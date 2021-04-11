No Time to Die Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far.

No Time to Die is an action and adventure film and the 25th installment in the film series – James Bond. The film No Time to Die was delayed many times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the upcoming film No Time to Die, it was about five years since the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. James Bond leaves active service.

A Scientist named Valdo Obruchev is missing. To search that scientist, James Bond’s friend and Felix Leiter – CIA officer, asks for help from James Bond. So, In No Time to Die, we will see that how James Bond saves that scientist Valdo Obruchev.

The cast of the upcoming film No Time to Die is listed below.

Daniel Craig as James Bond Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann Lashana Lynch as Nomi Ben Whishaw as Q Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld Ralph Fiennes as M Ana de Armas as Paloma Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner Dali Benssalah as Primo David Dencik as Valdo Obruchev Billy Magnussen as Logan Ash

The film No Time to Die will be released on 30th September 2021 in the United Kingdom and on 8th October 2021 in the United States. The length of the film will be 163 minutes. The budget of the film No Time to Die was 250-301 million USD.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed it. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli produced it. Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge did the screenplay of the film No Time to Die.

Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga gave the story of the film No Time to Die. Hans Zimmer composed the music in the upcoming film No Time to Die.

The film No Time to Die was completed under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions. Linus Sandgren did the cinematography of the film No Time to Die. Elliot Graham and Tom Cross edited the film No Time to Die.

United Artists Releasing will distribute the film in North America, and Universal Pictures will distribute it internationally.

Let's watch the incredible trailer of the film No Time to Die.

