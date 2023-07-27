Saint X Season 2 Release Date, Storyline Summary, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything You Need to Know

Alycia Debnam-Carey, a.k.a. Emily Thomas (Claire Thomas), will return for a Saint X Season 2. Or do the fans have to settle with only one season? What will happen in Saint X Season 2? Read the article to the end to get all the answers.



For those who have recently discovered the show, let me tell you that Saint X is an American psychological thriller drama series based on Alexis Schaitkin’s book of the same name. Later, Leila Gerstein created and developed the first season of the Saint X series.

In addition to that, the show has received average reviews from the audience and reviewers. On top of that, the show has also achieved 6.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we highlighted all the details about Saint X Season 2. Here we have added the possible release date, cast, a brief summary, and trailer updates for Saint X Season 2.

Saint X Season 2 Release Date

The show makers, Leila Gerstein, and her team, released only one season of the Saint X series on the Hulu platform on April 26, 2023. The renewal of a show depends on various factors. It depends on the show’s popularity and audience approval.

In response, the show has received balanced reviews, yet many fans are waiting for the show’s renewal for a second run. But unfortunately, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for Saint X Season 2.

However, according to some reports, the show will be released by the end of 2023 or mid-2024. Moreover, the WGA strike may disturb the show’s release date schedule. So fans must wait a few months to watch Saint X Season 2.

Saint X Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Contain

If you are fond of horror, thriller, and psychological dramas, Hulu’s 2023 release, Saint X, can be your following material to binge-watch. The plot of Saint X season 1 concentrate on the shocking mysteries of Alison Thomas and her younger sister Claire.



In the beginning, the storyline runs in the twenty years earlier timeline, where Alison Thomas (West Duchovny) and her family went on a trip for a week and reached the Island named, ‘Saint X.’ The whole family planned to have too much fun, but who knows it will turn out something that no one has imagined even in a worse circumstance.

Things started getting serious, as Alison Thomas went missing just a day before their departure home. After conducting research here and there, the family got shocked after finding Alison’s dead body nearby Cay. No one knows what happened to her.

Until now, the show has created a solid base to generate curiosity in the viewer’s mind. Now, the whole plot of the show jumped twenty years ahead, and we see Alison’s younger sister, Claire Thomas (Alycia Debnam-Carey). After almost two decades, everything comes to alignment, and Claire starts her journey to find out the reason behind her sister’s mysterious death.

Whatever she found in her exploration shocked everyone. So without spoiling the core subject, we suggest you binge-watch all the episodes of Saint X Season 1. Moreover, If you are a fan of shows like Echoes, Safe, The Sinner, and One of Us Is Lying, then you will also love the concept and storyline of Saint X.

Saint X Season 2 Cast Members List

Even though Saint X Season 1 received a balanced review, many fans are curious about the cast members and wondering who will return for Saint X Season 2.



So, the show makers still need to share the official details for Saint X Season 2. Here we have added a complete list of the Saint X Season 1 cast members. The below-mentioned actors and actresses may return for the upcoming installment of the Saint X series.

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Emily Thomas (Claire Thomas)

Kenlee Anaya Townsend as Young Claire Thomas

West Duchovny as Alison Thomas

Josh Bonzie as Clive Richardson (Gogo)

Betsy Brandt as Mia Thomas

Michael Park as Bill Thomas

Jayden Elijah as Edwin

Clarisse Albrecht as Deputy

Bre Francis as Sara

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may also see some new members in Saint X Season 2.

Saint X Season 2 Episode Title List

Since the showrunners have not shared the official release date and episode titles for Saint X Season 2, we have added a complete list of Saint X Season 2 episode titles. Check them out.

Saint X Season 1 Episode 01 – A Lovely Nowhere

Saint X Season 1 Episode 02 – Woman Is Fickle

Saint X Season 1 Episode 03 – Men of Interest

Saint X Season 1 Episode 04 – A Disquieting Emptiness

Saint X Season 1 Episode 05 – Colonial Interference

Saint X Season 1 Episode 06 – Loose Threads of The Past

Saint X Season 1 Episode 07 – The Goat Witch and The Sinner

Saint X Season 1 Episode 08 – Faraway

Where To Watch Saint X Season 2?

Alycia Debban-Carey’s Saint X is a complete set of psychological and thriller dramas. The first season of Saint X received balanced reviews from the audience and reviewers, so many fans are looking for the release updates for Saint X Season 2.

If you haven’t watched the first season of the Saint X series, go to the Hulu platform and watch all the episodes of Saint X Season 1. Further ahead, Saint X Season 2 is expected to release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Saint X Season 2?

Saint X Season 1 premiered with a total set of 8 episodes, and right now, fans are wondering about the number of episodes for the next installment of the series. But unfortunately, the show makers have not shared the official release date for Saint X Season 2. Not only that, but the number of episodes and titles still needs to be announced for the second season.

However, let’s look at the previous season. The showrunners will maintain the consistency for several episodes in the second season, and we will see the same number of episodes for Saint X Season 2.

Saint X Season 2 Makers Team

The production team members are the ones who remain undervalued for a prolonged time period as they work behind the cameras, and cast members receive an appraisal for the best performances. But what if a writer didn’t write a good storyline, and directors neglect the importance of a perfect shoot? We wouldn’t get a fantastic drama series.

Saint X is one such American psychological thriller series created and developed by famous American screenwriter Leila Gerstein. The show is an adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin’s book of the same name.

In addition, the creator and writer have also served as the executive producers along with Dee Rees, Stephen Williams, Steve Pearlman, etc. Darren Grant, Matt Sobel, and Ekwa Msangi are the directors of Saint X Season 1.

Saint X Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser or trailer is more than enough to excite the audience for the upcoming seasons of a show. But unfortunately, the creators have not revealed the official release date for Saint X Season 2. Moreover, the official trailer is also unavailable when writing this article.

Still, we have added the official trailer for Saint X Season 1 here. If you are new to the Saint X series, click the link above and watch the Saint X Season 1 official trailer. We will add the latest trailer for the second season when the show makers announce it.

Wrap-up

So here we are at the conclusion of this article, and now you have all the information about the Saint X Season 2 release date. As we mentioned above, the showrunners have only released one season of Saint X and have yet to announce the official release date for Saint X Season 2.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates of Saint X Season 2. We will update it as soon as we receive the official release date and other related information about the forthcoming season of Saint X. Till then, enjoy the earlier season of Saint X and stay tuned to our articles to get relevant information.