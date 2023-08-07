Hell Bound Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, and Everything You Need To Know

Netflix just renewed Hell Bound for a second season in their ongoing TUDUM event. So many fans jumped out with happiness and excitement upon getting such amazing news of getting Hell Bound Season 2 renewal.

Hell Bound made quite the records when it premiered on Netflix. It quickly became a fan favorite and now has a vast number of fans across the world.

All of them were eagerly waiting to get such news. And finally, Netflix’s TUDUM event gave them the good news! Hell Bound Season 2 has officially been renewed, and fans can soon get all the latest news.

Hell Bound Season 2 Release Date:

Netflix just released an official notification for the renewal of Hell Bound for the second season. The announcement was carried out in their current and most awaited event TUDUM.

There was the Korean content showcase, and during that section, Netflix announced the renewal. Fans have been waiting for such fantastic news about the show’s renewal.

The makers of the show have announced the renewal but there is no official release date. First, they will start the filming and then after the post-productions have begun, we will get an official date for Hell Bound Season 2.

Hell Bound Series Plotline Overview:

The story revolves around a unique subject and is placed in the near future as per the series scenario. It shows the time duration, not so far from today, 2025-2027 and there is a force called Angel that starts to condemn people, towards the near future time.

The time might vary from a few seconds to a few years. And then there are three supernatural beings, more like monsters who appear at the same time and then get the body of that person who is going through a “demonstration” and incinerate it.

The main cast members of the series include Yoo Ah-in playing the role of Jeong Jin-soo who is the cult leader of New Truth. Kim Hyun-Joo plays the role of Min Hyejin, an attorney.

Park Jeong-min plays Bae Young-Jae who is a production director at a broadcasting station. Yank Ik-June plays a detective named Jin Kyeong-hoon. Won Jin-ah plays the wife of Bae Young-Jae, Song So-Hyun.

Hell Bound Season 2 Expected Storyline:

Looking back at the first season’s finale, we saw a shocking scene where a woman was resurrected. It was done by the remains of none other than Park Jung Ja and shocked everyone. New Truth is going to be asked so many questions by everyone about this “resurrection.”

Also, it would be quite interesting to see if they are using this to resurrect New Truth Chairman. And also if he is going to use the resurrection for spreading the new gospel.

While New Truth along with Arrowhead tries and goes on letting people know about the decrees are sinners and the sinners are now resurrected from hell, it is not going to end well. On the contrary, it might create chaos.

Soon, we will get to know more about the Hell Bound Season 2 release date from the makers. Keep on visiting the official social media accounts of the show to receive all the latest notifications and news about Hell Bound Season 2.

Hell Bound Season 2 List of Cast Members:

The following is the expected list of cast members who will play a vital role in season 2 if it happens.

Yoo Ah-in as Jeong Jin-soo, a cult leader of the emerging New Truth Society

Park Sang-hoon as young Jeong Jin-soo

Kim Hyun-Joo as Min Hyejin, an attorney

Won Jin-ah as Song So-Hyun, the wife of Bae Young-Jae

Yang Ik-june as Jin Kyeong-hoon, a detective

Park Jeong-min as Bae Young-Jae, a production director for a broadcasting station

Kim Do-Yoon as Lee Dong-Wook, a live streamer and member of Arrowhead

Kim Shin-rok as Park Jeong-ja, a single mother

Lee Re as Jin Hee-Jeong, the daughter of Jin Kyeong-hoon

Ryu Kyung-soo as Yoo Ji, a priest of the New Truth cult

Kim Hyun as a Church member

Kim Mi-soo as Deacon Young-in of the New Truth

Cha Si-won as Deacon Sacheong of the New Truth

Im Hyeong-guk as Gong Hyeong-Joon, a sociology professor

Hell-Bound Season 2 List of Episodes:

The first season of the Hell Bound series was released on 19th November 2021, including the six episodes in it. Also, every episode has something new to tell to their fans.

The duration of each episode is between 42 to 60 minutes; it depends upon the plot the episode has, and now, after season 1, we are still looking for further updates about season 2.

However, we do not have any updates about the same, but we can assume that if there is Hell Bound Season 2, then it will also be of six-episode season.

Popularity of the Hell-Bound Series:

When Hell Bound Season 1 was released, it quickly made so many records, even on the first day After Squid Game, Hell Bound was the second worldwide phenomenon series from Netflix. Even now, Hell Bound has a 97% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Upon release, the series was made into the Top #10 List in more than 90 countries. Amongst the list, it was so many countries’ Top 3 list.

The Pilot episode premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and then it became the very first Korean Drama that made it to the festival. On the release of the series, it became the most-watched Netflix series the next day, leaving Squid Game behind.

It made a huge impact on critics and gained much popularity. It also became the most discussed series on Netflix.

Where to Watch Hell Bound Season 2?

Hell Bound Season 2 Trailer Release:

We all know that the happening of Hell Bound Season 2 is yet to be announced, and therefore, there is no teaser or trailer available.

Hell Bound Season 2 Overview:

The series happens to be a South Koren Original Netflix Horror series. It was written as well as directed by Yeon Sang-Ho. There is a popular South Korean webtoon called Hell, by the director himself. After gaining much popularity in the Webtoon, he made it into the series, and look where it got him!

Fans are going absolutely crazy with such a unique and amazing storyline. When a series is a horror and has such a storyline from the director himself, it is bound to make a lot of noise, everywhere.