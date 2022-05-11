Lucifer Season 7 Renewal, Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Since the very first season, Lucifer has become one of the most-watched series and has a huge fan base, globally. With such popularity, it was obvious that leading streaming platform like Netflix was going to renew the series, and they did.

Recently, Netflix released the Lucifer Season 6 and received the same, amazing response from fans from many countries.

Lucifer Season 7 Renewal

Earlier, before the release of season 6, the show was canceled and there was going to be no season 6. But because of such a huge fan base and popularity of the show, Netflix renewed the show and created the 6th season.

This was not the first time, similar incidents have been happening and even after cancellation, the series has been renewed later onwards. Hence, even if it is said that the Lucifer Season 6 is the final season, fans are expecting the 7th season of the series.

There has been no official confirmation for the Lucifer Season 7 of any kind. But anything is possible. There is a high probability that the show will be renewed, once again and then there will be so much to celebrate! Especially the fans of Chloe and Devil will have their world!

Lucifer Season 7 Release Date

As of now, neither Netflix nor the creators of Lucifer have released any notification. Because there are no cancellation notifications, fans still have hope for one more season of Lucifer. If there are any such plans, fans are going to go crazy, for sure.

Following any plans related to Lucifer Season 7 Renewal, Netflix will be sharing official news through their social media handles.

Lucifer Storyline

The story revolves around an angel turned devil, who was punished and the punishment was to rule the “Hell”, literally. Lucifer is also known as Devil but on earth, he is known as Lucifer Morningstar, he is originally one of the sons of God.

After being bored from “running the hell”, he visited Earth and following some incidents he meets Chole Decker who happens to be one of the Detectives working for the LAPD. He somehow gets to work with her to solve various cases assigned to the department.

Lucifer has this unique power with which he can get to know anyone’s deepest darkest desires. And then, the story begins – so many cases to solve, people to save, and of course, there’s a romantic angle too.

Lucifer Cast

The leading character of Lucifer is being played by handsome British actor Tom Ellis whereas Lauren German plays the Detective a.k.a. Chloe Decker. The supporting cast includes Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Leslie-Ann Brandt, and more.