Ratched Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Ratched is an American psychological thriller television series. The series Ratched has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of crime, drama, and mystery. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Ratched.

Ratched Season 2:

The series Ratched is set in 1947. It follows the story of Mildred Ratched who starts working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital.

But beneath her stylish exterior lurks growing darkness. The series Ratched was created by Ryan Murphy and Evan Romansky. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, and Finn Wittrock.

The series Ratched is based on The character of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey from the Saul Zaentz Company Motion Picture with the same title.

The series Ratched was written by Ken Kesey, Ryan Murphy, Evan Romansky, Ian Brennan, and Jennifer Salt. It was directed by Ryan Murphy, Michael Uppendahl, Nelson Cragg, Jennifer Lynch, Daniel Minahan, and Jessica Yu.

The first season of the series Ratched includes a total of eight episodes titled Pilot, Ice Pick, Angel of Mercy, Angel of Mercy: Part Two, The Dance, Got No Strings, The Bucket List, and Mildred and Edmund.

Maybe the second season of the series Ratched will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Ratched was executively produced by Aleen Keshishian, Margaret Riley, Jacob Epstein, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas, Jennifer Salt, Sarah Paulson, Ian Brennan, Tim Minear, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Ryan Murphy.

It was produced by Paul Zaentz, Todd Nenninger, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Sara Stelwagen, and Tanase Popa. The running time of each episode of the series Ratched ranges from 45 to 62 minutes.

The series Ratched was made under Further Films, Lighthouse Management+Media, Ryan Murphy Television, Touchstone Television, and 20th Television. Disney-ABC Domestic Television. The series Ratched has arrived on Netflix.

Let’s see whether the second season of the series Ratched is announced or canceled.

Ratched Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

The series Ratched has received a two-season order. So, it is confirmed that Ratched Season 2 will soon be released.

Maybe the second season of the series Ratched is currently under development but we expect that Ratched Season 2 will soon arrive.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Ratched, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Ratched.

Ratched Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Ratched Season 2 below.

Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover – Dr. Manuel Banaga Charlie Carver as Huck Finnigan Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright Vincent D’Onofrio as Governor George Willburn Alice Englert as Nurse Dolly Amanda Plummer as Louise Jermaine Williams as Harold Annie Starke as Lily Cartwright Brandon Flynn as Henry Osgood Michael Benjamin Washington as Trevor Briggs Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte Wells Hunter Parrish as Father Andrews Robert Curtis Brown as Monsignor Sullivan

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Ratched.

Ratched Season 1 Review:

Ratched Season 1 has received a good response from the audience. It seems that Ratched Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Ratched, we have seen that Charlotte goes to the hospital, and thinks herself to be Hanover, as well as swears to save Edmund from execution.

After that, she discovers a gun in the desk of Hanover and later becomes aggressive, killing Hunk as well as a guard.

On the other hand, she frees Edmund who later takes the gun of the guard and also forces Bucket to tell him the plan of Ratched.

After that, He and Charlotte escape, and soon take motel owner Louise on as an accomplice. After three years, Edmund calls and has tracked her, Gwendolyn, and Bucket to Mexico, as well as promises to kill her, but later not before Ratched tells him that she will soon find him. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the plot of the second season of the series Ratched will start where the first season left off.

If we get any news or update about the story of the second season of the series Ratched, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Ratched.

Ratched Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Ratched Season 2 is not revealed yet. It seems that it will soon be revealed.

The first season of the series Ratched was released on 18th September 2020 on Netflix. All episodes of the series Ratched Season 1 were released on the same day of the release.

We expect that the second season of the series Ratched will soon be released in late 2022. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Ratched, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Ratched.

Ratched Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Ratched Season 2 has not arrived yet. It seems that it will soon arrive. Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Ratched. It was released by Netflix on 4th August 2020. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Ratched Season 2?

The series Ratched has arrived on Netflix. Ratched Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix. You can watch the first season of the series Ratched on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Ratched Based on a True Story?

The plot of the series Ratched is fiction. The title character of the series Ratched is actually based on a real person.

The dramatic story in the series Ratched is not true. The character of Nurse Mildred is based on a real person.

