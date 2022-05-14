A Simple Favor Sequel Confirmation with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick:

A Simple Favor was released back in 2018 as a comedy crime thriller movie and has been quite popular. There were many elements associated, such as the Star Cast, unique storyline, and the way it was presented. And now, we are finally getting a sequel to this amazing movie!

WARNING: A Simple Favor Spoilers Ahead

A Simple Favor

Being such an interesting crime thriller comedy-drama makes A Simple Favor even more favorite movie. It starred Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the lead roles. The movie was all about a stylish yet revengeful thriller movie with some absolutely unexpected twists in the story.

Along with that, having such popular actresses in the lead roles is a sure recipe to get the best ever movie.

A Simple Favor Sequel: A Partnership

In order to have the sequel, there have been some partnerships in the works. Amazon Studios has Partnered with Lionsgate and they, collaboratively make the second part of the movie.

Original Cast Returning

As we discussed earlier, the original movie has Blake Lively along with Anna Kendrick in the lead roles – both of these gorgeous actresses will be returning for the sequel.

Not just that, we have one more good news. The director Paul Feig is also returning for the sequel! Some of his other famous works include Ghostbusters, Bridesmaids, and more.

To have an even more twisted and superb story, they have Jessica Sharzer penning up the plot for the sequel. She has also worked on amazing stories such as Amazing Horror Story and many more.

There has been no news regarding the possible storyline or anything related to that. Fans would love even if they are going to continue with the original movie script and get the story to move forward. Also, getting a new storyline would also be a fantastic idea!

A Simple Favor Release

None of the official social media accounts related to the movie have released any news regarding the release of the movie. Whether it will release via any streaming platform or in theaters has not yet been confirmed.

Blake Lively Confirmed the Sequel

As soon as the news regarding the – A Simple Favor Sequel broke, Blake Lively posted an Instagram story. She linked it with the official announcement and also set popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do” to the post.