Love Story Film Postponed Due to the Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

The latest Telugu film Love Story has been recently postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Filmmakers have announced this news recently. The decision has been taken in the last 4-5 days.

According to the report, the film Love Story will be released on 7th May 2021, but it is not a confirmed date because the release date may be delayed again.

Love Story is an Indian romantic drama film. The production of the film Love Story was also postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Telugu film Love Story was about to release on 2nd April 2020. But the date of the release was delayed because of the pandemic.

After this, the filmmakers announced that the film Love Story would be released on 16th April 2021, but the date was delayed again. Let’s discuss the cast of the Telugu film Love Story.

Naga Chaitanya as Revanth Sai Pallavi as Mounica Rao Ramesh Satyam Rajesh Posani Krishna Murali Devayani Rajeev Kanakala Thagubothu Ramesh Easwari Rao

So, these are the main cast of the upcoming Telugu romantic film Love Story. All the fans are impatiently waiting for the release of the much-awaited film Love Story.

The Telugu film Love Story was written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao produced it.

The lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Love Story were played by two stars; Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Vijay C. Kumar did the cinematography, and Marthand K. Venkatesh edited the film Love Story. The Telugu film Love Story was completed under two production companies; Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas.

Asian Cinemas will distribute the upcoming Telugu film, Love Story. The shooting of the film Love Story was started in Hyderabad on 9th September 2019. It was delayed in February 2020, and after that, it was resumed on 5th September 2020.

The filming of the film Love Story ended in November 2020. The film Love Story includes four Telugu songs titled Ay Pilla, Nee Chitram Choosi, Saranga Dariyam, and Evo Evo Kalale.

Pawan Ch composed the album. It was released in 2021 and recorded in 2020. It was completed under Aditya Music. Let’s watch the teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Love Story.

