Invasion Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Invasion is an American sci-fi tv series. The series Invasion has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Invasion includes drama, fantasy, and sci-fi. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Invasion.

Invasion Season 2:

In the series Invasion, Earth is visited by an alien species, and later, that threatens the existence of humanity. Events unfold in real-time through the eyes of five ordinary people across the globe because they try to make sense of the chaos unraveling around them.

Invasion was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. It stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji, and Sam Neil.

The series Invasion was written by Simon Kinberg, Gursimran Sandhu, David Weil, Andrew Baldwin, and David Rosen. It was directed by Amanda Marsalis, Jakob Verbruggen, and Jamie Payne.

Invasion Season 1 includes a total of ten episodes titled Last Day, Crash, Orion, The King Is Dead, Going Home, Home Invasion, Hope, Contact, Full of Stars, and First Day.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Invasion. We expect that the second season of the series Invasion will also include a total of ten episodes like the first season. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Invasion was executively produced by Jakob Verbruggen, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, Andrew Baldwin, Simon Kinberg, David Weil, and Elisa Ellis.

The series Invasion was made under Genre Films and Boat Rocker Media. Apple Inc. distributed the series Invasion. The series Invasion has arrived on Apple TV+. Let’s see whether the second season of the series Invasion is confirmed or canceled.

Invasion Season 2: Confirmed or Canceled?

Yes, Invasion Season 2 is officially confirmed. The series Invasion was renewed for the second season in December 2021.

Apple renewed the series Invasion for the second season on 8th December 2021. So, Invasion Season 2 will soon be released on Apple TV+. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Invasion, we will add it here.

Invasion Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Invasion Season 2 below.

Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato Firas Nassar as Ahmed Malik Billy Barratt as Casper Morrow Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi India Brown as Jamila Huston Shingo Usami as Akira Hashimoto Rinko Kikuchi as Hinata Togo Igawa as Ikuro Murai Tamara Lawrence as Learah Paddy Holland as Montgomery Cuttermill Louis Toghill as Darwin Charles Cache Vanderpuye as Alfie Ademura Max Fincham as Jerome Hall India Jane Francis as Poppy Rees Aiyana Goodfellow as Fara Aminah Issac Heslip as Liam Davies Isla Johnston as Lucy Spencer Stanley Lane as Rupert Bailey

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Invasion.

Invasion Season 1 Review:

Invasion Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Invasion will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Invasion, we have seen that Mitsuki commandeers a satellite station, and also hopes to make contact with outer space.

Later, Caspar reveals a strange secret and he believes that he is related to the invasion. After that, the plane lands in Trevante, but his journey home is just starting.

On the other hand, Jamila and Caspar brave London’s streets and attempt to make sense of his secret. Later, Mitsuki gets determined to contact the Hoshi 12 just before it is too late because the military detains the Maliks, as well as Caspar, who takes a risk that may kill him.

After that, the world, still reeling from global destruction, faces a new as well as unforeseen dawn. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Invasion will start where the first season left off. If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Invasion, we will add it here.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Invasion.

Invasion Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Invasion Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that the second season of the series Invasion will soon be released in late 2022.

An alien invasion has never hit this close to home. Take an exclusive peek into the minds of the cast and creators of #Invasion as they share their thoughts on making the next sci-fi epic. The invasion begins October 22, only on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/d1676P7UTE — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 14, 2021

It will be released on Apple TV+ like the first season of the series Invasion. The first season of the series Invasion was aired from 22nd October 2021 to 10th December 2021 on Apple TV+.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Invasion, we will add it here.

Invasion Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Invasion Season 2 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Invasion.

It was released by Apple TV on 22nd September 2021. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Invasion Season 2?

You can watch the series Invasion on Apple TV+. Invasion Season 2 will also be released on Apple TV+. All episodes of the series Invasion first season of the series Invasion are available to watch in high quality on Apple TV+.

How Many Episodes of Invasion Are There?

There are a total of ten episodes in the series Invasion. We expect that Invasion Season 2 will also include ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

