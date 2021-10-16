Supergirl: Jim Lee Celebrates the Series Finale with New Sketch

Jim Lee is a DC Comics artist. He celebrates the next final episode of the series Supergirl with a sketch that features the Girl of Steel with an old enemy of hers.

Jim Lee said that his sketch was completed in advance of the next DC FanDome, which he said has a lovely panel that focuses on the terrific cast. Let’s see the sketch below.

In the recent episode of the sixth season of the series Supergirl, we have seen that the new life of Esme with Kelly as well as Alex is soon difficult by her ability to acquire superpowers from anyone nearby.

After that, they let her experience the powers of their friends but overdo it to the point where she says that she should return.

With the help of a Truth Seeker, they reassure Esme that they will never abandon her. Later, Nyxly identifies the Totem of Hope, and after that, searches that to use it, they have to inspire hope brighter than the sun.

After that, thinking this a job for Supergirl, Nyxly makes a plan to extort both the Hope as well as Humanity tokens by taking William, hostage.

Later, the activation of Nyxly of the totem exacerbates a dispute just between Kaznia as well as another nation, which leads to nuclear war.

After that, Supergirl disarms both nations and passes her test by inspiring hope, and with the help of William, rescues him and also gets all three stones.

She sends the Hope totem into the sun, and because of that, Nyxly can never unite all seven totems. Later, Nyxly gets a gift from a secret admirer that includes what appears to be a Lexosuit.

The sixth season of the series Supergirl includes a total of 18 episodes titled Rebirth, A Few Good Women, Phantom Menaces, Lost Souls, Prom Night, Prom Again, Fear Knot, Welcome Back – Kara, Dream Weaver, Still I Rise, Mxy in the Middle, Blind Spots, The Gauntlet, Magical Thinking, Hope for Tomorrow, Nightmare in National City, I Believe in a Thing Called Love, and Truth or Consequences.

Supergirl is an American television series. The sixth season of the series Supergirl is the final season of the series Supergirl.

The series Supergirl is based on the DC Comics Character Kara Zor-El – Supergirl that premiered on The CW on 30th March 2021.

The series Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Katie McGrath, Chyler Leigh, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, David Harewood, and Peta Sergeant.

The series Supergirl Season 6 was written by Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller, Jay Faerber, Jess Kardos, Derek Simon, Elle Lipson, Dana Horgan, Emilio Ortega Aldrich, Karen E. Maser, Nicki Holcomb, Rob Wright, J. Holtham, Azie Tesfai, Brooke Pohl, and Karen E. Maser.

The series Supergirl Season 6 was directed by Jesse Warn, Sudz Sutherland, Alysse Leite-Rogers, Alexandra La Roche, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Armen V. Kevorkian, Shannon Kohli, Glen Winter, David Ramsey, Tawnia McKiernan, Simon Burnett, and Eric Dean Seaton. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

