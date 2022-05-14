Latest Netflix Series The Lincoln Lawyer: Everything You Need to Know

Upcoming Netflix series based on a lawyer and his life is now going to be added to the Netflix’s huge library.

The Lincoln Lawyer: What is it about?

It is a crime thriller series based on a lawyer who works out of his car i.e. The Lincoln. Such an attorney is the one who focuses on high-end cases where it is quite difficult to take and win cases.

Based on a Popular Book

It is based on Michael Connelly’s novel of the very same name and now is going to be converted into a Netflix crime drama series. Such drama series with crime and thriller genres are quite the fan-favorite.

The Creators Team

We have Ted Humphrey as the showrunner as well as the executive producer. He also happens to be one of the writers who have written the show. You might have heard about his popular works including The Good Wife.

Along with Ted, we also have David E. Kelly who is also a co-writer as well as the executive producer of the show. Other executive producers include Rose Fineman with these two writer buddies.

The team of directors includes Alonso Alvarez, Bill D’Elia, David Grossman, Erin Feeley along with Liz Friedlander for various episodes.

The Lincoln Lawyer Storyline

The leading character of the series is the lawyer i.e. Mickey Haller. He happens to be a morally ambiguous defense lawyer. Surprisingly, he practices out of his car i.e. The Lincoln. Unlike most normal lawyers, he works quite differently.

The Lincoln Lawyer Cast Members

The main character is being played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Along with him, there are Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Christopher Gorham, and Angus Sampson.

Where can I watch Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer?

Being the original Netflix series, viewers can watch this upcoming Netflix series from the leading streaming online platform Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer Total Episodes

There are going to be a total of 10 episodes for this crime thriller series. Each episode will consist of 60 minute run time. Those who are interested in such a thriller series, are absolutely going to love such long-running episodes.

The Lincoln Lawyer Trailer Release

Recently, Netflix released the official trailer for this series and it shows so many interesting things throughout the entire trailer. It shows there is an LA-based attorney who owns a blue Lincoln town car and has a different kind of attitude. Unlike most lawyers, he operates out of this car’s back seat.

It is because he thinks he is better on the road and hence takes all the cases with him too.