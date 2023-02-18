Netflix Series The Diplomat Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know

Netflix series The Diplomat is the upcoming political thriller drama from the creator of Homeland and The West Wing. If you are into such thriller dramas, you are surely going to love this series.

The Diplomat Release Date

Currently, the filming of the show has been scheduled up to September 2022. Hence looking over at it, we can expect the show to be done by the post-production by the end of the current year.

It is expected that The Diplomat will be released by the first half of the upcoming year 2023. Before that, Netflix will officially release the official release notification and then we will know more about it.

The Diplomat Storyline

Being a political thriller drama, the show’s storyline revolves around the US London Embassy. The show is mainly about a career diplomat who just got a new role as the Ambassador in London.

Along with this new role, she also gets lots of new responsibilities and so much more beyond that. Not just her work but her personal life also folds quite unexpectedly. While all such things are going on, there are some shocking international crises waiting just to happen. Truly a thriller, right?

The Diplomat Cast

Mainly there are three characters in this show. The lead character of the Ambassador i.e. Katie will be played by Keri Russell. She was last seen as Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans. She was also in Dark Skies, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and more.

The second one is Hal Wyler played by Rufus Sewell in The Diplomat. He is Katie’s husband and also happens to be a former ambassador. Rufus was last seen on Dark City, The Illusionist, and Jigsaw – Netflix series.

There is one more interesting role i.e. Eidra Graham who will be played by Ali Ahn. She plays the CIA Chief of Station in London. It would be quite interesting to see a female role in such a power position.

The Diplomat: Creators Team

The showrunner and Creator of the show are Deborah Cahn, whom you might have heard of. She has been associated with many popular shows including Homeland, FX Limited series Fosse/Verdon, and has also worked on the longest-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy by ABC.

The Diplomat will be directed by British director Simon Cellan Jones. He also has been associated with some popular shows and movies like Our Friends in the North, See, Ballers, Shooter, and more.