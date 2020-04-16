Tamilrockers & Isaimini Baarish web series review ALTBalaji

ALTBalaji providing good and interesting content for a long time to us that helps us to make stronger and stay aware of everything. Although, there are lots of producers Ekta Kapoor gives us something unique. So here is the latest web series is Baarish. Asha Negi, a young Maharashtrian woman, lives with her parents in Mumbai.

She is doing a job at the shop of jewelry. Also, she has a younger sister as well as a younger and unmarried brother. By the chance, she marries her boss where she works at the jewelry shop. Her boss Anuj Mehta (boss of Mehta jewelers) has a younger brother Rishi Mehta. Based on the review, this show has rocked all the shows; yes, the audience liked it more and its story.

Sharman Joshi, an amazing actor, tries to show her character real in the story and he succeeds. Asha Negi is shown as an independent woman who was born in a lower-middle-class family as well as doing a job for manages everything with her husband. This web series is a collection of awkward moments of the married couples who are sewing still a suit just to pass their bad time. So, it is the overall contrast between poor and rich family members.

Once you watch it, you will realize this show is the total remake of small screen daily soap “Bade Acche Lagte Hain”. Asha Negi acts as a Gauravi in the web series and the first show explains Gauravi as a woman who did guilt. For the undisclosed guilt, she had been arrested by Police and she went to jail.

Anuj Mehta, a famous jeweler in Mumbai, keeps his family as a priority. He has left her study to grow his jewels business after his father died. His age is 37 years old but still, he doesn’t show any interest in married life as he is a simple guy. Apart from that, Gauravi (a self-respected girl) is giving a full salary to her parents even though she is married.

It is a coincidence, Gauravi and Anuj met one day in the marriage party. Baarish web series affects every person with its Mumbai Mansoon music. Both earn and both of their hard work pays off them. Gauravi and Anuj both give priority to only their family first. The web series contains more than 15 episodes that make it long and sometimes bored too. Pooja Banerjee plays the role of Anuj’s sister as a Shreya.

Anuj and Gauravi’s family tried to meet both of them in a marriage party. And yes, this party helps a lot, this party comes both of them to closer into a relationship. Since Anuj saved Gauravi from a scheme that’s why they started to fall for each other. Anuj younger brother Aniket (Vikram Chauhan) is a talented person with a rich family. I liked that one very much, while you are watching, you will dip into a real-life story for a while.

All the cast played a good role with awesome acting skills. Gauravi and Anuj started to see each other with a golden heart and loving eyes. Baarish is a Hindi Indian romantic base series. Although, its story was interesting enough yet it was a flop series. The major concern of its flop story is just people are telling about long term episodes that made people extra bore. Still, this series is available on ALTBalaji App; you can install this app and watch all the episodes.

Maybe it relates to you somehow because it occasionally occurs when a poor and high-class family decides to get married to do their son and daughter. So, the content was good but not engaged more people in real life. It shows only reel life sights. Even though all the cast gave their best to make it better but the story of web series couldn’t be able to link people like this.

The efforts done by casting director we can see in the series, the lighting, the sounds, and many more things are making everything beautiful. Mild sound in the background is loved by the audience. Each actor and actress did the best acting in this ALTBalaji web series.

The first episode engages the audience very closely. Surely, it will look like everything is going fine; it makes people’s curiosity into major interest. If you have not seen this ALTBalaji Baarish web series, you need to do it. Maybe, your point of view or review will be based on how you link yourself with this story.

If we discuss the review, that is okay; the only thing audience is giving fewer ratings due to its duration of web series. Now, Baarish season 2 is going to release on the 16th of April and characters will be played by Asha Negi, Sharman Joshi, and Pooja Banerjee, and many more.