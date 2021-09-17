Best Romance Anime of All Time

There are so many romance anime available to watch. We have mentioned the list of best romantic anime of all time.

You will find the list of top romance anime ever below. The list consists of some great and best romantic anime films, and you can also watch the best romance anime on many platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, etc. Let’s talk about it in detail.

1. Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai:

Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai is a Japanese anime tv series. The series Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai has received a great response from the audience.

The series Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai got 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of adventure and drama.

The series stars Miyu Irino, Haruka Tomatsu, and Ai Kayano. The series Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai is also known as Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day.

The series follows the story of five childhood companions. They reunite at the time when the ghost of their dead friends appears and also demand they grant her final wish.

The anime tv series Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai was directed by Tatsuyuki Nagai. It was produced by Shunsuke Saito and Noriko Ozaki. It was written by Mari Okada.

The series Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai includes a total of 11 episodes. The series was aired between 14th April 2011 to 23rd June 2011. If we get any other update about the series Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae o Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai, we will add it here.

2. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso:

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso is also known as Your Lie in April. The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso includes drama and music.

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso stars Natsuki Hanae, Ayane Sakura, and Risa Taneda. In the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso, a piano prodigy lost his ability and skill to play.

It happens after suffering a traumatic event in his childhood, and he has to get back into the spotlight; she gets forced by an eccentric girl with a secret of her own.

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso was directed by Kyohei Ishiguro and was written by Takao Yoshioka. It was made under A-1 Pictures.

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso was aired on Fuji TV. The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso includes a total of 22 episodes.

There is no update about the second season of the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso. If we get any update about the second season of the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily.

The series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso was aired between 9th October 2014 to 19th March 2015. Each episode of the series Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso has a different title.

3. True Tears:

True Tears is a Japanese anime tv series. The series True Tears was directed by Junji Nishimura and was produced by P. A. Works.

The series True Tears has received a good response from the audience. The series True Tears has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series True Tears is full of drama and romance. The series True Tears stars Asami Shimoda, Yuka Iguchi, and Makoto Ishii.

In the series, True Tears, living with a girl that he loved should be a dream for Nakagami. But in reality, the dream is closer to a nightmare.

Hiromi is very popular and kind at school. But, she is a very different person at home. There is a very interesting story in the series True Tears.

The series True Tears was written by Mari Okada. The series True Tears includes a total of 13 episodes. No announcement has been made about the second season of the series True Tears.

The series True Tears was aired between 6th January 2008 to 30th March 2008. If we get any other update about the series True Tears, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

4. Furūtsu Basuketto:

The series Furūtsu Basuketto is also known as Fruits Basket. The series Furūtsu Basuketto has received a very positive response from the audience.

The anime tv series Furūtsu Basuketto was directed by Akitaro Daichi. It was written by Higuchi Tachibana. It was made under Studio Deen.

The series Furūtsu Basuketto has received 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Furūtsu Basuketto is full of comedy and drama. In the series Furūtsu Basuketto, Tohru gets taken in by the Soma family.

After that, she finds that 12 family members transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac and tries to help them deal with the emotional pain which was caused by the transformations.

The series Furūtsu Basuketto stars Manaka Iwami, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Laura Bailey. The anime television series Furūtsu Basuketto was directed by Akitaro Daichi. It was written by Higuchi Tachibana. It was made under Studio Deen.

Three seasons of the series Furūtsu Basuketto are already released, and the fourth season will soon be released. The first season of the series Furūtsu Basuketto includes a total of 25 episodes.

The second season of the series Furūtsu Basuketto includes a total of 25 episodes. The third season of the series Furūtsu Basuketto includes a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series Furūtsu Basuketto was aired between 6th April 2019 to 21st September 2019. The second season of the series Furūtsu Basuketto was aired between 7th April 2020 to 22nd September 2020.

The third season of the series Furūtsu Basuketto was aired between 6th April 2021 to 29th June 2021. If we get any other update about the series Furūtsu Basuketto, we will add it here.

5. Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo:

Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo is an anime television series. The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo has received a great response from the audience.

The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo is also known as His and Her Circumstances.

The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo includes comedy and drama. The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo shows every-day stories of a group of teenagers in high-school.

They focuses on their personal problems and romances. The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo stars Christopher Nicholas, Atsuko Enomoto, and Megan Hollingshead.

The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo is adapted from a Japanese manga series by Masami Tsuda. The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo was directed by Hideaki Anno and Hiroki Sato.

The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo was produced by Noriko Kobayashi, Toshimichi Otsuki, and Takayuki Yanagisaw. It was written by Hideaki Anno, Shoji Saeki, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Ken Ando, and Tatsuo Sato.

The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo includes a total of 26 episodes. There is no update about the second season of the series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo. If we get any other update about the second season of the series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily.

The series Kareshi Kanojo No Jijo was aired between 2nd October 1998 to 26th March 1999.

6. Chobits:

Chobits is an anime television series. The series Chobits has received a good response from the audience. The series Chobits has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Chobits is full of comedy and drama. In the series Chobits, Hideki discovers that discarded and malfunctioning Persocom Chi.

Persocom Chi is a personal computer, and it looks like a girl. At the time of trying to fix and care for Chi, Hideki finds that she might be a Chobits.

Chobits is a robot of urban legend that has free will. The series Chobits stars Tomokazu Sugita, Rie Tanaka, and Crispin Freeman.

The seris Chobits includes romantic comedy and sci-fi. The anime tv series Chobits was directed by Morio Asaka. It was produced by Tatsuya Ono, Tetsuo Gensho, and Yuichi Sekido.

The series Chobits includes a total of 26 episodes. No announcement has been made about about the second season of the series Chobits. If we get other update about the second season of the series Chobits, we will add it here.

Each episode of the series Chobits contains a different title. The series Chobits was aired between 2nd April 2002 to 24th September 2002.

7. Btooom!:

The series Btooom! is a popular anime tv series. The series Btooom! is full of action and survival.

The series Btooom! has received a great response from the audience. The series Btooom! is adapted from a Japanese manga series by Junya Inoue.

The series Btooom! follows the story of Ryota Sakamoto. Ryota is an unemployed 22 years old young man. He lives with his mother Yukie.

Ryota is one of the world’s top players of the combat video game named Btooom!. One day, he wakes up and finds a tropical island, through he doesn’t remember that how or why he has been transported there.

Later, Ryota finds someone and asks for help. The stranger responds him by throwing a bomb to him. After that, Ryota finds that his life is in danger, and later, he has somehow been trapped in a real-life version of his favorite game.

The anime television series Btooom! was directed by Kotono Watanabe, and was written by Yosuke Kuroda. It was made under Madhouse.

The series Btooom! includes a total of 12 episodes. There is no update or news about the second season of the series Btooom!. If we get any other update about the series Btooom!, we will add it here.

The series Btooom! was aired between 4th October 2012 to 20th December 2012. We can expect Btooom! Season 2 somewhere in 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

8. Ore Monogatari:

The series Ore Monogatari is also known as My Love Story. The series Ore Monogatari has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Ore Monogatari has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The running time of each episode of the series Ore Monogatari ranges around 24 minutes.

The series Ore Monogatari stars Takuya Eguchi, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Megumi Han. The series Ore Monogatari is full of comedy and romance.

In the series Ore Monogatari, there is a beautiful young girl. A swett but plain-looking boy falls in love with that girl. There is a very interesting story in the series Ore Monogatari.

The series Ore Monogatari is worth watching. The series Ore Monogatari is adapted from a Japanese romantic comedy manga series of the same name, that was written by Kazune Kawahara, and illustrated by Aruko.

The series Ore Monogatari was directed by Morio Asaka. It was written by Natsuko Takahashi. The series Ore Monogatari was produced by Kojiro Naotsuka, Toshio Nakatani, Shinichi Ikeda, Shinya Shinozaki, Atsushi Kirimoto, Hiroyuki Inage, and Susumu Hieda.

There is no news or update about the second season of the series Ore Monogatari. The series Ore Monogatari Season 2 is not confirmed yet. But we expect that it will soon be confirmed. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Ore Monogatari includes a total of 24 episodes. The series Ore Monogatari was aired between 8th April 2015 to 23rd September 2015.

9. Love Com:

The series Love Com is also known as Rabu Kon. The series Love Com has received a very good response from the audience.

The series Love Com is full of romance and comedy. The series Love Com is also known as Lovely Complex.

The series Love Com follows a love story between a girl and boy in Sakai, Osaka. The girl named Risa Koizumi who is much taller than the average Japanese girl.

The boy named Atsushi Otani who is below height of the average Japanese boy. Because of this difference, the pair are called the All Hanshin Kyojin.

The series Love Com was directed by Konosuke Uda. It was produced by Junko Abe, Yoshiyuki Ikezawa, and Hiromi Seki.

The series Love Com includes a total of 24 episodes. The series Love Com was aired between 7th April 2007 to 29th September 2007.

10. Shōjo Kakumei Utena:

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena is also known as Revolutionary Girl Utena. The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena has received positive reviews from the audience.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena is full of comedy and drama. The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena follows the story of a tomboyish schoolgirl who discovers herself forced into repeated duels for next girl who plays the role in a world revolution.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena is worth watching and there is a very interesting story in the series Shōjo Kakumei Utena.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena stars Tomoko Kawakami, Sharon Becker, and Yuriko Fuchizaki. Kunihiko Ikuhara and Chiho Saito are the creators of the series Shōjo Kakumei Utena.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena includes magical girl, romance, comedy, drama, and surrealist. The anime television series Shōjo Kakumei Utena was directed by Kunihiko Ikuhara, Toru Takahashi, and Shingo Kaneko.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena was produced by Noriko Kobayashi and Shinichi Ikeda. The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena was written by Yoji Enokido.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena includes a total of 39 episodes. Each episode of the series Shōjo Kakumei Utena contains a unique title.

The series Shōjo Kakumei Utena was aired between 2nd April 1997 to 24th December 1997. If we get any other update about the series Shōjo Kakumei Utena, we will add it here.

11. Kaichō wa Meido-Sama:

The series Kaichō wa Meido-Sama is also known as Maid Sama. The series Maid Sama has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Maid Sama has received a great response from the audience. The series Maid Sama is full of romance and comedy.

The series Maid Sama stars David Matranga, Ayumi Fujimura, and Monica Rial. In the series Maid Sama, Ayuzawa Misaki presents as the student council president at Seika High.

But unbeknownst to her classmates, Ayuzawa works part-time at a Maid Cafe. She workds as an employee. There is a boy named Usmi Takumi from her school, he finds this secret.

The series Maid Sama includes romantic comedy. It is worth watching. The series Maid Sama adapted from a Japanese manga series by Hiro Fujiwara.

The series Maid Sama was directed by Hiroaki Sakurai. It was produced by Akio Matsuda. It was written by Mamiko Ikeda.

No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Maid Sama. If we get any update about the second season of the series Maid Sama, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently.

The series Maid Sama includes a total of 26 episodes. The series Maid Sama was aired between 1st April 2010 to 23rd September 2010.

12. Hotarubi no Mori e:

Hotarubi no Mori e is also known as Into the Forest of Fireflies Light. Hotarubi no Mori e has received a great response from the audience.

Hotarubi no Mori e has received 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Hotarubi no Mori e is full of drama and fantasy.

Hotarubi no Mori e follows the story of Hotaru who gets rescued by a spirit at the time when she gets lost in a forest as a child.

Later, the two becomes friends and after that, the spirit reveals that he will disappear if he is ever touched by a human.

Takahiro Omori directed Hotarubi no Mori e. Hotarubi no Mori e includes romance and supernatural.

Hotarubi no Mori e stars Koki Uchiyama, Shinpachi Tsuji, and Ayane Sakura. Hotarubi no Mori e was produced by Shuko Yokoyama, Masanori Miyake, Hirofumi Sugawara, and Tomomi Kyotani.

Hotarubi no Mori e was written by Takahiro Omori. The running time of Hotarubi no Mori e is around 45 minutes. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Hotarubi no Mori e is one-shot shojo manga, that was written by Yuki Midorikawa. It was made under Brain’s Base. Hotarubi no Mori e was released on 17th September 2011.

13. Koe no Katachi:

The film Koe no Katachi is also known as A Slient Voice. The film Koe no Katachi is a Japanese animated drama film

The film Koe no Katachi has received a positive response from the audience. The film Koe no Katachi has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film Koe no Katachi stars Miyu Irino, Aoi Yuki, and Saori Hayami. In the film Koe no Katachi, there is a young man who gets ostracized by his classmates, after he bullies a deaf girl to the point, at where she shifts away.

After so many years, he tries to set off on a path for redemption. The film Koe no Katachi has received most positive reviews from critics.

The film Koe no Katachi was directed by Naoko Yamada. The film Koe no Katachi is based on a Japanese manga series titled A Silent Voice by Yoshitoki Oima.

The film Koe no Katachi was produced by Eharu Ohashi, Mikio Uetsuki, Kensuke Tateishi, Shinichi Nakamura, and Toshio Iizuka.

The film Koe no Katachi was made under Kyoto Animation. Shochiku distributed the film Koe no Katachi. The running time of the film Koe no Katachi is 130 minutes.

The film Koe no Katachi was released on 17th September 2016 in Japan. It was released in the Japanese language. The box office has collected around 30.5 Million USD.

The film Koe no Katachi has received many awards sucu as Japanese Movie Critics Award, Japan Movie Critics Award, etc. The film Koe no Katachi was nominated for Mainichi Film Awards, Comicbook com Golden Issue Awards, The Anime Awards, etc.

14. ReLIFE:

ReLIFE is a famous anime television series. The series ReLIFE has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series ReLIFE has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series ReLIFE includes comedy and drama.

The series ReLIFE follows the story of a young man who continuously failing at life. He is offered a new start as a ten years younger high school student.

The series ReLIFE stars Josh Grelle, Kristen McGuire, and Micah Solusod. The series ReLIFE is full of high school drama, slice of life, and romance.

The anime tv series ReLIFE was directed by Satoru Kosaka. It was written by Michiko Yokote and Kazuho Hyodo. It was produced by Akihito Watanabe, Kazuki Adachi, Yuka Asano, Daisuke Kawabe, Yuki Matsushima, and Saya Fukita.

There are a total of 13 episodes in the series ReLIFE. The series ReLIFE was aired between 2nd July 2016 to 24th September 2016.

15. Howl no Ugoku Shiro:

The film Howl no Ugoku Shiro is also known as Howl’s Moving Castle. The film Howl no Ugoku Shiro has received a good response from the audience.

The film Howl no Ugoku Shiro has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Howl no Ugoku Shiro is one of the popular anime film.

Howl’s Moving Castle is a Japanese anime fantasy film. The film Howl’s Moving Castle is full of adventure and family.

In the film Howl’s Moving Castle, at the time of an unconfident young woman gets cursed with an old body by a spiteful witch, her chance of break the spell lies is only with a self-indulgent yet, insecure young wizard, and also his companions in his legged, walking castle.

The film Howl’s Moving Castle stars Chieko Baisho, Tatsuya Gashuin, and Takuya Kimura. The film Howl’s Moving Castle was directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

The film Howl’s Moving Castle is based on a fantasy novel titled Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones. Toshio Suzuki produced the film Howl’s Moving Castle.

The film Howl’s Moving Castle was made under Studio Ghibli. Toho distributed the film Howl’s Moving Castle. The running time of the film Howl’s Moving Castle is 119 minutes.

The film Howl’s Moving Castle has its world premiere on 5th September 2004 at the Venice Film Festival. The film Howl’s Moving Castle was released on 20th November 2004 in Japan.

The film Howl’s Moving Castle has received many awards and nominations. The film Howl’s Moving Castle has received Mainichi Film Award, Tokyo Anime Award, Nebula Award, etc.

The film Howl’s Moving Castle was nominated for 78th Academy Awards and Saturn Awards. If we get any other update about the film Howl’s Moving Castle, we will add it here.

16. Ouran Koukou Host Club:

The series Ouran Koukou Host Club is also known as Ouran High School Host Club. The series Ouran Koukou Host Club is one of the famous anime tv series.

The series Ouran Koukou Host Club has received a great response from the audience. The series Ouran Koukou Host Club has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Ouran Koukou Host Club is full of romance and comedy. In the series Ouran Koukou Host Club, there is a girl who is at the prestigious school befriends the member of a Host Club. The series Ouran Koukou Host Club follows the story of that girl.

The series Ouran Koukou Host Club stars Maaya Sakamoto, Masaya Matsukaze, and Mamoru Miyano. The series Ouran Koukou Host Club includes romantic comedy.

The series Ouran Koukou Host Club was directed by Takuya Igarashi. It was written by Yoji Enokido. It was produced by Toshio Nakatani, Masahiro Yamashita, Manabu Tamura, and Masahiko Minami.

The first season of the series Ouran Koukou Host Club includes a total of 26 episodes. There is no update about the second season of the series Ouran Koukou Host Club.

If we get any update about the second season of the series Ouran Koukou Host Club, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

If the second season of the series Ouran Koukou Host Club announces, then it must be released somewhere in 2022. The first season of the series Ouran Koukou Host Club was aired between 4th April 2006 to 26th September 2006. Ouran Koukou Host Club is an anime series which was adapted from the manga series titled Ouran Koukou Host Club by Bisco Hatori.

17. Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo:

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo is a very famous anime television series. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo has received a good response from the audience.

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo is also known as The Pet Girl of Sakurasou.

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo is full of comedy and drama. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo stars Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Mariko Nakatsu, and Ai Kayano.

In the series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo, Sakura Dormitory is a dorm of the high school, which affiliated with Suimei University of the Arts.

Which hosts the strangest and most issue making students. Sorata Kanda gets out from the normal dorm for keeping a strat cat. After that, Sorata tries to move into Sakura Dormitory.

As he start to get used to the life in the dorm, Mashiro Shiina who is a world-famous artist can’t take care of her daily life, comes in.

Now, Sorata gets forced to become the caretaker of Mashiro. The anime television series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo was directed by Atsuko Ishizuka. It was written by Mari Okada. It was made under J. C. Staff.

The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo includes a total of 24 episodes. The series Sakurasou no Pet na Kanojo was aired between 9th October 2012 to 26th March 2013.

