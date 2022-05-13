The Doors of Stones Release Date, Development, Storyline, and Everything You need to know

Since the release of the official notification, fans have been impatiently waiting for The Doors of Stones, and finally, it is happening in 2022.

The Doors of Stones Release Date

There is a high probability that the final chapter is going to be released by 11th July 2022, so just a few weeks to go. Then finally fans can enjoy their favorite book’s final chapter.

However, it was scheduled to be released by July 2021, but as we all know, there was a pandemic and hence everything has been delayed. Even amazon product listings showed the same.

Fans waiting to see what happens in Kvothe’s life and his story will finally get to know more about the same. Patrick Rothfuss has been writing books, especially novels and they are quite popular amongst readers.

The Doors of Stones Storyline:

Throughout the author’s interaction with fans over social media, some details were revealed including what the story might be about. There were some clues like there might be something related to the beginnings of new magical journeys through the upcoming book.

The trilogy has some of the most amazing storylines and characters which now will move forward with an even more exciting plot. This is going to be the final chapter of the series.

Still, there were some things that were left unsaid even by the author. Hence we can not predict anything for sure. Fans are still wondering about the ending, what if everyone eventually dies!

Trilogy: Previous Books

The first two books in the series were titled The Wise Man’s Fear and The Name of the Wind. Initially, the first one was released, and later on, almost after a decade, the second one was released.

The story revolves around a mythical universe and there’s a main character named Temperament.

Kvothe is the leading character in it. Before his life ends, he becomes the greatest magician ever with all the magic and spells and everything. Also, through narration, we get to know that he got into one of the most prestigious universities of magic.

All these movies have quite the character reference and take you into a whole different universe. If you are familiar with concepts like Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and The Book of Narnia – then you can surely get the point of being into such a universe.

Throughout his first novel, there were some specific storylines such as Kvothe’s mission. It was all about finding out what exactly happened to his parents. Along with that, there are some mysterious characters Amyr, and the Chandrian.