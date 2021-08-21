Kunal Kapoor Plays Babur – The Character Who Has a Long Journey

In the upcoming period series named The Empire, Kunal Kapoor will play the role of Babur. He was the first Mughal emperor, and he ruled between 1526 to 1530 AD.

The actor Kunal Kapoor will play the 25 years long journey of his character, in which, he underwent a physical transformation.

The Empire is an Indian television series. The series includes drama and historical fiction. Nikkhil Advani created the series The Empire.

The series The Empire is based on a fiction novel titled Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. Mitakshara Kumar directed the series The Empire.

Kunal Kapoor will appear as Babur in the series The Empire. There are many other stars in the main role in the series The Empire. It includes Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi, Aditya Seal, Drashti Dhami, Sahher Bambba, and Rahul Dev.

The series The Empire will be released on 27th August 2021 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. If we get any other update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website daily.

In the exclusive talk with IANS, Kunal Kapoor said that this is the character who does not go to the throne till late in his life, he is in the forest in many scenes in the series The Empire, and it is the long journey of the character.

He also added that from somebody who is young prince, and he is to somebody who thrown out of the kingdom, and later, becomes the emperor.

The journey is about 25 years, so it was very important for him that he look slightly different physically. Because of that, he lost weight and for other scenes, he put on some weight also, So, there is a physical distinction between the characters. Kunal Kapoor also made some changes in the voice of the character.

