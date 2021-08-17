The Second Husband Episode 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Second Husband is a South Korean tv series. It is an ongoing television series. The series The Second Husband includes melodrama, romance, and revenge.

The series The Second Husband is currently airing on MBC. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series The Second Husband.

The Second Husband:

The Second Husband is a passionate romance drama series. The series The Second Husband includes mixed fate and love.

The series The Second Husband was created by Jang Ji-hoon and MBC Drama Division. It was written by Seo Hyeon-joo and was directed by Kim Chil-bong.

The series The Second Husband stars Cha Seo-won, Uhm Hyun-kyung, and Oh Seung-ah. Ma Sang-woo is the composer in the series The Second Husband.

The series The Second Husband includes a total of 120 episodes, and six episodes among them are already aired, and the seventh one will soon be aired.

The series The Second Husband was executively produced by Kim Seo-Joon. It was produced by Kim Heung-dong and Kim Hee-yeol. The running time of each episode of the series The Second Husband is around 40 minutes.

The series The Second Husband was made under MBC C and I and Pan Entertainment. MBC distributed the series The Second Husband.

Let’s talk about the cast of the series The Second Husband.

The Second Husband Cast:

Cha Seo-won as Yoon Jae-min Uhm Hyun-kyung as Bong Seon-hwa Oh Seung-ah as Yoon Jae-kyeong Han Ki-woong as Moon Sang-hyeok Jung Sung-mo as Yoon Dae-gook Ji Soo-won as Joo Hae-ran Kang Yoon as Kim Soo-Cheol

Let’s see the release date of the series The Second Husband Episode 7.

The Second Husband Episode 7 Release Date:

The seventh episode of the series The Second Husband will be aired on 18th August 2021. It will be aired on MBC.

The first episode of the series The Second Husband was aired on 9th August 2021. If we get any other update about the series The Second Husband, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Second Husband.

The Second Husband Trailer:

Watch the teaser trailer of the series The Second Husband below.

