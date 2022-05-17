Obi-Wan Kenobi latest update: Darth Vader’s Jedi Hunting will be “Personal”

In a recent interview, Skywalker a.k.a Hayden Christensen said that the hunt for the Jedi will be quite personal this time, even after all these years. It will be even more interesting to see how the entire series goes after so many years.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

This series happens to be a mixed-up series containing so many characters and multiple storylines being crossed altogether. Especially the Star Wars universe and its characters are going to be associated with this one. Those who love star wars saga are surely going to love this upcoming series.

Moreover, the Obi-Wan Kenobi is said to have a storyline that is set before the Andor and Rebels. Not only that but it is also expected to have some connection with the popular video game Star Wars: Fallen Order 2. Fans are also wondering whether it will have any connection with Fallen Order in The Book of Boba Fett.

This latest Star Wars Series is considered to be one of the most important storylines there is. Also, many characters and storylines being included in the series will be quite something. Fans who love to watch Star Wars, are absolutely going to enjoy the series, no matter what.

Hayden Christensen on Jedi Hunting

Since the prequel trilogy, Hayden Christensen is going to be stepping back from the role for the first time since the previous release. He goes on to join Ewan McGregor, one more time. It is because the Obi-Wan will be called from his vigilant watch over the Luke Skywalker for an adventure. The adventure that is going to force him to do things he has never done before.

The Vader and his entire team of Inquisitors also happen to be one of the threats to the Obi-Wan. The very first time when Jedi hunters were seen throughout the series was in the Star Wars Rebels series. Other than that, they have also been seen in the video games Jedi: Fallen Order.

Interestingly, most of the Inquisitors also happen to be a fallen Jedi. For example, the Grand Inquisitor was the one who was guarding the Jedi Temple.

Because of their nature of work, they are highly trained and said to be one of the most dangerous threats to Jedi. Especially those who are on the run from Order 66, it should be almost impossible for them.