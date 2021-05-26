Monster at Work Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Monster at Work is based on the film named Monsters, Inc by Peter Docter, Jill Culton, Jeff Pidgeon, and Ralph Eggleston. It was released in 2001.

Monster at Work is a comedy-animated television series. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Monster at Work.

Monster at Work Released

Monster at Work is an American television series. It includes comedy and fantasy. Monster at Work is a computer-animated series.

The series Monster at Work is set after six months of the incidents of Monster, Inc. The City of Monstropolis is changing. It is set to be fuelled by the sound of laughter.

There is a Scare Major graduate named Tylor Tuskmon who recently graduated from Monsters University. He is currently working as a mechanic in the Facilities team.

He is having a dream of working with James P. “Sulley” Sullivan and Mike Wazowski. The two are his idols, and he eagerly wants to work with them two.

ICON Creative Studio has completed the animation for the series Monster at Work in Canada.

Pete Docter created the series, Monster at Work. Bobs Gannaway developed the series, Monster at Work.

The television series Monster at Work was executively produced by Bobs Gannaway. Ferrell Barron produced it.

The series Monster at Work was made under Disney Television Animation, Pixar Animation Studios, and ICON Creative Studio. Disney Platform Distribution distributed the series, Monster at Work.

Let’s see the cast of the television series Monster at Work.

Monster at Work Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the series Monster at Work below.

John Goodman as James P. “Sulley” Sullivan Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon John Ratzenberger as Yeti Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae Bob Peterson as Roz Curtis Armstrong as M. I. Employee Bonnie Hunt as Ms. Flint Aisha Tyler as Millie Tuskmon Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman Alanna Ubach as Cutter Lucas Neff as Duncan Henry Winkler as Fritz Mindy Kaling as Val Little

Let’s see the release date of the series Monster at Work.

Monster at Work Release Date:

The series Monster at Work will be released on 2nd July 2021 on Disney+. If we get any other update about the series Monster at Work, we will update it here.

No official announcement has been made for the second season of the tv series Monster at Work. Maybe it will be done after the release of the first season of the series Monster at Work.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Monster at Work.

Monster at Work Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Monster at Work is not released yet. Let’s watch the teaser trailer of the series Monster at Work. It was released on 18th May 2021.

