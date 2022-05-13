Young Royals Season 2 Release Date, Netflix Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Since Heartstopper, fans have been going absolutely crazy over gay romantic movies and series, especially from Netflix. For them, we have one piece of awesome news.

One more series with similar interests and plot is now confirmed to come back with its season 2.

Netflix Young Royals Season 2 Release Date

Since Netflix released news about the season 3 confirmations, fans have been quite happy about it. And since that time, they have been waiting for the actual release of the second season. Well, time is here now, and the Netflix Young Royals Season 2 is finally going to be released.

So as of now, just the post-production is to be worked out, and then, fans’ wait will be over and they will get the long-awaited second season of their favorite series. The Instagram story screenshots from show stars Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding were shared.

That’s a wrap on Young Royals Season 2! Can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next for Wilhelm and Simon 👑 pic.twitter.com/qzuO5JZ4Rk — Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2022

WARNING: Young Royals Spoilers Ahead.

Young Royals Storyline

The show is basically about a teenage Swedish prince – Prince Wilhelm of Sweden. He is supposed to attend one of the elite boarding schools for royals and then everything starts.

The prince falls in love with a fellow student and that too, a boy – who also happens to be the choir boy Simon Eriksson.

The Netflix Young Royals Season 1 ended quite shockingly when Simon and Wilhelm’s sex tape was somehow leaked to the public. Of course, his being the prince makes it a hundred times harder and more problematic.

With everything happening altogether, Wilhelm is obviously forced to end his relationship and maintain his royal status as a prince. We all know, that both of them have feelings for each other and they can’t be ended as the royal family expects them to. ‘

Netflix Young Royals Season 2 Plot

After such a shocking finale of the first season, they are going to make some interesting twists to make it even more interesting. First of all, the relationship between the two leading characters is going to be the top priority. And then there’s everything else.

Just like Heartstopper:

This show somehow seems similar to the recent Netflix release Heartstopper too has been quite popular since its release. This show also contains a similar storyline with two boys being so into each other.

Since Young Royals, even shares some sensitive topics such as Autism and ADHD, fans are falling even harder for the story. Because everyone can easily relate to such stories.