Best Adult Anime of All Time

Nowadays, the trend is anime. Also, the demand for adult anime is increasing rapidly. Adult anime is one of the best genres of anime.

Here we have mentioned the list of adult anime of all time. There are so many popular adult anime of all time. Let’s get all the details about it.

1. Jin-Rou:

Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade is a popular anime film. It is a Japanese anime film. The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade has received a very positive response from the audience.

The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade includes action, drama, fantasy, and political thriller. The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade follows the story of a traumatized member of an elite para-military police force that falls for the sister of a female terrorist courier.

That female terrorist courier has died in front of him on duty. There is an exciting story in the film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade.

The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade was directed by Hiroyuki Okiura. It was written by Mamoru Oshii. The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade is based on Characters that were created by Mamoru Oshii.

The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade was produced by Tsutomu Sugita and Hidekazu Terakawa. The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade stars Yoshikatsu Fujiki, Sumi Mutoh, and Hiroyuki Kinoshita.

The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade was made under Production I.G. Bandai Visual distributed the film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade. The running time of the film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade is 102 minutes.

The film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade was premiered on 17th November 1999 in France. It was released on 3rd June 2000. If we get any other update about the film Jin-Rou: The Wolf Brigade, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily.

2. Nana:

Nana is a Japanese anime television series. The series Nana has received a very positive response from the audience. The series Nana has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Nana is full of comedy and drama. In the series Nana, there are two ostensibly opposite women, and both named Nana.

They become roommates in Tokyo. They grow inseparable. The relationship between them is jeopardized because the harsh realities of adult life take shape.

The series Nana stars Romi Park, Brian Drummond, and Kaori. The series Nana was directed by Morio Asaka. It was produced by Toshio Nakatani, Masao Maruyama, and Manabu Tamura.

The series Nana was written by Tomoko Konparu. The series Nana includes a total of 47 episodes. It was aired between 5th April 2006 to 28th March 2007.

There is no update or news about the second season of the series Nana. If we get any news or update about the second season of the series Nana, we will add it here.

3. Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi:

The series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi is also known as RIN: Daughters of Mnemosyne. It is a Japanese anime television series.

The series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi has received a great response from the audience. The series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series includes action, sci-fi, adventure, and supernatural. The series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi follows the story of Rin Asogi.

Rin Asogi goes for a private investigation agency in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo. She had performed many odd jobs, which include finding lost pets to hunting rare stamps.

Rin finds herself hindered by the strange cases that come in her way, search from her dark past, and after that, her inability to die.

The series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi stars Chris Cason, Mamiko Noto, and Jamie Marchi. The series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi was directed by Shigeru Ueda.

It was produced by Nobuhiro Osawa, Yoshikazu Beniya, and Yasuo Ueda. It was written by Hiroshi Onogi. There are a total of six episodes in the series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi.

The series Mnemosyne: Mnemosyne no Musume-tachi was aired between 3rd February 2008 to 6th July 2008. It is a television mini-series.

4. Sekirei:

Sekirei is a Japanese anime tv series. The series Sekirei has received a good response from the audience. The series Sekirei has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Sekirei is full of action and comedy. The series Sekirei follows the story of a 19 years old Minato. Minato is very shy and awkward, but he is also moral and caring.

He fails to get into college again. Now, he runs into Musubi. Musubi is a girl his age. She surprises him with her superhuman abilities.

She told him that he is an ashikabi who is a destined young man. It is meant to strengthen girls like her, a Sekirei, with sexual contact.

The series Sekirei includes romance and comedy. The first season of the series, Sekirei was directed by Keizo Kusakawa. It was produced by Hiroyuki Shimizu and Kozue Kaneniwa. It was written by Takao Yoshioka.

It includes a total of 12 episodes. It was aired between 2nd July 2008 to 17th September 2008. The second season of the series, Sekirei was directed by Keizo Kusakawa.

It was produced by Kozue Kaneniwa and Shunsuke Saito. It was written by Takao Yoshioka. It includes a total of 13 episodes. It was aired between 4th July 2010 to 26th September 2010.

No announcement has been made about the third season of the series Sekirei. If we get any update about the third season of the series Sekirei, we will add it here.

5. Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom:

Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom is a popular Japanese anime television series. The series Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom has received a great response from the audience.

The series Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom follows the story of two brainwashed assassins named Ein and Zwei.

They struggle to regain their memories because they work for the Inferno crime syndicate. The series Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom stars Miyu Irino, Ayahi Takagaki, and Newton Pittman.

The series Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom was directed by Koichi Mashimo. It was produced by Nobuhiro Osawa. It was written by Yosuke Kuroda.

The series Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom includes a total of 26 episodes. It was aired between 2nd April 2009 to 24th September 2009. If we get any other update about the series Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

6. Blade of The Immortal:

Blade of The Immortal is a Japanese anime tv series that is based on the manga series of the same name created by Hiroaki Samura.

The series Blade of The Immortal has received good reviews from critics. The series Blade of The Immortal has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Blade of The Immortal is also known as Mugen no Junin. In the series Blade of The Immortal, in medieval Japan.

It is a witch curses a master swordsman with immortality. After so many years, he gets tired of it and asks her to create him mortal again.

He asks her if he atones for his sins by murdering a thousand evil men. A girl who wants revenge helps him. The series Blade of The Immortal stars Karen Strassman, Mela Lee, and Keith Silverstein.

The series Blade of The Immortal is full of action and adventure. The series Blade of The Immortal was directed by Koichi Mashimo. It was produced by Katsushi Morishita, Noboru Yamada, Tetsuya Kinoshita, and Takuya Matsushita. It was written by Hiroyuki Kawasaki.

The series Blade of The Immortal includes a total of 13 episodes. The series Blade of The Immortal was aired between 13th July 2008 to 28th December 2008.

7. Gantz:

Gantz is a famous Japanese anime tv series. The series Gantz has received a great response from the audience.

The series Gantz is based on a manga series of the same name by Hiroya Oku. The series Gantz includes action and comedy.

The series Gantz stars Chris Ayres, Shannon Emerick, and Emily Carter-Essex. The series Gantz follows the story of a group of people.

They are resurrected from their deaths by a strange black ball named Gantz in order to combat alien criminals hiding on Earth.

The series Gantz has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Gantz includes a total of 26 episodes. It was aired between 12th April 2004 to 18th November 2004.

The series Gantz was directed by Ichiro Itano. It was produced by Toshiharu Namiki, Hironori Terashima, Futoshi Nishimura, and Yasushi Uchida.

The series Gantz was written by Masashi Sogo. If we get any other update about the series Gantz, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website frequently.

8. Gangsta:

Gangsta is one of the popular Japanese anime television series. The series Gangsta is full of action and drama. The series Gangsta has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Gangsta got 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Gangsta stars Mamiko Noto, Jun’ichi Suwabe, and Felecia Angelle.

The series Gangsta is set in the city of Ergastulum. It is a shady Ville filled with made men and petty thieves. It also includes whores on the make as well as cops on the take.

There are many deeds that are very dirty for even its jaded inhabitants to touch. Later, a cop they know on the force asks for their help to take down a new gang of a top Mafia family.

The series Gangsta was directed by Shuko Murase and Koichi Hatsumi. It was produced by Natsumi Mori, Masayuki Nishide, Yoko Shiraishi, Naoko Endo, Hirotsugu Ogisu, Yoshiyuki Shioya, Ryuichi Okubo, and Hayato Hori.

The series Gangsta was written by Shinichi Inotsume. The series Gangsta includes a total of 12 episodes. It was aired between 1st July 2015 to 27th September 2015.

9. Hellsing:

Hellsing is a famous Japanese anime tv series. The series Hellsing is full of action and fantasy. The series Hellsing has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Hellsing has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Hellsing is based on a Japanese manga series titled Hellsing by Kouta Hirano.

In the series Hellsing, a British taskforce that leads by the vampire hunter Prof. Van Helsing’s daughter. She fights the supernatural with the aid of two vampires.

The series Hellsing was created by Kohta Hirano. The series Hellsing stars Joji Nakata, Fumiko Orikasa, and Yoshiko Sakakibara.

The series Hellsing was directed by Umanosuke Iida and Yasunori Urata. It was written by Chiaki J. Konaka. The series Hellsing includes a total of 13 episodes. It was aired between 10th October 2001 to 16th January 2002.

10. Kenpuu Denki Berserk:

The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk is also known as Berserk. It is a popular Japanese anime television series. The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk is full of action and adventure.

The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk has received a very positive response from the audience. The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk has received 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk was created by Kentaro Miura. The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk stars Nobutoshi Canna, Carrie Keranen, and Marc Diraison.

The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk follows the story of Guts who is a skilled swordsman. He joins forces with a mercenary group – The Band of the Hawk.

The group is lead by the charismatic Griffith. He fights with them because they battle their way into the royal court.

The anime tv series Kenpuu Denki Berserk was directed by Naohito Takahashi. It was produced by Mitsuru Oshima, Toshio Nakatani, Shukichi Kanda, Yoshiko Nagasaki, and Toshiaki Okuno.

The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk was written by Yasuhiro Imagawa. The series Kenpuu Denki Berserk includes a total of 25 episodes. It was aired between 8th October 1997 to 1st April 1998. If we get any other update about the series Kenpuu Denki Berserk, we will add it here.

11. Juubee Ninpuuchou:

The film Juubee Ninpuuchou is also known as Ninja Scroll. Ninja Scroll is a Japanese anime history and fantasy film.

The film Ninja Scroll is full of action and adventure. The film Ninja Scroll has received a good response from the audience.

The film Ninja Scroll has received 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb. The film Ninja Scroll follows the story of a vagabond swordsman who is aided by a beautiful ninja girl, and also by a crafty spy in confronting a demonic clan of killers along with a ghost from his past because htier leader who are bent on overthrowing the Tokugawa Shogunate.

The running time of the film Ninja Scroll is 94 minutes. The film Ninja Scroll was written and directed by Yoshiaki Kawajiri. It was produced by Shigeru Kitayama, Kazuhiko Ikeguchi, and Masako Fukuyo.

The film Ninja Scroll stars Koichi Yamadera, Takeshi Aono, Toshihiko Seki, Emi Shinohara, Daisuke Gori, and Shuichiro Moriyama.

The film Ninja Scroll was made under JVC, Movic, Toho, Madhouse, and Animate Film. Tokyo Theatres distributed the film Ninja Scroll. The film Ninja Scroll was released on 5th June 1993.

12. Afro Samurai:

Afro Samurai is a Japanese anime television series. The series Afro Samurai has received a great response from the audience. The series Afro Samurai has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Afro Samurai includes action and adventure. The series Afro Samurai follows the story of a black samurai.

He goes on a mission in order to avenge the wrongful death of his father in a futuristic feudal Japan. It is a worth watching series.

The series Afro Samurai was created by Takashi Okazaki. The series Afro Samurai stars Samuel L. Jackson, Yuri Lowenthal, and Phil LaMarr.

The series Afro Samurai was directed by Fuminori Kizaki. It was produced by Koji Kajita and Taito Okiura. Yasuyuki Muto and Tomohiro Yamashita gave the story of the series Afro Samurai.

The series Afro Samurai includes a total of five episodes. There is no update or news about the second season of the series Afro Samurai. If we get any update or news about the second season of the series Afro Samurai, we will update it here.

13. Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou:

Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou is a popular Japanese anime series. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou is also known as Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou includes romance, comedy, and fantasy. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou has received a good response from the audience.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou follows the story of a young man.

In the world of humans who co-exist with fantasy beings, a man has to share a flat with a bevy of beastly beauties.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou stars Junji Majima, Bryson Baugus, and Sora Amamiya. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou includes a total of 12 episodes.

The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou was directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara. It was written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu. The series Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou was aired between 7th July 2015 to 22nd September 2015.

14. Prison School:

Prison School is one of the popular anime tv series. It is a Japanese anime television series. The series Prison School is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name by Akira Hiramoto.

The series Prison School has received a very good response from the audience. The series Prison School has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Prison School is full of comedy. The series Prison School stars Hiroshi Kamiya, Kenichi Suzumura, and Katsuyuki Konishi.

In the series, Prison School is set in Hachimitsu Academy. All girl’s schools become co-ed and teen Kiyoshi is one of the five boys to join.

There, he gets caught peeping. So, he is sent to the school’s prison, where he gets his punishment. It is a very interesting story.

The series Prison School includes a total of 12 episodes. The series Prison School was directed by Tsutomu Mizushima. It was produced by Kohei Kawase, Nobuhiro Osawa, Takuya Matsushita, and Yuji Matsukura.

The series Prison School was written by Michiko Yokote. The series Prison School was aired between 11th July 2015 to 26th September 2015. If we get any other update about the series Prison School, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

15. High School DxD:

High School DxD is a very popular Japanese anime series. The series High School DxD has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series High School DxD is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and illustrated by Miyama-Zero.

The series High School DxD is full of action and comedy. The series High School DxD has received 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

In the series High School DxD, Issei Hyodo gets killed on his very first date. Now, perverted and idiotic Issei gets resurrected as a demon by Rias Gremory.

He gets resurrected to be recruited into Rias’s club of high class devils. The series High School DxD stars Yuki Kaji, Azumi Asakura, and Yoko Hikasa.

The series High School DxD includes a total of four seasons. First three seasons of the series High School DxD includes 12 episodes each and the fourth season includes a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series High School DxD was aired between 6th January 2012 to 23rd March 2012, the second season of the series High School DxD was aired between 7th July 2013 to 22nd September 2013, the third season of the series High School DxD was aired between 4th April 2015 to 20th June 2015, and the fourth season of the series High School DxD was aired between 10th April 2018 to 3rd July 2018.

There is no news or update about the fifth season of the series High School DxD. It it announces, we can expect it somewhere in 2022. If we get any news or update about the fifth season of the series High School DxD, we will add it here.

16. Shinmai Maou no Testament:

The series Shinmai Maou no Testament is also known as The Testament of Sister New Devil. The series The Testament of Sister New Devil has received a mixed response from the audience.

The series The Testament of Sister New Devil has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series The Testament of Sister New Devil includes action, comedy, and supernatural.

The series The Testament of Sister New Devil is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Tetsuto Uesu and illustrated by Nekosuke Okuma.

The series The Testament of Sister New Devil follows the story of a first-year high school student named Toujo Basara. He was suddenly have two beautiful step-sisters who adopted by his father.

Maria and Mio’s real form are the newbie Demon Lord and a succubus! The series The Testament of Sister New Devil stars Brian Beacock, Chris Hackney, and Kira Buckland.

There are a total of two seasons in the anime series The Testament of Sister New Devil. The first season of the series The Testament of Sister New Devil includes a total of 12 episodes. It was aired between 7th January 2015 to 25th March 2015.

The second season of the series The Testament of Sister New Devil includes a total of 10 episodes. It was aired between 9th October 2015 to 11th December 2015.

The series The Testament of Sister New Devil was directed by Hisashi Saito. It was produced by Chiaki Kurakane and Satoshi. It was written by Takao Yoshioka and Sumio Uetake.

No announcement has been made about the third season of the series The Testament of Sister New Devil. If we get any update about the third season of the series The Testament of Sister New Devil, we will add it here.

17. Trinity Seven:

Trinity Seven is a famous adult anime television series. The series Trinity Seven is full of romance and comedy. The series Trinity Seven has received a great response from the audience.

The series Trinity Seven also includes action and fantasy. The series Trinity Seven has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

It is romantic comedy but serious magical school story. Arata Kasuga already knows that it is wiped out by a bizarre incident called Collapse Phenomenon.

It causes worldwide destruction. So, he takes his cousin named Hijiri Kasuga to the next world. Arata wants to resolve the Collapse Phenomenon and get back Hijiri.

So, in order to do this, Arata joins in the Royal Biblia Academy. It is a fantastic story. The series Trinity Seven includes a total of 12 episodes.

The series Trinity Seven was directed by Hiroshi Nishikiori. It was written by Hiroyuki Yoshino. It was produced by Kouichi Sakamoto, Yoshikazu Beniya, Shuuichi Takashino, Tooru Awaji, Yuusaku Noguchi, Tomokazu Iizumi, Takeshi Ishigaki, Hiroyuki Tajima, and Mika Shimizu.

The series Trinity Seven was aired between 8th October 2014 to 24th December 2014. If we get any other update about the series Trinity Seven, we will add it here.

18. Haganai:

The series Haganai is also known as Haganai: I Don’t Have Many Friends and Boku wa tomodachi ga sukunai. The series Haganai has received a good response from the audience.

The series Haganai includes comedy and drama. The series Haganai has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Haganai follows the story of a friendless teenager who is scared by his classmates. He enrolls in a club with a hope to make some friends.

The series Haganai stars Ryohei Kimura, Kanae Ito, and Marina Inoue. The series Haganai includes a total of two seasons.

The running time of each episode of the series Haganai ranges around 25 minutes. The first and second seasons of the series Haganai includes 12 episodes each.

The series Haganai was directed by Hisashi Saito and Toru Kitahata. It was written by Yomi Hirasaka and Tatsuhiko Urahata.

The first season of the series Haganai was aired between 7th October 2011 to 23rd December 2011. The second season of the series Haganai was aired between 11th January 2013 to 29th March 2013.

19. No Game No Life:

No Game No Life is a famous anime television mini series. The series No Game No Life has received a positive reviews from critics.

The series No Game No Life has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series No Game No Life is based on a Japanese light novel series titled No Game No Life by Yu Kamiya.

The series No Game No Life includes adventure, comedy, fantasy, and sci-fi. The series No Game No Life follows the story of Sora and Shiro.

They make up the most feared team of pro gamers in the world named The Blank. They somehow manage to beat god himself in a chess game.

After that, they are sent to a world which is full of disputes settled with games. The series No Game No Life stars Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Yoko Hikasa, and Ai Kayano.

The series No Game No Life was directed by Atsuko Ishizuka. It was written by Jukki Hanada. It was produced by Yohei Hayashi, Mika Shimizu, Asako Shimizu, Sho Tanaka, and Satoshi Fukao.

The series No Game No Life includes a total of 12 episodes. The running time of each episode of the series No Game No Life ranges around 23 minutes. It was aired between 9th April 2014 to 25th June 2014.

20. High School of the Dead:

High School of the Dead is the most famous Japanese adult anime television series. The series High School of the Dead has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series High School of the Dead has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series High School of the Dead is also known as Apocalyptic Academy: Highschool of the Dead.

The series High School of the Dead is full of action, horror, drama, and supernatural thriller. The series High School of the Dead follows the story of high school students who are overwhelmed because of the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

The series High School of the Dead stars Jun’ichi Suwabe, Nobuyuki Hiyama, and Eri Kitamura. The series High School of the Dead was written by Yosuke Kuroda.

The series High School of the Dead was directed by Tetsuro Araki. It was produced by Mitsutoshi Ogura. The series High School of the Dead includes a total of 12 episodes. It was aired between 5th July 2010 to 20th September 2010.

21. Strike the Blood:

Strike the Blood is a famous anime tv series. The series Strike the Blood is based on a Japanese light novel series of the same name by Gakuto Mikumo.

The series Strike the Blood has received a great response from the audience. The series Strike the Blood has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Strike the Blood is set on Itogami Island. It is a man-made island south of Japan. It has developed into a monster as well as a demon sanctuary. Now, Kojo Akatsuki gets suspected of being the Fourth Progenitor.

He is a very powerful vampire that can disrupt the balance of power among the three ruling progenitors of the world. Kojo was a high school student before becoming a vampire.

It is reluctant to use the powers which he controls. Yukina Himeragi is a neophyte Sword Shaman. His first mission is to observe him.

Kojo is the main center of attention of many who are concerned about the risks that he represents. Kojo and Yukina become friends with some students and others.

Some of them are attracted to Kojo and the situation drives his Iibido. It provides the source of his power. The series Strike the Blood includes a total of four seasons.

The first season of the series Strikes the Blood includes a total of 24 episodes. It was aired between 4th October 2013 to 28th March 2014. The second season of the series Strikes the Blood includes a total of 8 episodes which were aired between 23rd November 2016 to 24th May 2017.

The third season of the series Strikes the Blood includes a total of 10 episodes, and it was 18th December 2018 to 29th September 2019. The fourth season of the series Strikes the Blood includes a total of 12 episodes. It was aired between 8th April 2020 to 30th June 2021.

There is no update about the fifth season of the series Strike the Blood. We expect that it will soon be confirmed. If we get any update about the fifth season of the series Strike the Blood, we will update it here.

