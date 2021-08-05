Disney Launches the Trailer for Star Wars Hotel, and it Costs $6000 Per Family – The Latest News

The first look inside the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is now released. It is a two-night Florida hotel experience, and it will cost you more than an actual cruise; and also, it does not include a pool.

This Wednesday, Disney has revealed almost all the details about its Star Wars-themed hotel and also released a trailer as well as the price breakdown.

The Walt Disney World includes part lives immersive theater, part culinary extravaganza, part themed environment, and part real-life role-playing game.

The price for two guests at the Star Wars hotel is $4809. At this price, you will get a standard cabin, drink, food – except alcohol, and you will get the experience that contains activities such as bridge crew training, lightsaber training, and a planet excursion to Batuu.

If you are four and plans to go to the Star Wars hotel, then you can expect to pay a minimum of $6000. The full price list of the Star Wars hotel is not revealed yet.

There is no update about the price list for the upgraded rooms of the hotel, dubbed the Galaxy Chess Suite, and it contains two windows and looks out into the space.

In the Grand Captain Suite, there are three space windows. But we expect that the prices of those will be the most expensive ones.

In the add-ons, there is a table seating of Captain instead of eating at a communal table, and it locates in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room.

If you are planning to go to the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, then you have to wait for a little because the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is not opened yet.

Only the launching trailer is revealed. Also, the complete price list of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is not revealed yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

But it is confirmed that you will gain a fantastic experience at the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. You will feel a two-night Florida hotel experience.

Let’s watch the launching trailer of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser.

If we get any other update about Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser, we will add it here. Visit this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.