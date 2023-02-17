Summertime Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything you need to know

Amongst many of Netflix’s popular romantic dramas, Summertime Season 3 is about to be released. Fans have been waiting for the latest season of Summertime and now, the wait is over.

Summertime Season 3 Release Date

Popular romantic drams Summertime Season 3 is one of the much-awaited series on Netflix and is all set to release. The official schedule according to Netflix is for the first week of May for the release.

Summertime Season 3 Cast

The leading character of Summer Bennati is being played by Rebecca Coco Edogamhe along with Ludovico Tersigni, Amanda Campana, Andrea Lattanzi, Giovanni Maini, and some others.

This romantic Italian drama is all set to premiere on Netflix and will be available to watch on it. The upcoming season is quite popular, even before its release, as fans are eagerly waiting for its release.

Summertime Season 3: Team of Makers

Summertime has been developed by Mirko Cetrangolo and Anita Rivaroli. Directors of season 3 are Lorenzo Sportiello and Francesco Lagi. The entire team has done their job amazingly and made such a spectacular series.

Summertime Season 3 Storyline

WARNING: Summertime Season 3 Spoilers Ahead

From the looks of the official trailer of Summertime Season 3, it looks quite emotional and going to be amazing. Everyone is quite eager to see how Summer and Ale’s relationship grows. Also, things between Sophia and Summer are quite unexpected, so there’s that.

Original Characters and Cast Members

Other significant characters include Piero, Antony Bennati, and more.

Summertime: Based on the Book

Summertime is based on the book Three Meters Above the Sky written by Federico Moccia. The book itself was quite a success and maybe that is the reason why they are now making the series based on it. And as expected, this Italian series has done quite well as the series too.

About Summertime

Summertime is basically the story of a girl named Summer who lives on the Adriatic coast of Cesenatico. The story revolves around Summer and her friends and her romantic life. Even though being a simple story, the storyline and how it is being presented has made a huge impact and succeeded quite well.