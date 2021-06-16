Index of Money Heist Season 1 to 5 – Download English Hindi HD

Money Heist is a Spanish television series that includes crime, drama, heist, and thriller. The Spanish name of the series Money Heist is La Casa de Papel – The House of Paper.

The series Money Heist has received a great response from the audience. The 5th season of the series Money Heist will soon be released.

Money Heist Season 5 is a much-awaited season among the four. Let’s get all the details about the series Money Heist.

Money Heist Season 1 to 5:

The series Money Heist has received many awards such as Iris Award, Fotogramas de Plata, International Emmy Award, Golden Nymph, Spanish Actors Union, Festival de Luchon, and Platino Award.

The series Money Heist was nominated for FesTVal, MiM Series, Premios Fenix, Camille Award, Premios Feroz, and Forque Award.

Alex Pina created the series Money Heist. Manel Santisteban composed the theme music in the series Money Heist.

The opening theme of the series Money Heist is “My Life is Going On” by Cecilia Krull. Manel Santisteban and Ivan Martinez Lacamara was the composer in the series Money Heist.

Money Heist is a Spanish series. There are a total of four seasons,, and the 5th and the final one will soon be released.

The series Money Heist was shot in Spain, Panama, Italy, and Thailand. The series Money Heist was made under two production companies; Atresmedia and Vancouver Media. Antena 3 Television and Netflix distributed the series Money Heist.

The series Money Heist was executively produced by Alex Pina, Sonia Martinez, Jesus Colmenar, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Nacho Manubens.

Let’s see the cast members of the series Money Heist.

Money Heist Cast:

We have mentioned the complete list of cast members of the Spanish series Money Heist below.

Ursula Corbero as Silene Oliveira – Tokyo Alvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina – The Professor Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo – Lisbon Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa – Berlin Paco Tous as Agustin Ramos – Moscow Alba Flores as Agata Jimenez – Nairobi Miguel Herran as Anibal Cortes – Rio Jaime Lorente as Ricardo – Daniel – Denver Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide – Stockholm Enrique Arce as Arturo Roman Maria Pedraza as Alison Parker Darko Peric as Mirko Dragic Kiti Manver as Marivi Fuentes Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota Rodrigo de la Serna as Martin Berrote – Palermo Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra Luka Peros as Marseille Belen Cuesta as Julia Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo Roberto Garcia Ruiz as Dimitri Mostovoi – Radko Dragic Fernando Soto as Angel Rubio Juan Fernandez as Colonel Luis Prieto Anna Gras as Mercedes Colmenar Fran Morcillo as Pablo Ruiz Clara Alvarado as Ariadna Cascales Mario de la Rosa as Saurez Miquel Garcia Borda as Alberto Vicuna Naia Guz as Paula Vicuna Murillo Jose Manuel Poga as Cesar Gandia Antonio Romero as Benito Antonanzas Pep Munne as Mario Urbaneja Olalla Hernandez as Amanda Mari Carmen Sanchez as Paquita Carlos Suarez as Miguel Fernandez Ramon Agirre as Benjamin Ahikar Azcona as Matias Cano Antonio Garcia Ferreras as Hinself

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Money Heist.

Money Heist Release Date:

The series Money Heist Season 1 was first aired on 2nd May 2017. It was completed on 27th June 2017. There was a total of nine episodes in the first season of the series Money Heist. Money Heist Season 1 was released on Antena 3.

Money Heist Season 2 includes six episodes. The first episode of the series Money Heist was released on 16th October 2017. The last episode of the series Money Heist Season 2 was aired on 23rd November 2017. The series Money Heist Season 2 was released on Antena 3.

Money Heist Season 3 and 4 include eight episodes. Both the seasons of the series Money Heist were released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Money Heist Season 3 was released on 19th July 2019. Money Heist Season 4 was released on 3rd April 2020. The user can watch the series Money Heist on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Money Heist is available to watch in high quality on the OTT platform Netflix. The fifth season of the series Money Heist will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Money Heist Season 5 will be in two sections. It consists of ten episodes. The first five episodes of the series Money Heist Season 5 will be released on 3rd September 2021, and the remaining five episodes will be released on 3rd December 2021.

There is no more update about the fifth and the last season of the series Money Heist. Let’s talk about the series Money Heist Season 1 in detail.

Index of Money Heist Season 1:

The series Money Heist Season 1 includes nine episodes titled Efectuar lo acordado – Do as Planned, Imprudencias letales – Lethal Negligence, Errar al disparar – Misfire, Caballo de Troya – Trojan Horse, El dia de la marmota – Groundhog day, La calida Guerra Fria – The Hot Cold War, Refrigerada inestabilidad – Cool Instability, Tu lo has buscado – You Asked for it, and El que la sigue la consigue – Whoever Keeps Trying It, Gets It.

In the first season of the series Money Heist, we have seen that Tokyo gets failed in a bank robbery and after that, a man called – The Professor saves her from the police.

He says her to join him in the heist. After planning heist, the Professor creates a group. It includes Tokyo, Berlin, Rio, Denver, Nairobi, Moscow, Helsinki, and Oslo.

The Professor says the plan to invade the Royal Mint of Spain by wearing the Salvador Dali mask in red jumpsuits and also take hold of 67 hostages.

Their plan is to print €2.4 billion and escape from that. Raquel Murillo – the police inspector is handling this case.

She thinks that she is much closer to solve the case but she does not know that the mastermind of the plan is two steps ahead.

The plan is going on. The robbers starts to print the money. At that time, one hostage named Arturo Roman tries to escape. So, he starts to making the plans to escape from there.

So, he makes the escape plan with his secretary and mistress Monica Gaztambide. She is pregnant. But later she gets caught by Berlin while using the cell phone and Berlin gave the order to Denver to kill her.

At that time, Rio makes a mistake and it results in his and Tokyo’s identities are revealed. Berlin thinks that Denver has killed Monica. But Denver saves her. Denver’s father – Moscow gets devastated but later he is dissuaded by Denver – his son.

Meanwhile, Raquel gets closer to his new friend named Salva. Salva is a the mastermind behind the robbery. Slava is the Professor and Raquel does not know anything about it.

She only knows that Salva is a good person and she starts to like her. Arturo gets shot by police. So, Raquel send her police partner named Angel Rubio into the Royal Mint of Spain with the medical team to treat Arturo.

But the Professor is two steps ahead. So, he inserts a bug in the glasses of Angel to listen everything. Meanwhile, the Professor learnes that Helsinki has not destroyed the car.

So, the Professor goes to the scrap yard before the police to remove their fingerprints in a car. To fake the execution of Monica, Danver shot her in a leg. Then after, Denver sends Monica to a secret place. Denver takes care of Monica at that secret location. They both gets closer to each other.

While getting out from the scrap yard, a man sees the Professor. The police knows that and they tries to make a sketch of the Professor with the help of that man who saw the Professor at the scrap yard.

But the Professor threatens to kill the family of that man if he helps the police to make a sketch of him.

Meanwhile, Berlin’s identity got revealed and after that, Berlin learns that Denver has not killed Monica yet. Berlin thinks that his identity got revealed because of Denver.

He comes closer to denver to execute him because of his mistake. As the part of the plan, the robbers use the hostages to gain more time from the police.

At that time, Raquel learns the secret about Berlin that no one knows. She knows that Berlin has only a few months to live because of his illness.

So, Raquel tries to reveal this secret of Berlin. She also tries to convince Rio to surrender. Later, Raquel does not know anything about the bug that fitted into the glasses of Angel.

Now, Raquel thinks that she can not trust Angel. She loses her trust in Angel. Meanwhile, Arturo tries to make another plan to escape from the Royal Mint of Spain.

But later, Arturo gets shocked when he find that Monica is in a relationship with Denver. Angel is now taken off the case. He is in a coma because of a car accident. He was drunk while driving the car.

Angel has all the details about the identity of the Professor. He got it from Salva’s cider factory. He got the fingerprint of Salva secretly.

After that, Angel tries to search for the identity of Salva using his fingerprint and he finds that Salva is the Professor.

Angel tries to contact Raquel to tell her about the true identity of Salva but he failed to contact her. Because of the plan of Arturo, 17 hostages escapes from the Royal Mint of Spain.

In this process, Oslo gets injured. Before the car accident, Angel send a voice message saying all the truth of Salva. Raquel’s mother has Alzheimer’s disease.

She listens to the Angel’s message and write it down on a note. After that she tries to contact Raquel but she failed as Raquel does not pick up the call.

The Professor knows all this things so he thinks that he has to kill Raquel’s mother. So, the Professor goes to the Raquel’s home and poisons her coffee.

But she can’t go through with it. The Professor learnes that Raquel’s mother has Alzheimer’s diseases. So, he deletes the message. He also takes her note.

Later, Raquel go the Toledo along with Salva to find the villa of the robbers where they planned the heist.

The first season of the series Money Heist was directed by Jesus Colmenar, Miguel Angel Vivas, Alex Rodrigo, and Alejandro Bazzano.

It was written by Alex Pina, Esther Martinez Lobato, Javier Gomez Santander, Pablo Roa, Fernando Sancristobal, and David Barrocal.

Let’s talk about the second season of the series Money Heist.

Index of Money Heist Season 2:

In the second season of the series Money Heist, A police team goes to that villa to find an evidence of the robbers.

It is already planned by the Professor. For the forensics examination, police called Alberto who is Raquel’s ex-husband.

He finds the burned evidence of the professor. He finds it in the chimney. After that, Salva goes to Madrid with Alberto to remove the evidence.

During the ride, the Professor provokes him for the fight. In the fight, the Professor knocks down him and earses all the evidence.

When the Alberto awakes, he sends the Professor to the Jail. To get rid of it, the Professor goes to the bathroom at the prison and he injured himself to look like Alberto has beaten up him.

After that, he calls Raquel. Raquel arrives and release him. Because of all this things, the Professor can not contact with his team. And because of that, the robbers thinks that the Professor get caught by the police and they starts to loose hope.

At that time, Tokyo starts a mutiny because she gets restless. Because of the Tokyo’s mutiny, Berlin wants to get revenge.

In that, Tokyo players Russian roulette with Berlin. She tied him to the table. She also tries to send him to the police.

After that, Rio wants revenge. Tokyo displays a fake injury to buy the time. It is the first rule given by the professor after being captured.

During interrogation, Tokyo comes face to face to the police officer – Raquel. Raquel wants the answer of only one question is, “Who is the Professor?”

Tokyo believes the Professor. The Professor promised her that he will free her from the police. After that, Rio joines the team again and tries to stop the new escape plan of Arturo.

Meanwhile, Raquel sets a trap to catch the Professor. So, she confirmed that Angel is now awakened but in actual, he is not.

Raquel thinks that, by hearing this new of Angel, the Professor will come to the hospital where Angel is, to kill him. To confirm that the news is right or wrong, the Professor goes to the hospital in a different way.

He makes a fake casting call for the clowns. He called the clowns at the hospital and he dressed up like other clowns.

In the hospital, the Professor learns that the news is fake. Later, Raquel meets with Salva – the Professor at the cafe. She sees an orange hair on Salva’s jacket. She gets shocked after realising that Salva is the Professor.

She arrests the Professor at the cafe and takes him into custody. After that, she lets the Professor to the villa to interrogate with him.

At the villa, the Professor confirms that he is in love with her. To confirm the statement, Raquel performs the polygraph test on the Professor.

Meanwhile, Moscow – the father of Denver reveals a secret to Denver that he has left Denver’s mother and his wife because she was a drug addict. Moscow left her when he was young.

Meanwhile, Arturo gets punishment because of making the escape plans. After listening all this things, Denver gets shocked and he decides that he will not be with Moscow from now.

He confirmes that he will cut him out of his life. After that, Tokyo gets free by mercenaries which was sent by the Professor. She gets freed while going to the prison.

After getting freed, Tokyo goes to the Royal Mint of Spain directly with a bike. She rides a bike directly into the Royal Mint of Spain.

Moscow opens the door to let her in, but at that time, Moscow gets shot by the police and he injured. Also, the police refuse to send the doctor to cure Moscow.

The robbers increased their speed to finish this robbery. They tries to complete their escape tunnel as soon as possible.

Colonel Prieto, Suarez, and Alberto thinks that Raquel is with the robbers because the identity of Professor is now revealed. So, they confront Raquel and they also remove her from this case.

Raquel’s gun and badge taken away by the authority. But she wants to solve the case anyhow. So, to continue her investigation secretly, she steals the badge of Angel.

Now, she goes to the restaurant to see the surveillance footage to learn the route of the Professor. After that, Angel awakens.

Now, Colonel Prieto is handling this case. Suarez and the police team launch an attack on the Royal Mint of Spain to catch the robbers and let the hostages free.

The robbers tries to escape from the Royal Mint of Spain with the €984 Million. They have printed this money but it is less than half compared to their target.

Meanwhile, Raquel find the hideout of the Professor. But Raquel is tied up. At that time, Raquel and the Professor starts kissing and the Professor let her go.

Raquel goes to the hospital where Angel is, at that time, she gets arrested by the police. Raquel refuses to tell the hideout of the Professor but the Colonel Prieto tells her the consequence of this and he also added that she can lose the custody of her daughter.

So, Raquel tells the hideout of the Professor to the police. After that, the police goes to the hideout of the Professor. Meanwhile, other robbers starts to escape while Berlin was fighting with the tactical squad. In that fighting, Berlin got shot many times and he died there.

Other robbers including Monica escapes from the Royal Mint of Spain. They escapes to the hideout of the professor. They gets out from that hideout before the police arrive.

The police arrives and they finds the hideout empty. One year later, Raquel leaves the force. At that time, the robbers are still unknown.

Raquel sees the postcard given by the Professor to her, she find that the Professor is in the Palawan, Philippines.

The series Money Heist Season 2 was directed by Alex Rodrigo, Alejandro Bazzano, Javier Quintas, and Jesus Colmenar.

It was written by Alex Pina, Fernando Sancristobal, Javier Gomez Santander, Pablo Roa, Esther Morales, David Barrocal, and Esther Martinez Lobato.

The second season of the series Money Heist includes six episodes titled Se acabaron las mascaras – Masked No Longer, La cabeza del plan – The Head of the Plan, Cuestion de eficacia – A Matter of Efficiency, Que hemos hecho – What Have We Done, A contrarreloj – Against the Clock, and Bella ciao – Bye Beautiful.

Let’s talk about the third season of the series Money Heist.

The series Money Heist Season 3 includes eight episodes titled Hemos vuelto – We’re Back, Aikido – Aikido, 48 metros bajo el suelo – 48 Meters Underground, Bum bum ciao – Boom Boom Ciao, Las cajas rojas – The Red Boxes, Todo parecio insignificante – Everything Seemed Insignificant, Pequenas vacaciones – A Quick Vacation, and La deriva – Astray.

The story of the third season of the series Money Heist set after two years of the heist. Arturo gives a talk about the heist who held him and others at the Royal Mint of Spain.

He condemned some members of that gang as terrorists. Rio and Tokyo are in Guna Yala, Panama. Helsinki and Nairobi are in La Pampa, Argentina.

Denver, Monica, and her daughter named Java are in Indonesia. Later, Tokyo leaves Rio. At the time of leave, Rio gives a phone to Tokyo for the communication.

He bought that phone from the black market in Casablanca. Three days later, Rio and Tokyo uses the phone to communicate and it immediately detected by Europol.

Rio gets arrested by the Panamanian police and Tokyo escapes. Tokyo called the Professor with the use of secure line, and she goes to the Thailand where they meet.

Meanwhile, Rio get tortured. To rescue Rio, the Professor calls the team. The Professor introduces three new members; Marseille, Bogota, and Palermo.

They planning the robbery in the Bank of Spain. The Professor plans to rob the Bank of Spain with the use of airships to release the money in Madrid.

The Professor recruits a man named Martin. He is a very experienced thief and also a former associate to the replacement of Berlin.

Martin’s code name is now Palermo. He is the perfect fit in the place of Berlin. The Professor and Palermo explains the plan. They explains the strategy of the robbery is based on Aikido.

Aikido is a martial art which uses the force of the enemy for the advantage. When robbers enter the Bank of Spain, public starts rallies and protests for the illegal imprisonment of Rio.

The robbers enters into the Bank of Spain with the guards and government officials. Palermo gets injured and it results in temporary blindness.

Later, Nairobi removes the broken glass shranel from Palermo’s eyes. So, he retains command and after that, the guard controlled.

There are also some robbers in the hostages. They go to open the vault. The vault gets rigged to flood when its get tampered.

Bogota uses his diving skills and welding underwater. He has to do it to access the gold. In the past, Martin and Andres making the plan to break the vault.

They want no error and perfection to work. The next phase of the robbery begins. The Professor contacts the new government officials.

The Professor contact them from the intelligence directorate. Colonel Tamayo and Alicia Sierra are in charge for this case.

They realise that they have to make a new strategy to solve the case. Alicia Sierra starts torturing Rio to get more information and on the other side, Colonel Tamayo plans an attack on the Bank of Spain with the help of Suarez.

At the time, the robbers announces that they know about the second vault – a secret vault which is located behind the gold.

They asks the governer of the Bank of Spain to open the vault but he refuses. Denver gets angry and hits him and pointed a gun on him. They also uses explosives.

After that, a love of Palermo and Helsinki reveals. Meanwhile, the robbers detonate the second vault door inside the main chamber which is flooded.

It workes and the robbers gets access to the red boxes. It includes the secret case files of the government which is too dangerous to reveal.

Tamayo begins the attack. To stop the attack, Denver runs with the fire while carrying two red cases. It forces Tamayo to stop the attack.

Tamayo says Sierra that the Professor has an advantage of that red boxes. After that, Sierra starts psychological taunting.

She tries to unbalance the Raquel and Professor. Raquel’s new name is Lisbon. Meanwhile, in the Bank of Spain, the team of robbers gets divide into two because Nairobi and Palermo’s decision.

They do not want to use the force on the guards. Later, Nairobi tells her love for Helsinki. In the past, the Professor discussing the plan with Andres, Martin, and Tatiana. Tatiana is a love of Andres.

At that time, the Professor immediately asks Andres that how much Tatiana knows about the plan. But Andres starts to defend Tatiana because he is in love with her.

The Professor disagrees and tells him about the first rule of heist to not share the information of heist with anyone. He also adds that you have to forget all the personal relationship in the heist.

In the present, Alicia Sierra is planning to neutralize the blackmail leverage given by the Professor. She releases the fake details on the media.

Coloney Tamayo agrees on the plan of Alicia Sierra and he also planned a second attack which will lead by Suarez.

Meanwhile, Lisbon and the Professor have an argument and in between that, they loses the contact to the team inside the Bank of Spain.

After realizing this, they relied on broadcasting and mobile transportation. They gets stucked because the tree breaks the antenna located above the vehicle and also the vehicle’s tire gets stucked in mud.’

The situation becomes critical by the time. They start to escape from there with the help of some farmers. Colonel Tamayo and Alicia Sierra agrees to release Rio. They do it in exchange of 40 hostages and the breaching team.

Alicia Sierra starts to prepare Rio. She is going to released him at the military hospital. When Rio arrives, he gets shocked because there are many people in support to the robbers.

Meanwhile, Arturo wants to see Monica – his ex-girlfriend. He runs towards the Bank of Spain while other hostages are leaving the Bank of Spain.

Arturo reaches into the Bank of Spain before the door closes. so, he becomes a hostage. The police and intelligence team have attached a listening device inside Rio to listen the conversion inside the Bank of Spain.

But the Professor already told his team that how to detect and remove the device surgically from Rio. The Professor talks to Rio and tells him that he deserves a vacation.

It is a code and it confirms that there is a bug inside Rio. Rio breaks up with Tokyo. He belives that she is better with someone else. Nairobi removes the listening device from Rio.

The police find the location of Lisbon and Professor with the use of a drone. It forces them to separate. the Professor hides himself on the tree but Lisbon is not able to do that and she stuck in an unknown place.

In the forest, a manhunt starts for Raquel and the Professor. Raquel gets caught by the police. The police acts like they have killed Raquel but in actual, Raquel is alive.

To confirm that, the Professor reaches to in front of the Bank of Spain in between the crowd. And he learns that Raquel is alive.

Meanwhile, Alicia Sierra brings the son of Nairobi named Axel. She brings Axel in front of the Bank and she wants Nairobi to look at her son from the window.

Nairobi comes to the window and the police sniper shot her. The police sniper shot Nairobi in her chest. The robbers asking for the aid but instead of helping, the police starts an attack.

Palermo informs the Professor about the attack and the Professor declares DEFCON 2. Rio and Tokyo destroys the armoured car with RPG-7s. Professor states that the war had begun.

The third season of the series Money Heist was written by Javier Gomez Santander, Alex Pina, Juan Salvador Lopez, Luis Moya, Alberto Ucar, David Barrocal, Esther Martinez Lobato, Ana Boyero, Almudena Ramirez Pantanella, and Emilio Diez.

It was directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Alex Rodrigo. Let’s talk about the fourth season of the series Money Heist.

Index of Money Heist Season 4:

The fourth season of the series Money Heist includes eight episodes titled Game Over, La boda de Berlin – Berlin’s Wedding, Leccion de anatomia – Anatomy Lesson, Suspiros de Espana – Pasodoble, 5 minutos antes – 5 Minutes Earlier, Ko tecnico – TKO, Tumbar la carpa – Strike the Tent, and Plan Paris – The Paris Plan.

The series Money Heist Season 4 was directed by Koldo Serra, Javier Quintas, Alex Rodrigo, and Jesus Colmenar. It was written by Esther Morales, Ana Boyero, Jaun Salvador Lopez, Emilio Diez, and Luis Moya.

In the fifth season of the series Money Heist, The team rushes to save the life of Nairobi. They asks for the help but the police refuses.

So, they starts to perform the surgery on Nairobi. In the past, Nairobi convices Tokyo to be the leader of the heist. But the Professor refuses and tells that the idea of the heist is given by Palermo. So, Palermo will be the leader.

Tokyo successes in the surgery of Nairobi. She remove the bullet from the particular portion of lung. On the other side, Alicia Sierra starts interrogating Lisbon. She also offers her for the deduction of the punishment period.

Alicia says that if she tells the whole plan, she can reduce the 30 years sentence to 10 years. And she can also out in 5 years.

The Professor and Marseille gives €1 Million to Antonanzas to help them. Antonanzas said them that Lisbon is in the police tent and Alicia is interrogating her.

Later, the chief of security of the Bank of Spain named Gandia tries to escape. Gandia gets rid of handcuffs. The team rush to discover Gandia.

Gandia knows that where is Nairobi. So, Gandia tries to suffocate Nairobi with the pillow but she gets rid of Gandia by hit him in his neck with the needle.

At the time, the team arrives. Gandia escapes and later he had almost kills Helsinki by hanging. But Helsinki survives because of Tokyo.

Gandia goes to the secret panic room. In the secret panic room, there are all the weapons and communication devices.

He gets connect with the Colonel Tamayo and they both plans an attack. After that, Antonanzas tells the Professor about the plan of Colonel Tamayo and Gandia. He also adds that Gandia is communicating with Colonel Tamayo from the secret panic room.

So, the Professor passes this information to Tokyo. Gandia knocks Tokyo from behind and take her to the secret panic room and tied her. Palermo has helped Gandia to escape. But later, he realize his mistake.

The Professor says that he will punish Palermo later. Gandia throws a grenade towards Rio and Denver but they both survived.

Later, Gandia killed Nairobi. Everyone gets shocked because of the death of Nairobi. At the time of shoot, Denver throws a grenade to the Gandia which results in injury to the Gandia.

Gandia goes back to the secret panic room. The secret panic room located at the bathroom of the governer’s office.

The Professor tells the people to put up the poster in Madrid containing the face of Rio along with a sentence, buried alive.

The Professor also tells Rio to make a video and later send it to the media. In the press conference, Colonel Tamayo declines all the statements given by Rio.

Later, when the situation gets out of control, Colonel Tamayo tells Alicia Sierra to take the blame. Later, The Ministry of the Interior takes the custody of Lisbon.

They also remove Lisbon from the police tent. Later, Lisbon gets reunited with the team by the plan of the Professor. But after that, Alicia Sierra finds the hideout of the Professor and she points a gun towards the Professor.

Let’s talk about the fifth season of the series Money Heist.

Money Heist Season 5:

The fourth season of the series Money Heist left with a cliffhanger. Because it is the last season of the series Money Heist, all the suspense and secrets will be revealed in season 5.

The story of the fourth season of the series Money Heist will be continued in the fifth season. Also, the story will end in the series Money Heist Season 5 because it is the final season of the series.

Maybe the same cast of the series Money Heist Season 4 will come back in Season 5. If we get any update about the fifth season of the series Money Heist, we will update here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly to get the latest updates.

