Dwayne Johnson Responds to Criticism on latest Black Adam Trailer Release:

As the Black Adam Trailer is Released, fans are having various reviews about specific parts of the trailer. To some of the criticized reviews, Dwayne Johnson has responded and given replies according to the character he is playing in the upcoming.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Since the role of Black Adam was confirmed for Dwayne Johnson, fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to be released. The movie is all about Teth-Adam who happens to be an Egyptian archenemy of Shazam.

Along with Dwayne Johnson, we will get to see Aldis Hodge playing the role of Hawkman in the movie. The original release date was 29th July but now the film is going to be released by October 2022.

Black Adam Trailer Release

The first trailer for the movie Black Adam was released recently at this year’s CinemaCon and the press got to catch the first glimpse. The trailer is said to be horrific and darker as compared to the Shazam.

Killing Scene in the Trailer

During the trailer, there was a certain scene where Black Adam was seen violently hitting another character and sending them flying off into the sky, murdering him. Some fans have been saying things like Superheroes don’t just go on killing off people.

The other character is from another superhero squad – The Justice Society of America. There is a comment which, says, “Heroes don’t kill people.” To such critics, Dwayne Johnson replied that (as Black Adam) “I do.” That has now created so much buzz.

Moreover, Dwayne Johnson also added that there are many superheroes who have killed people, due to various reasons. Not just that, he even requested fans to just wait for the official release of Black Adam. And then they can get to know the context in which he says, what he is saying now.

At some point, what he said made sense because that has actually happened with many superheroes including Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Superman as well.

You might be aware of the death of General Zod by Superman – which was an essential thing to do otherwise he might have unleashed hell on earth. There was a similar death on Batman too.

Hence, there have been a few deaths associated with Batman and Superman. No other superhero has been accused of killing people.