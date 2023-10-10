Greys Anatomy Cast Members at Strike Picket Line: Greys Reunion

The current SAG-AFTRA strike has made yet another reunion possible – this time, it’s Greys Reunion. Yes! You got it right; former and current Grey’s Anatomy cast members have reunited at the strike picket line. And fans are going crazy!

Especially April Capner fans – Sarah Drew fans are over the top today! Along with her, many other Grey’s Anatomy cast members were there. Let’s get into it and see which other cast members made it into this Greys Reunion!

Greys Cast: Dr. Altman – Dr. Bailey – Dr. Shepherd

The reunion of Grey’s Anatomy cast members, old and new, included many famous characters from the show. There was Sarah Drew; fans know her through her character, Dr. April Kepner.

Along with her was James Pickens Jr. – Dr. Webber, Chandra Wilson – Dr. Miranda Bailey, Caterina Scorsone – Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington – Dr. Jo Wilson, Kim Raver – Dr. Teddy Altman, and more.

The Grey's Anatomy cast reunited on the picket line on Friday, October 6, outside the Warner Bros. studio in Burbank, California, to show their support for the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike. https://t.co/bxHlRUZoU9 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 9, 2023

A video showed all these members and Jason George, who plays Ben from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 – a firefighter role. He is also one of the famous characters from the Greys universe. The video from Kim Raver showed everyone enjoying their presence with the cast members, even through such hard times.

Sarah Drew – Dr. April Kepner

Drew played the role of Dr. April Kepner in Grey’s Anatomy from 2009 to 2018. Her character was a fan favorite paired with Jesse Williams on the show. She appeared again in 2022 in the You Are the Blood episode in a guest cast.

Jason George’s Video Clip

Fans who are wondering, where are all these videos? All these Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 show members shred various video clips through their official Instagram accounts. Along with Sarah Drew and Kim Raver, Jason George has also shared his own clip. He is currently in the Greys spin-off show called Station 19.

Upcoming Greys Anatomy Season 20 Release Delayed

The longest-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, is all set to move toward its upcoming season, i.e., Grey’s Anatomy Season 20. However, there has been a delay due to the current ongoing strikes. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates related to that. But there is no update for now, at least not until the strike ends.

Conclusion

Fans always look forward to reunions where all the cast members meet, especially the current and former ones. In such a recent event, many of Grey’s Anatomy cast members were seen meeting and enjoying at the SAG-AFTRA picket line.