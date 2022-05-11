Coraline 2 Release Date, Renewal, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know

Coraline is an American animated movie with a highly unique scary theme and since its release, it became quite popular.

With such popularity and fan base, even for an animated movie, fans from across the world are eagerly waiting for Coraline 2 release date.

Coraline 2 Release Date

There has been no official notification regarding the second part of this animated movie. Looking at the first part, it became very popular because of the storyline and all the scary yet interesting situations described.

Since the first part was released, fans have been searching for Coraline 2. There were talks about the movie and the plot, but there were no official dates released regarding the release of the movie. Even though there is no official date, the movie is expected to release by November 2022.

Coraline 2 Voice Cast

The first part of this movie has an amazing voice cast who lent their voice to various characters of the movie. Voices of Robert Bailey Jr, Jennifer Saunders, Dakota Fanning, Ian McShane, Teri Hatcher, and more are associated with the movie.

If the storyline stays the same and all the characters are set to return, then fans are definitely going to get these voices back. Those who had their favorite voices will be back with the release of Coraline 2.

Popular star Dakota Fanning is giving her voice as Coraline and that is the most amazing thing about this movie.

Coraline Cast and Characters

Leading characters around which the story revolves include Coraline Jones, Bobo, Miss Spink, Miss Forcible, Jones, The Cat, The Other Father, Jones, The Beldam, and The Ghose Children. Sounds suspicious? Or more like interesting? Well, you will have to watch Coraline in order to enjoy all these strange characters and their stories.

Coraline Storyline

The cute animated scary movie starts with a young girl who moves with her family to a new house and then discovers a mysterious hidden door. She finds out that the door leads to an alternate parallel universe that has unbelievable things and people in it.

She understands the danger she was getting into and was obviously care about it. Anyhow, she ends up dangering herself as well as her family as the parallel universe has some evil in it.