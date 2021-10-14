Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is an American animated television series. The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is full of action, adventure, science fantasy, superheroes, and swords and sorcery.

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation has received a mixed response from the audience. It has received 5.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2:

In the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the war for Eternia starts again in what the final fight between Skeletor and He-Man. A new animated series from writer and director Kevin Smith.

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation was created by Kevin Smith. It stars Chris Wood, Lena Headey, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation has arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. The second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation will soon arrive on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation was executively produced by Kevin Smith, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, Ted Biaselli, Rob David, and Frederic Soulie. Susan Corbin produced the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The length of each episode of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation ranges from 24 to 27 minutes. The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation was made under Powerhouse Animation Studios and Mattel Television. Netflix distributed the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation was written by Kevin Smith, Marc Bernardin, Eric Carrasco, Diya Mishra, and Tim Sheridan. It was directed by Adam Conarroe and Patrick Stannard.

The first part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation includes a total of five episodes titled The Power of Grayskull, The Poisoned Chalice, The Most Dangerous Man in Eternia, Land of the Dead, and The Forge at the Forest Forever.

The second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation will also include a total of five episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see the cast of the second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Cast:

See the cast of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 below.

Chris Wood as Prince Adam – He-Man Mark Hamill as Skeletor Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela Liam Cunningham as Duncan – Man-At-Arms Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn Lyn – Majestra Diedrich Bader as King Randor Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops Jason Mewes as Stinkor Alan Oppenheimer as Moss-Man Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man Stephen Root as Cringer – Battle Cat Griffin Newman as Orko Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress of Castle Grayskull Justin Long as Roboto Tony Todd as Scare-Glow Dennis Haysbert as King Grayskull Adam Gifford as Vikor Jay Tavare as Wun-Dar Tiffany Smith as Andra Phil LaMarr as He-Ro Cree Summer as Priestess Harley Quinn Smith as Illena

Who Narrates Masters of the Universe: Revelation?

Alan Oppenheimer. Alan is the original voice of Skeletor – Man-At-Arms, Cringer – Battle Cat, Mer-Man, and Roboto on He-Man, as well as the Masters of the Universe – voices Moss-Man in this series.

Let’s see the review of the first part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 Review:

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 has received mixed reviews from critics. At the end of the first part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, we have seen that had died in between the final fight with Skeletor, Prince Adam ended up in the Hall of Heroes in Preternia, there the heroes mourn the death of Orko.

Retrieving the second half of the Sword of Power from He-Ro, Adam, and Teela wants King Grayskull; at the same time, their allies use the energy of Roboto at the Forge in order to restore the Sword of Power.

Later, Adam talks with Moss Man after being given a chance in order to return to Eternia with Teela and is conflicted about whether or not to leave the paradise of Preternia.

With the Sword of Power that is restored at the cost of the life of Roboto, Teela and her comrades come back home with Adam to the Hall of Wisdom.

As magic is being restored to Eternia, Adam gets stabbed from behind by a restored Skeletor, who had been biding his time, as well as hiding within the staff of Evil-Lyn until the right time.

Claiming the Sword of Power as his own, Skeletor tries to summon the power of Grayskull in order to ascend as a god, as well as a true master of the universe. Let’s see what happens next.

The story of the second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation will start where it is left in the first part. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is worth watching. All fans of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation are eagerly waiting for the release of the second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Let’s see the release date of the second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Release Date:

The series Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 will be released on Netflix on 23rd November 2021. It will include a total of five episodes.

The Power Returns, 11/23. The next five episodes of #MastersOfTheUniverse #Revelation feature some of the best storytelling and action I’ve ever had the privilege to score. And the music is… pretty epic. Trust me, don’t miss this.

🔥🤘🏼🎶@MastersOfficial @NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/WAx3RBvXwK — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) October 12, 2021

The first part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation was released on 23rd July 2021 on Netflix. If we get any other update about the release date of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer:

The trailer of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation Season 2 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first part of the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. It was released on 3rd July 2021 by Netflix.

