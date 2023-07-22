Prince George Turns 10, and He Looks Like the Future King in His Birthday Portrait

Kensington Palace recently released their latest press release about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George’s official birthday portrait. This release is on the eve of future King Prince George’s 10th birthday celebration. He looks exactly like his father, Prince William, in the portrait.

The Official Portrait

Officially, Prince George is the second-in-line to the U.K. throne after his father. The official portrait of the young future king is unbelievably simple and sophisticated. He is wearing teal trousers and a simple buttoned shirt with his sleeves rolled up – all these characteristics make him the exact copy of his father. He is sitting in a relaxed post on a stone staircase.

Happy Birthday Prince George ! I can’t believe he’s already 10 so here’s a look back to Prince George’s birthday portraits over the years 🥹#PrinceGeorge10 pic.twitter.com/9pMXKiDbFn — Lili (@Lili_in_London) July 22, 2023

The past year has been quite busy for Prince George following the demise of the Queen. Amidst everything else, he, his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started going to the Lambrook School in Berkshire, England. It started at the same time as the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

All the young royals were seen at the royal state funeral of the Queen, following their parents among many mourners. They also attended the procession and were seen with their parents.

Later, at the time of King Charles’ coronation, Prince George was given many responsibilities. One of those responsibilities was serving as one of the King’s eight Pages of Honour – which is something. Prince George might be the first future king given such a role throughout the royal coronation.

Future King and Responsibilities

There are so many events, one would say official events, that Prince George has been attending, and some might be indirectly getting him prepared to be the king someday. He was also seen at the Wimbledon Tournament finale recently, along with Princess Charlotte.

By June 2022, he was seen at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. It was the year the Platinum Jubilee was celebrated in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. He with sister Princess Charlotte were seen while meeting the performers and crew members after the concert. By October 2022, the young prince was seen attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding. It is noticeable that Prince George was at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and served as a Page Boy.

10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday! 🎉 📸 @MilliePilks pic.twitter.com/YgREgdI6OW — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 22, 2023

Various upcoming Royal events are all set and ready to shape the future King of the U.K. into following his father’s footsteps.