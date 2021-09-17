Hot Anime Girls of All Time

There are many famous hot anime characters of all time. They are one of the strongest and hot anime girls. Here we have mentioned the list of the most popular hot anime girls of all time.

These hot anime girls are famous because of their curvy figure and superb look. Let’s get all the details about it.

1. Tsunade, Naruto:

Tsunade is a popular hot female girl from the popular series Naruto. She is a descendent of the Uzumaki Clan and Senju.

She is one of Konohagakure’s Sannin. Tsunade is famed as the strongest kunoichi of the world and its greatest medical-nin.

The continuous loss of her loved ones caused Tsunade to abandon the life of a shinobi for a long time. Tsunade is persuaded to go back to Konoha and try to take on the mantle of Fifth Hokage, where her skills prove invaluable to the village.

Tsunade is one of the main support characters of the series Naruto and Boruto. She is Konohagakure’s Legendary Sannin, The Fifth Hokage Descendant of the Senju Clan, and the Direct Descendant of the Uzumaki Clan.

Tsunade loves drinking and gambling. She wants to protect Konohagakure as well as Ninja world from on-coming evil threats.

Tsunade has superhuman strength, Healing, Transformation Jutsu, Superhuman Durability, and Superhuman Longevity. She is a Master Strategist Healer.

Tsunade is one of the most powerful ninjas. Tsunade is a fair-skinned woman who has brown eyes with straight blonde hair.

2. Lucy Heartfilia, Fairy Tail:

Lucy Heartfilia is the main protagonist of the anime series Fairy Tail. It is a very famous anime character. Also, the series Fairy Tail has received a great response from the audience.

Lucy Heartfilia is a Celestial Spirit Mage who is a member of the Fairy Tail Guild. She is also one of the founding members of Team Natsu.

Lucy Heartfilia is also a member of a wealthy family who ran away from home in order to join Fairy Tail.

Lucy Heartfilia is voiced by Aya Hirano in the Japanese version of the anime series Fairy Tail. Lucy Heartfilia is a young girl of average height.

She has shoulder-length blonde hair tied by ribbons in different colors in a small ponytail to the right side of her head along with the rest of the hair loose as well as dark brown eyes.

Lucy Heartfilia wears mini-skirts and tops that are a mix of white and blue. Lucy Heartfilia’s pink Fairy Tail stamp is located at the back of her right hand.

Lucy Heartfilia is very attractive and confident. She is very kind, caring, and clever. Lucy Heartfilia has many magic and abilities. It includes Celestial Spirit Magic, Urano Metria, Enhanced Strength, Enhanced Durability, Enhanced Speed, Enhanced Reflexes, Enhanced Stamina, Enhanced Agility, Keen Intellect, Magic Sensor, Expert Whip Specialist, Skilled Hand to Hand Combatant, Lucy Kick, and Lucy Punch.

3. Albedo, Overlord:

Albedo is a very popular female anime character. She is one of the main protagonists of the series Overlord. Albedo is one of the three NPCs created by Tabula Smaragdina. She is the self-proclaimed wife of Ainz Ooal Gown.

Albedo is a succubus that serves as the leader of the Floor Guardians in Nazarick. Albedo was voiced by Yumi Hara in the Japanese version of the anime series Overlord.

Albedo was Elizabeth Maxwell in the English dubbed version. She is a beautiful lady with long and black hair. She has yellow pupils.

She appears to have an appearance between a demoness and a fallen angel along with two pairs of horns and black wings.

Albedo wears a dark set of armor that covers her body fully which also includes her wings. She was sometimes seen to be wielding an axe at the time of wearing this armor.

She is extremely dedicated as well as loyal to her master. Albedo is deeply in love with him and she is also not afraid to express her feelings for him.

It is because she is the succubus. She also has a massive physical drive for him as well as wishes to be the one carrying his children.

Albedo always carry Hermes Trismegistus. She has many powers and abilities. It includes superhuman strength, superhuman speed, superhuman durability, magic, and axemanship.

Albedo wants to win the affection of her lord and make him the sole ruler of Nazarick. Albedo loves to manage the floors of Nazarick and make sure everything is in check.

She always attempts many ways in order to pursue Ainz Ooal Gown into accepting her love. She has superhuman capabilities, temporary invincibility, impediment immunity, charm, hypnomancy, teleportation, summoning, damage absorption, and pocket dimension control.

4. Esdeath, Akame ga Kill

The series Akame ga Kill is a very popular anime series. In the series, the female character named Esdeath is one of the popular female characters.

She is the secondary antagonist of the series Akame ga Kill. Esdeath is also a high-ranking general as well as the most dangerous warrior of the Empire.

She is one of the most powerful Teigu users in the world, and the leader of the Jaegers. Esdeath also serves as the biggest physical threat of the series.

Esdeath was only responsible for the deaths of a lot of people in the north of the country as well as many other conflicts and wars on account of the rebellion against the Empire.

Esdeath has committed the second largest number of horrible atrocities of any member of the Empire behind P. M. Honest himself.

Esdeath was voiced by Satomi Akesaka in the Japanese version of the anime series Akame ga Kill. Esdeath was voiced by Christine Auten in the English version of the anime series Akame ga Kill.

Esdeath was a young woman along with long light blue hair as well as dark blue eyes. She wears a general’s apparel along with long sleeves, high-heeled boots, and a blue scarf on her neck.

Esdeath has a tattoo on her chest which shows the sign of her Teigu. She was a sadistic, bloodthirsty, and barbarous woman. She lacks empathy for people whom she deems weak.

Esdeath is genuine and charismatic. She is an Imperial war lady, Leader of Jaegers, Leader of Three Beasts, and a member of the Partas Clan.

She has many powers and skills such as leadership, charisma, above-average intelligence, torture methodology, enhanced strength, enhanced speed, skill in combat, hunting skills, swordsmanship, and military training.

Esdeath loves to torture people both psychologically and physically, battling strong opponents, hunting high-class danger beasts, waging wars and killing, and try to seduce or draw Tatsumi.

Esdeath wants to exterminate all of the weaklings in the world and make sure that only the strongest survive. Also, she wants to make Tatsumi her lover and hunt down and kill night Raid.

She also wants to find a truly strong and powerful opponent to face. She is an obsessed social Darwinist. If we get any other update about Esdeath, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily.

5. Cana Alberona, Fairy Tail:

Cana Alberona is a famous anime female character. She is a very popular hot anime girl of all time. She is a member of the Fairy Tail Guild.

Cana Alberona is a potential S-Class Mage. She is a heavy drinker but she hardly gets drunk. Cana Alberona is the daughter of Gildarts Clive.

Cana Alberona is a tall and very slim tanned-skinned young woman. She has an ample bust. She has mid-back length brown hair along with varying shades of color including bright brown, plain brown, and black.

Two shoulder-length strands of hair frame her face along with the left one starting from a prominent and high fringe.

Cana Alberona has a good love for alcoholic beverages as well as a strong alcoholic resistance that borders on addiction.

She was sometimes seen drinking directly from a big beer barrel. She began drinking when she was just thirteen.

Cana Alberona is very loyal. She is much mature compared to other young members of the guild. She has magic and abilities such as Magic card, Random Throwing, Cards Wardrobe, Sexy Lady Card, The Prayer’s Fountain, Sleep Card, Help Lucy Card, Call Card, Card Conversion, Thunderbolt’s Fate, Summoned Lightning, Explosion Cards, Wind Edge, Sun’s Strength, Icicle, Triple Unison Explosion, etc.

6. Boa Hancock, One Piece:

Boa Hancock is a famous hot anime girl. She is a former member of the Shichibukai. Boa Hancock is the current empress as well as the Snake Princess of Amazon Lily and rules over the Kuja tribe along with her two younger sisters named Boa Sandersonia and Boa Marigold, and also captain of the Kuja Pirates.

Boa Hancock is the main antagonist of the Amazon Lily Arc that fell in love with the main protagonist named Monkey D. Luffy. They also pledged her loyalty to him after she found he punched a Celestial Dragon as well as declared he despised the World Nobles, not her.

Boa Hancock is one of the tritagonists of Marineford Arc alongside Emporio Ivankov who is the deuteragonist of the special movie One Piece 3D2Y as well as the filler Carbonic Acid King Arc.

Boa Hancock is voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi in the Japanese version of the anime series One Piece. She is voiced by Lydia Mackay in the English version of the anime series Boa Hancock.

Boa Hancock has a good proportional figure. She is a tall and slender woman along with long black hair. She has large breasts, light brown eyes, and a high forehead.

She has many skills and powers such as Mero Mero no Mi Haki, Martial Arts, Salome, Kicks, Deception, and Good Meat Culinary.

Boa Hancock loves to rule her island, daydreaming about Luffy, Flirting with Luffy, Protecting Luffy with her life, Turning any invaders to stone except those who are her exception, Blushing when Luffy says her name right, and Complaining when Gloriosa is bossing her around.

7. Rias Gremory, High School DxD:

High School DxD is a very famous anime tv series. The series High School DxD has received a very positive response from the audience.

Rias Gremory is a female hot anime character. She is a popular character of the series High School DxD. She is the main female protagonist of the series High School DxD.

Rias Gremory is the heiress of the Gremory Clan after her older brother named Sirzechs and took the title of Lucifer. Rias is the only daughter and youngest child of Zeoticus as well as Venelana Gremory who is the aunt of Millicas Gremory, and the cousin of Sairaorg as well as Magdaran Bael.

Rias Gremory is known as the crimeson-haired ruin princess. She is a first-year college student at Kuoh Academy. She is also the former president of the Occult Research Club.

Rias Gremory is one of Issei’s fiancees. She is a very beautiful young woman along with a voluptuous body, blue eyes, white skin, and a buxom figure.

She generally wears a white long-sleeved with a button-down shirt, and a black ribbon on her shirt collar that is worn under a black shoulder cape as well as a matching button-down corset.

She also wears a magenta skirt along with white accents and brown dress shoes over white crew-length socks.

Rias Gremory is kind and optimist. She is also compassionate. She has many powers and abilities such as demonic power, power of destruction, castling, healing, oppai beam, memory alteration, summoning, and defense.

She also has enhanced durability, expert tactician, stealth expert, master chef, and flight. Rias Gremory is voiced by Yoko Hikasa is a Japanese version of the anime series High School DxD. She is voiced by Jamie Marchi in an English version of the anime series High School DxD.

8. Nico Robin, One Piece:

Nico Robin is a very popular female anime character. She is the archaeologist of the Straw Hat Pirates. She was mainly introduced as the vice president of Baroque Works which is known as Miss All Sunday, before enrolling in the Straw Hats.

Nico Robin is the seventh member of the crew and the sixth to join, just like Nami, Sanji, and Usopp. Nico Robin is voiced by Yuriko Yamaguchi, Anzu Nagai, and Yuko Kobayashi as a child in the Japanese version of the anime.

She is voiced by Veronica Taylor, Jad Saxton, Natasha Malinsky, and Stephanie Young as a child in the English version of the anime.

Nico Robin is a very tall, slender, and athletic young woman along with shoulder-length black hair as well as brown eyes with dark and wide pupils.

She has a thin, long, and defined nose. She is well-endowed and very attractive as well as beautiful. She has many weaknesses such as inability to swim, seastone, her giant arms or legs, off guard, and torture.

Nico Robin has many powers and skills such as assassination, devil fruit Hana Hana no mi, high intelligence, and superhuman durability.

She loves to read books and poneglyph, being with Nami, and take orders from her captain. She wants to help her friends and find the Rio Poneglyph.

9. Bulma, Dragon Ball Series:

Bulma is a brilliant scientist as well as the second daughter of Capsule Corporation’s founder named Dr. Brief and his wife named Bikini.

She is the younger sister of Tights and the first friend of Goku. She used to be Yamcha’s girlfriend. But later, she moved on and became the wife of Vegeta and the mother of Bulla and Trunks.

She is the most significant female character in the series Dragon Ball. Bulma has a total of 18 different hairstyles. Her hair colors vary between appearances; blue, turquoise, and purple.

Bulma wears a white shirt that shows Capsule Corporation along with a pair of tight red jeans. She also sometimes wears an orange ultra-short jacket, high-top sneakers, and cropped jeans.

She has a temperamental personality at the time of being very tomboyish and girly at the same time. She is spoiled and vain.

10. Rangiku Matsumoto, Bleach:

Rangiku Matsumoto is a famous hot female anime character of all time. She is a female Shinigami that hailed from the North Rukongai.

Rangiku Matsumoto was the former Lieutenant of the Tenth Division in the Gotei 13. She has served in this capacity during the tenure of both Captain Isshin Shiba and Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya.

If we see her powers and abilities, it includes immense spiritual power, fire resistance, Zanjutsu Master, Shunpo Expert, Kido Expert, Enhanced Strength, Enhanced Endurance, Enhanced Durability, Expert Tactician, etc.

Rangiku Matsumoto is physically refined in appearance to a point that a lot of men perceive her beauty as perfection itself.

11. Mikasa Ackerman, Attack on Titan:

Mikasa Ackerman is a popular hot anime character. She is one of the two deuteragonists of the series named Attack on Titan along with Armin Arlert.

Her parents were killed by human traffickers. After that, she was rescued by Eren Yeager and lived with him and his parents named Grisha and Carla before the fall of wall Maria.

She is the last descendant of the Shogun clan that stayed on Paradise Island that related to the Azumabito family and holds the political power in Hizuru.

She wants to live a peaceful life. Mikasa Ackerman is a fairy-tall as well as well-toned woman. She is of partial Asian heritage along with pale skin, shaggy black hair, and gray eyes.

She wears a black Survey Corps uniform that features a breastplate along with a Survey Corps symbol. Mikasa Ackerman carries guns and thunder spears.

She also carries an additional gas tank and canisters that run vertically down her legs. She is a very cheerful, outgoing, and gentle child.

She has a strong sense of right and wrong. She was born to an Asian mother and her father was a member of the Ackerman clan.

Mikasa Ackerman has many abilities such as she perfectly knows the usage of vertical maneuvering equipment, usage of thunder spears, strength, and awakened power.

Mikasa Ackerman is a soldier. She lives in Wall Rose. Mikasa Ackerman is voiced by Yui Ishikawa in a Japanese version of the anime. She is voiced by Trina Nishimura in an English version of the anime.

12. Leone, Akame ga Kill:

The series Akame ga Kill is a very popular series. The series Akame ga Kill has received a good response from the audience.

Leone plays the main character in the series Akame ga Kill. She is one of the popular hot female anime characters of all time.

She is a major character in the manga – anime series titled Akame ga Kill and also one of the older members of the assassination group named Night Raid.

Leone excelled at gathering information as well as exercising calm judgment when required. She is sometimes the one who is seen confirming the validity of the targets in which the group named Night Raid is assigned to assassinate.

Leone is voiced by Yu Asakawa in the Japanese version of the anime. She is voiced by Allison Keith in the English version of the anime.

Leone is an assassin and a member of Night Raid. She has many skills and powers such as Stealth, Incredible Strength, Hand Hand Combat, Increased Physical Capabilities, Improvement of the five senses, and Regeneration of Wounds and Injuries.

She loves to tease Tatsumi and drink. She wants to overthrow the Empire. Leone was a tall woman along with short blonde hair. She has two tufts hanging from the back of the head as well as yellow eyes.

Leone wears a black tube top as well as shorts along with detachable sleeves as well as an overall revealing outfit. She transforms into her half-beast form, her hair grows longer, and grows cat-like ears as well as paws.

When Leone fused with Lionel, she gains a more beast-like appearance. She was a very relaxed, cheerful, and sarcastic woman.

She tends to show a lack of ladylike manners by shoving Tatsumi into her breasts, consuming a large amount of Sake, and putting her feet on the table.

Leone served as a sort of big sister figure to Tatsumi as well as a younger member in Night Raid, sometimes referring to herself as Onee-san or Big Sis.

She is physically very strong. She is very beautiful and attractive. The main enemy of her is The Empire. She is a heroic mercenary, in love, and anthropomorphic.

13. Orihime Inoue, Bleach:

Orihime Inoue is a famous female anime character. She is the tritagonist of the anime series Bleach. Orihime Inoue is one of the childhood friends of Ichigo Kurosaki as well as his love interest and also a student of Karakura High School.

Orihime Inoue is voiced by Yuki Matsuoka in the Japanese version of the anime. She is voiced by Stephanie Sheh in the English version of the anime.

Orihime Inoue has a bubbly personality. She is very sweet as well as a good friend to almost everyone. She can be clumsy and also she often blushes at the time when she is around Ichigo but began to be more comfortable around him.

Orihime Inoue’s crush on Ichigo began to turn into pure unconditional love for him. She is well known to invent some of the strangest foods with combinations of various condiments.

Orihime Inoue has been known for spinning a leek, that ended up becoming a meme called Leekspin. She is a high school student and a worker at AB Cookies.

Orihime Inoue has many powers and skills such as Shun Shun Rikka, Enhanced healing, Expert hand to hand combatant, and High intelligence.

She loves to hang out with friends at school, eating sweets, making weird food, and fantasizing about Ichigo. Orihime Inoue wants to help Ichigo and to protect and head her friends.

14. Erza Scarlet, Fairy Tail:

Erza Scarlet is a hot female anime character. She is one of the popular anime characters. She is the female deuteragonist of the anime series Fairy Tail.

Erza Scarlet is an S-class Mage from the guild Fairy Tail such as the most Fairy Tail members. She shows good loyalty as well as dedication to Makarov and the guild.

During her childhood, Erza Scarlet was a slave in the Tower of Heaven with her childhood friend as well as love interest Jellal Fernandes.

Erza Scarlet is voiced by Sayaka Ohara in the Japanese version of the anime. She is voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard in the English version of the anime.

Erza Scarlet is a very tall and beautiful young girl. She has long scarlet hair and dark brown eyes. Erza Scarlet lost her right eye as a little girl and now, she has an artificial one that was created by Porlyusica.

Erza Scarlet has a slender and voluptuous figure. Erza Scarlet’s most common attire includes custom-made armor by Heart Kreuz smiths, black boots, and a blue skirt.

Erza Scarlet’s Fairy Tail is blue and it is located in the middle of her left upper arm. She is a very strict girl. She is an S-Class Mage of Fairy Tail and a De-facto leader of Team Natsu.

She has many powers and skills such as Requip, Magic Swords, Telekinesis, Extremely Gifted Swordswoman, Massive Strength, High Intelligence, Analytical Skills, and Leadership.

Erza Scarlet loves to hang out with her friends, punishing unruly behavior, keeping the Fairy Tail members in check, Barrel surfing, Eating strawberry cake, and wearing sexy costumes.

