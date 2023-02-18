Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Storyline and Everything you need to know:

Finally, the House of the Dragon trailer is here and shows the greatest things and storyline there ever is! It is filled with all the historical Targaryens, Dragons, Dragon Eggs, Quests for the Throne, and of course, the Politics.

HBO has finally released their most awaited Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon trailer. The trailer came with everything for which fans have been waiting all this time. And, when there is Game of Thrones associated, HBO never disappoints with their storylines.

Game of Thrones Prequel Series

As the entire world is now aware, Game of Thrones has become quite the legendary series with its storyline and dragons and everything. Since the popularity of Game of Thrones, they have revealed some details regarding many spinoffs as well as prequel series.

So now, the first prequel series is here i.e. House of the Dragon and fans are quite eager for its release. For now, all we have is the latest official trailer of the series, which was just released by HBO.

House of the Dragon Storyline

Game of Thrones was basically all about the last Targaryen’s quest for their right to the throne, the upcoming prequel is all about events that occurred way before this time period.

House of the Dragon is about a bloody reign leading Targeryens’ towards the unseating from their rightful place, the Iron Throne.

Everything goes Centuries Back:

As the trailer itself shows, there are so many houses and families including Lord Rickon Stark – who happens to be the ancestor of the Stark family, and Boremund Baratheon – Robert Baratheon’s ancestor.

Also, there are other popular names like Corlys Velaryon, who was under the Baratheon banner throughout the Game of Thrones timeline.

House of The Dragon: Makers Team

This prequel series has been co-created by the original writer George R.R. Martin along with co-showrunner and writer Sara Hess, Migue Sapochnik, and Ryan Condal.

House of the Dragon Cast

Much awaited series cast members are Paddy Considine playing King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith playing Prince Darmon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke playing Alicent Hightower.

House of the Dragon Release Date

As the trailer itself depicts, the Game of Thrones prequel series is going to be released by August 2022. So fans no longer need to wait much, as we already have the release time on our hands. It’s just a matter of time, and soon the show will be released.