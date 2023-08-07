Wednesday Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

The highly anticipated and much-awaited series Wednesday will finally be released on Netflix. The series is based on the popular The Addams Family, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release.

Finally, viewers will get what they have been waiting for: Wednesday on Netflix. One of the many reasons for such a highly awaited series is the director Tim Burton.

After a massive battle of bidding wars, Netflix finally won exclusive global distribution rights. And now we are going to see Wednesday soon.

Wednesday Release Date:

One of the most popular online streaming partners, Netflix, will release Wednesday by 23rd November 2022 on Wednesday! The series will premiere on “it’s Day,” and fans can finally get their much-awaited series.

There are so many amazing factors and things related to the series, making fans want to know everything about Wednesday.

Fans can stream Wednesday soon after Netflix releases it on their online platform. Also, know more about the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday here.

Wednesday Storyline Overview:

The storyline revolves around the titular character Wednesday Addam. She gets into the Nevermore Academy and her misadventures begin. Nevermore happens to be a special kind of boarding school that is located in New England.

She is learning to control her newly emerging psychic abilities. Not just that, there are so many more incidents that take place while she is there. There is a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized an entire town. It is related to the supernatural mystery that happened about 25 years ago. Somehow this mystery is associated with her parents.

Also, as she gets into the Nevermore, she meets many people and it will be quite interesting to see how that turns out. Newly forming relationships, friendships and so many more to be explored with beloved Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Season 1 List of Cast Members:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valerie Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Calum Ross as Rowan

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

George Burcea as Lurch

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker

Iman Marson as Lucas Walker

William Houston as Joseph Crackstone

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago

Oliver Watson as Kent

Johnna Dias Watson as Divina

Murray McArthur as Fabian

Now, here we are providing some descriptions about the lead characters, so that the viewers can easily able to know which role is played by whom.

Her mother’s role is played by legendary actors viz. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams. They are Wednesday’s parents.

The lead role of Wednesday Addams will be played by Jenna Ortega. Fans might have seen her in some of her previous popular works such as Ellie in You Season 2, and Phoebe in The Babysitter: Killer Queen. She has also played a role in Yes Day as Katie Torres.

Viewers who are familiar with a Jurassic World animated series known as Camp Cretaceous – the voice of Brooklyn is Jenna’s. She has played various roles and has gained much deserving popularity amongst fans. Also, her acting skills have been appreciated by the audience and critics.

Other than Netflix, she has done some other work too. Fans might have seen her in Disney’s Elena of Avalos as well as the MCU movie Iron Man 3. She also played a role in the popular series Jane the Virgin on The CW Network. She has played a variety of roles and that makes fans love her even more.

In the upcoming series Wednesday, she will be playing the iconic role of Wednesday Addams. Fans are over the roof now to see their favorite actress in such an action role. There will be so many scenes including supernatural creatures and more. It is definitely going to be as amazing as the story itself seems.

Moreover, it is expected that the older version of Wednesday will be played by Christina Ricci. But it is unofficial for now, soon we will get more updates about Wednesday. We will share upcoming details and recently released notifications regarding Wednesday here.

Wednesday Additional Cast Members List:

There will be plenty of students and some of them will be on the leading cast members’ team. Such actors include Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, and more.

Other important roles include Gwendoline Christie. Riki Lindhome, Thora Birch, and Jamie McShane will also be seen playing other roles in the series Wednesday.

Wednesday Creators Team:

The series was announced by MGM TV as the producer along with Tim Burton as the executive producer. Along with them, there are Jon Glickman, Gail Berman, and Andrew Mittman as products.

After so many well-known projects delivered and gained huge popularity, Wednesday will be Tim Burton’s debut as the TV Director. Viewers who are aware of his previous works are quite excited to see how amazing the series Wednesday comes out.

Wednesday Total Number of Episodes:

Wednesday will have a total of 8 episodes in season 1. Each of the episodes comes with an approximate 60-minute run time.

Wednesday Season 1 Latest Updates (2023):

We all know the craze to watch the Wednesday series, as it broke many records within three weeks of its season 1 release, and also it is the second most-watched series on the Netflix OTT streaming platform. Wednesday Season 1 was released on 23rd November 2022, consisting of eight episodes.

This supernatural series almost attract every age of fans to watch the entire season; not only this but also we all are super excited to watch another season of the series, which is officially announced for its renewal on January 2023.

Also, at the present moment, the production work for the Wednesday Season 2 is ongoing; therefore, we are not able to share any other latest information about its progress, so you all have to wait for a bit longer period to know what new turns and twist the makers will going to bring in its season 2.

Where to Watch Wednesday Season 1?

Wednesday Season 1 Trailer:

Finally, the trailer for Wednesday is out on 17th August 2022, which doubled the excitement for all the viewers. Apart from this, now the makers already announced the second season, too, for the Wednesday series, so soonly, you all also get a chance to watch the trailer video of season 2.

Until that time being, you can take a re-look at the trailer of its previous season, whose link is already mentioned above.

Let’s wait for a few more days, as we got plenty until the release of Wednesday. After a few weeks, we will get to see our Wednesday getting into Nevermore and turning into an adult from a child!