masaomi Ando. It was produced by Naokado Fujiyama, Shota Komatsu, and Go Wakabayashi.

The series Kuzu no Honkai includes a total of 12 episodes. The first season of the series Kuzu no Honkai was aired between 12th January 2017 to 30th March 2017. It was aired on Fuji TV.

The series Kuzu no Honkai stars Chika Anzai, Greg Cote, and Shintaro Asanuma. Each episode’s running time of the series Kuzu no Honkai ranges around 22 minutes.

7. Shinmai Maou no Testament:



The series Shinmai Maou no Testament is also known as The Testament of Sister New Devil. It is one of the famous animated television series.

The series Shinmai Maou no Testament includes action and comedy. The series Shinmai Maou no Testament has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Shinmai Maou no Testament has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Shinmai Maou no Testament follows the story of a first-year high school student named Toujo Basara.

Toujo has two step-sisters adopted by his father. Maria and Mio’s true forms are the newbie Demon Lord and a succubus.

Shinmai Maou no Testament is a Japanese light novel series, which was written by Tetsuto Uesu and illustrated by Nekosuke Okuma.

The animated series Shinmai Maou no Testament was directed by Hisashi Saito. Chiaki Kurakane produced the series Shinmai Maou no Testament. The series Shinmai Maou no Testament stars Brian Beacock, Chris Hackney, and Kira Buckland.

The series Shinmai Maou no Testament includes a total of two seasons. The running time of each episode of the series Shinmai Maou no Testament ranges around 24 minutes.

The first season of the series Shinmai Maou no Testament includes a total of 12 episodes, and the second season includes a total of 10 episodes.

The first season of the series Shinmai Maou no Testament was aired between 7th January 2015 to 25th March 2015. The second season of the series Shinmai Maou no Testament was aired between 9th October 2015 to 11th December 2015.

In the series Shinmai Maou no Testament, Maria and Mio are the hot girls, and they come to live with a high school student named Basara Toujou. Later, his life changes forever. On the other side, Mio is a future Demon Lord, and Maria is a succubus. If we get any other update about the series Shinmai Maou no Testament, we will update it here.

8. Kiss X Sis:

Kiss X Sis is one of the popular animated series. The series Kiss X Sis has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Kiss X Sis has received 6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Kiss X Sis is full of comedy and drama.

The series Kiss X Sis follows the story of a middle-school boy who is tormented by the suggestive teasing of his older twin step-sisters.

Both of them love him. The series Kiss X Sis stars Ken Takeuchi, Yuiko Tatsumi, and Ayana Taketatsu. Kiss X Sis is a Japanese manga series. It was written and illustrated by Bow Ditama. Kiss X Sis is a romantic comedy series.

The series Kiss X Sis was written by Munenori Nawa. It was produced by Masayuki Haryu, Tomoko Kawasaki, and Takahiro Yamanaka.

The series Kiss X Sis includes a total of 12 episodes. The first season of the series Kiss X Sis was aired between 5th April 2010 to 21st June 2010.

No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Kiss X Sis. If we get any other update about the second season of the series Kiss X Sis, we will add it here.

The story of the series Kiss X Sis starts with Keita Suminoe. He is a male third-year junior high school student who is preparing for his high school entrance exam.

He is living with his twin stepsisters named Ako and Riko. They flash, kiss, and show their love for him in public.

9. Mayo Chiki:

Mayo Chiki is an animated tv series. The series Mayo Chiki includes romantic comedy. The series Mayo Chiki got 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Mayo Chiki has received a great response from the audience. The series Mayo Chiki has been licensed by Sentai Filmworks in North America.

The series Mayo Chiki follows the story of a 16 years old high school boy named Kinjiro Sakamachi. He suffers from gynophobia. It makes his nose bleed at the time when he makes physical contact with a female.

At the time of using the washroom of Male, he finds that the handsome and famous butler Subaru Konoe is a girl. So, Kinjiro knows the secret of Subaru.

So, he has to work with Subaru and her sadistic mistress named Kanade Suzutsuki in order to protect the secret of Subaru from being discovered.

The anime series Mayo Chiki was directed by Keiichiro Kawaguchi and written by Reiko Yoshida. There are a total of 13 episodes in the series Mayo Chiki.

No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Mayo Chiki. If we get any update about the second season of the series Mayo Chiki, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Mayo Chiki was aired between 7th July 2011 to 29th September 2011. We expect that the series Mayo Chiki will soon be renewed for the second season. The running time of each episode of the series Mayo Chiki ranges around 25 minutes.

10. Sankarea:

Sankarea: Undying Love is a popular animated series. It is a Japanese manga series. It was written and illustrated by Mitsuru Hattori.

The series Sankarea is full of comedy and drama. The series Sankarea has received positive reviews from critics.

The series Sankarea follows the story of a Furuya. Furuya is having a fascination for zombies and tries to collect trinkets and also watches a movie and plays any game with them it.

At the time when his cat dies, this hobby becomes of an obsession because he tries to revive his pet with the use of an old manuscript.

Rea is a popular and, it seems to have it all but is not happy as it would seem. She has only one wish to be reborn another person, and she maybe gets her to wish after crossing paths with Furuya.

The series Sankarea has received 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb. The anime series Sankarea was directed by Shinichi Omata. It was produced by Nobumitsu Urasaki, Masashi Takatori, Yasuhiro Yamaguchi, Kensuke Tateishi, Yuka Sakurai, and Yoshiaki Uraki.

The series Sankarea includes a total of 12 episodes. There is no update about the second season of the series Sankarea. If we get any update about the second season of the series Sankarea, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Sankarea was aired between 5th April 2012 to 28th June 2012. We can expect Sankarea Season 2 somewhere in 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

11. Kanokon:

Kanokon is an animated television series. It is based on a Japanese manga series by Katsumi Nishino. It was illustrated by Koin.

The series Kanokon was directed by Atsushi Otsuki and was written by Masashi Suzuki. The series Kanokon follows the story of Kouta.

Kouta is a country boy. He lives with his grandfather. He is moving to the city in order to attend high school. Many changes come with his new school and new home.

But nothing he can do about it. He has to be prepared the gentle young man for girls, specifically a bombshell fox spirit named Chizuru.

He also has to gain the attention of Nozomu, who is a frosty wolf spirit. Later, Kouta gets dragged into supernatural events as a consequence of his contact with the two girls.

And also, his school life gets more chaotic day by day. Also, things are looking up for his love life. The anime series Kanokon was written by Masashi Suzuki. It was directed by Atsushi Otsuki.

The series Kanokon has received a great response from the audience. There is one season in the series Kanokon. There is no update or news about the second season of the series Kanokon.

It seems that the second season of the series, Kanokon, will soon be confirmed. If we get any update about the second season of the series Kanokon, we will update it here.

The series Kanokon stars Mamiko Noto, Ayako Kawasumi, and Chiwa Saito. The first season of the series Kanokon includes a total of 12 episodes.

The first season of the series Kanokon was aired between 5th April 2008 to 21st June 2008. Each episode of the series Kanokon has a different and unique title. The series Kanokon is full of action and comedy. The series Kanokon has received 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

12. Sekirei:

Sekirei is an animated series. It is based on a Japanese manga series by Sakurako Gokurakuin. The series Sekirei has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Sekirei has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Sekirei is full of action and comedy.

The series Sekirei follows the story of Minato, who is 19 years old awkward and shy, but caring and moral. Minato fails to get into college again, and at the time, he runs into Musubi, who is a girl of his age.

She surprises him with her superhuman abilities. He gets told by her that he is an ashikabi. It means a destined young man who meant to strengthen girls like her, a Sekirei, goes through physical contact.

The anime television series Sekirei was directed by Keizo Kusakawa. It was produced by Hiroyuki Shimizu and Kozue Kaneniwa. It was written by Takao Yoshioka.

The series Sekirei is full of action and comedy. The series Sekirei stars Joel McDonald, Tia Lynn Ballard, and Alexis Tipton. There are a total of two seasons in the series Sekirei.

The first season of the series Sekirei includes a total of 12 episodes, and it was aired between 2nd July 2008 to 17th September 2008.

The second season of the series Sekirei includes a total of 13 episodes, and it was aired between 4th July 2010 to 26th September 2010. No announcement has been made about the third season of the series Sekirei.

If we get any other update about the series Sekirei, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

13. Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san:

Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san is the latest and popular anime television series. The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san has received an excellent response from the audience.

The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san is full of comedy and fantasy.

The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san follows the story of a young man who is with connections to the supernatural. He rents a room that is haunted by the ghost of a 16 years old girl.

The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san includes a very exciting and breathtaking story. The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san stars Miyuri Shimabukuro, Yuki Ono, and Eri Suzuki.

The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san is also known as Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs. The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san is based on a Japanese manga series that was written and illustrated by Tadahiro Miura.

The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san was directed by Tsuyoshi Nagasawa. It was produced by Nobuhiro Nakayama, Takumi Kusakabe, Takamitsu Sueyoshi, and Tomoyuki Oowada. It was written by Hideaki Koyasu.

The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san includes a total of 12 episodes. The series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san was aired between 14th July 2018 to 29th September 2018. If we get any other update about the series Yuragi-sou no Yuuna-san, we will add it here.

14. Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry:

The series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry is also known as Chivalry of a Failed Knight. The series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry includes action, romance, and fantasy.

The series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry follows the story of Ikki Kurogane. He defies the odds that all think that he can not do.

Ikki is at the lowest of the low at his academy. All others have magical powers, and all are even high ranking. He is the only one who is a low-ranker – rank F.

He thinks about each and every turn about beating an A ranker in order to win a tournament to graduate and get his dream of being strong at a time when you have no chance of being able to.

He wants to prove that the weak can be strong. The anime series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry was written by Shogo Yasukawa. It was directed by Shin Oonuma and Jin Tamamura. The series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry stars Ryota Osaka, Bryson Baugus, and Shizuka Ishigami.

The first season of the series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry consists of 12 episodes. The series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry was aired between 3rd October 2015 to 19th December 2015. If we get any other update about the series Rakudai Kishi no Cavalry, we will add it here.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.