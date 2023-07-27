Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Starring Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd

One of the most awaited seasons of Only Murders in the Building is going to release soon. This time, with the third season, we will see some renowned celebrities and the main cast, including the globally famous singer and actress Selena Gomez. Also, since podcasts have been widespread, the series has got even more recognition as it has the lead cast members working on a murder mystery podcast.

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd in the OMITB Season 3

The recently released Only Murders in the Building Season 3 trailer has given the cast members much-awaited calmness before the chaos. The series stars everyone’s favorite, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, in the lead roles. Along with them, there is Cara Delevigne, Zoe Colletti, Amy Ryan, and more.

The trailer for ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ season 3 has been released. pic.twitter.com/eWKoYJBAfT — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 26, 2023

New Cast Members Joining OMITB Season 3

For the third season of the show, as the trailer shows, there are so many fan-favorite celebrities playing various roles. Let’s start with everyone’s first choice, i.e., legendary actress Meryl Streep. Along with her is Paul Rudd, who has been very popular after his iconic roles in various movies.

Many other well-known celebrities will join the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 3. In the third season, we will see Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Grey’s Anatomy cast member Jesse Williams. Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, and Allison Guinn will play other recurring roles.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Trailer

Just a few hours ago, Hulu released the official trailer for the third season, and fans are going crazy over it. The opening scenes show Ben – played by Paul Rudd dying on stage while the show was already started and the theatre was full of audience and staff members. So determining what happened and who did it will be quite the task.

The poster for ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ season 3 has been released. pic.twitter.com/LHgexCsbJS — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 18, 2023

Fans have been waiting for a long time to see Paul Rudd playing this role in this show alongside the main cast of the show. There will be various exciting scenes where fans can enjoy the chemistry between their favorite characters.

Selena Gomez and Jesse Williams in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/RkMfyxAzAV — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 26, 2023

Also, as we all know, the dialogue writing and dialogue delivery both have been hilarious, and that makes the Only Murders in the Building such fun and enjoyable experience for everyone. The trailer has many exciting twists, nail-biting scenes, and funny references to other characters. Only Murders in the Building will release soon, by 8th August 2023.