J-Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay at a Fan Event in Tokyo 

In the past few years, we all know how K-Pop Stars and J-Pop Stars have gained popularity through their series and songs, and band members are the most popular. One such band AAA member is J-Pop Star Shinjiro Atae, who has recently come out as gay at a recent fan event. This is something that not most Japanese Pop Stars would go on doing. He also announced the same through his Instagram account. Let’s see how it happened. 

It was a Fan Event in Tokyo

On 26th July 2023, there was a fan event held in Tokyo where more than 2000 fans were present, and this is when the popular J-Star Shinjiro Atae shared what he feared the most until now. He was reading from his speech and then discussed how he was not okay with himself for being what he was and feeling what he was feeling for many years. But now, he was ready to come out with it. 

After accepting himself, he thought of sharing such personal news with the fans. Also, all the fans could not attend the fans; for them, he shared the news through his Instagram account and thanked them all for being there and supporting him. 

There was momentary Silence

He said, “For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself … but now, after all I have been through, I finally dare to open up to you about something. I am a gay man.” There was a momentary silence followed by cheering and applauding him for finally coming out for himself. Also, some fans yelled, “I love you.” everyone was quite emotional. 

Released a New Song for This Remarkable Event of his Life

J-Pop Star Shinjiro Atae also released an English language track to remember when he came out publicly. The song is called “Into the Light.” Also, he shared with his fans a particular line, i.e., “You opened the door/ So I could open my heart.” 

Member of J-Pop Group AAA

Shinjiro Atae joined the J-Pop group AAA in 2005; by 2021, he went on hiatus. He has also been making his own Solo career through creations and is one of the popular J-pop stars across various countries. He has a fan following from across the globe. He has quite a number of regular listeners on the music app Spotify. 

