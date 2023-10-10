Daryl Dixon Surprise Cameo in Walking Dead: Something Surprising to Happen?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Episode 5 SPOILERS FOLLOW

The Walking Dead universe has given many unforgettable characters, and we all have our favorite duos. Their friendship and the bond they share is just amazing. Amongst them all, Carol and Daryl have been the most favorite ones. A recent surprise cameo done by Carol through the fifth episode went quite viral; fans loved it, as usual!

Carol and Daryl: The Favorite Duo

When the makers of the show announced the spin-off show, Daryl Dixon, everyone was waiting for Carol and Daryl to appear together throughout the storyline. For that, seeing their favorite duo together is everything.

Soon, there were rumors that Melissa McBride, who plays Carol, was leaving the show. But soon, that was over, and we all knew the truth. In the latest episode of Daryl Dixon, we saw Carol making a surprising cameo, and fans are speculating about various expectations.

Wow! What an ending. There's only one episode left of #DarylDixon. See you for the season finale next Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Mhmwqi9NX2 — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 9, 2023

Possible Another Season of Daryl Dixon?

With this cameo, some fans have even speculated that there might be another season of the spin-off show Daryl Dixon. That, too, with Carol in it, of course. Everyone is still surprised to see Carol with Daryl, which surely made their day and the episode!

Main Villain Coming Back?

The mysterious phone call conversation between Carol and Daryl has also suggested many other speculations. According to one, some fans are expecting that there will be a main villain coming back, which is a strong possibility.

If that’s not the case, there will be a new villain introduction. We’ll see soon enough, which will be quite shocking. It is because fans have not yet been ready for any villains – Old or New.

More Spin-Offs Coming?

After the unfinished ending of The Walking Dead, there were many talks about potential spin-off series for various individuals from the series. There were talks about Maggi’s own spin-off, Carol’s spin-off, and more.

The ones that were confirmed were The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Walking Dead: Dead City, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. So, since the release of Daryl Dixon, fans have been eagerly waiting for more spin-offs. But for now, there has been no news regarding the same. Let’s see what happens.

Conclusion

The surprising cameo by Carol – Melissa McBride in Daryl Dixon Episode 5 teases so many possibilities. Even a potential for another season of Daryl Dixon is also there. Fans waiting for the latest Daryl Dixon news, keep in touch with us – we will be sharing all the recent updates related to The Walking Dead universe and more.