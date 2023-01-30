How do I see a list of people I’ve blocked on Instagram

Accessing Your Block List

If you’ve blocked someone on Instagram, there’s an easy way to see a list of the people you’ve blocked. Fortunately, Instagram provides an easy way to access a list of the accounts you’ve blocked so that you can manage it accordingly.

It’s important to note that any account you’ve blocked can still mention you, follow you, or message you, but the person won’t be notified. Let’s take a look at how you can access your block list.

Log into your Instagram account

Logging into your Instagram account on an internet browser is the first step to accessing your block list. On the left side of your profile page, you will find a menu bar including an option for “Settings”. Clicking this option will prompt a dropdown menu with several categories listed. Choose the category labeled “Security” to proceed.

From here, you’ll notice a section labeled “Blocked Accounts”. Here, you’ll be able to see everyone that you have blocked or requested to be blocked via Instagram’s built-in block feature. Check back periodically in case any new accounts have been added and take further action if necessary!

Go to your profile page

Go to your profile page on Instagram by tapping the profile icon at the bottom right of your home feed. Tap on the hamburger menu (three lines) at the top right of your profile page, then tap 'Settings.' Now select Privacy from Settings at the bottom of the list and then Blocked Accounts from Privacy settings. All accounts that you have blocked will be listed here with an option to unblock them if needed.

Click on the three dots in the top right corner

Accessing your Block List on Instagram is easy when you know where to look. The first thing you'll need to do is open up the app and go to your profile page, which you can access by clicking the Profile icon that's located at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Once you are there, click on the three dots in the top right corner, which will open a menu of options. From here, select ‘Settings’, then ‘Privacy’, and finally ‘Blocked Accounts’. You will now be able to view all accounts that you have blocked from your Instagram feed.

Here, you can check what accounts are on your Block List and if necessary unblock them so that their posts appear once again in your feed.

Select “Settings”

To view the list of accounts you have blocked on Instagram, you will need to navigate to your profile page. Then, in the bottom right corner, select "Settings" represented by the gear icon.

After selecting this feature, you will be shown a page with several different options. Find and select “Privacy” from this list and then scroll down until you see “Blocked Accounts”. Select it to open up a list of all the accounts you have previously blocked on Instagram.

This list can be updated at any time. It’s also possible to unblock any profile on the list if they no longer violate your policy or if you wish to view their content again.

Viewing Your Block List

Scroll down to the “Privacy and Security” section

Scroll down to the "Privacy and Security" section of your profile on the Instagram app. This is where you will find all of your account settings, including setting up a two-factor authentication number and other preferences.

Select “Blocked Accounts” to view a list of people you have blocked from viewing your posts or contacting you in any way on the platform.

On this page, you will be able to see a full list of accounts that are blocked from seeing your content and messages. You can also choose to unblock them if you wish — simply tap the name of the user you would like to unblock and follow the prompt to confirm your selection.

Click on the “Blocked Accounts” option

If you need to view or manage the accounts you have blocked on a social media platform, then it is important that you first access the settings menu. You can usually find this within the "Accounts" or "Settings" section of the app or website, depending on the platform.

Once in the settings menu, look for a “Security” option and then click on “Blocked Accounts.” This should give you access to a list of all the accounts that you have blocked.

You can then choose whether to unblock any or all of them or leave your block list as is. If needed, you can also modify your block settings to create new rules for further blocking.

A list of blocked accounts will appear

Viewing your Block List is simple. On your Instagram account, tap the three horizontal lines icon in the upper-right corner of the home screen, then tap Settings. In the Settings window, tap Privacy and select Blocked Accounts.

A list of blocked accounts will appear. To unblock an account, click on their profile and select Unblock next to their username.

You can also quickly unblock someone from photos, comments, or messages by accessing the content previously shared by that user and selecting Unblock next to their profile photo or username.

You can also block a user you’re currently following by visiting their profile page and selecting Block next to their profile name, or by selecting Block from their menu in your Activity Feed/Following list.

When you unblock someone on Instagram all previous messages with that person should be restored as if you never blocked them before.

Unblocking an Account

Unblocking an account on Instagram is fairly simple for anyone to do. To unblock someone, you’ll first need to view a list of the people you have blocked.

This list can be found on your Instagram profile settings. Viewing the list of people you have blocked is the first step to unblocking them.

Select the account you want to unblock

If you've blocked someone on Instagram and then changed your mind, it's easy to unblock them. To do this, go to your profile page by tapping the person icon at the bottom right of the home screen.

From here, select “Settings” and choose “Privacy” in the list that appears. Tap “Blocked Accounts” to display the list of accounts you’ve blocked in the past. You can now select any account from this list that you want to unblock.

To confirm your selection, tap “Unblock” on the profile page for the account you’ve chosen. When a confirmation box appears from Instagram asking if you’re sure you want to unblock this account, tap “Yes” and voila!

The selected account is now unblocked and all content posted by this individual will be visible once again in your feed.

Remember though – if you can’t find an account you recently blocked in your block list, double-check that it isn’t hidden from view due to any restrictions set during chat conversations with other users.

If so, simply remove those restrictions first before attempting to unblock them again.

Click on the “Unblock” button

Unblocking someone on Instagram is simple and easy, as long as you know where to look. First, locate the "Settings" page from the main menu. Here, you'll find an option for "Privacy" and next to that an option for "Blocked Users."

After selecting this option, you’ll be taken to a page that displays a list of people who have been blocked by your account.

To unblock a user, simply click on the “Unblock” button to the right of their name. When clicked, Instagram will display a pop-up that warns you of the consequences of unblocking someone; click “Unblock” one more time to fully complete the process.

Once finished, they can immediately view your profile again and follow or message you whenever they’d like!

Confirm that you want to unblock the account

Before you can proceed with unblocking your account, it is important to verify that the account you are attempting to unlock is indeed yours. To do this, certain forms of identification must be provided.

This could include providing a valid government-issued photo ID proving the identity of the account holder, proof of residency, or other forms of acceptable ID. If all information checks out, you are free to proceed with a request to unlock your account.

Conclusion

Now that you know how to see a list of everyone you have blocked on Instagram, it is important to remember why you have chosen to block someone in the first place.

Sometimes, blocking someone is the only way to protect yourself from their unwanted behavior. Lastly, it is important to remember that blocking someone on Instagram is a serious decision and should not be taken lightly.

Instagram allows you to block other users so that they cannot view your content or interact with you. If you want to view the list of people you have blocked, you can do this easily by following a few simple steps.

To see the list of accounts that you have blocked, first open the Instagram app and go to your profile page. Then go to “Options” > “Settings” > “Privacy” and select “Blocked Accounts”. A list of all accounts that are currently blocked will appear here.

If at any point, you decide that you wish to unblock an account from your list, simply tap on the account name and a dialog box will appear giving an option for unblocking the selected user.

By tapping on ‘Unblock’ the user will be removed from your list of blocked users and will once again be able to access your profile page and content on Instagram.

It is important to note that if any user has been blocked by mistake or in error they may not appear on the list when first searching due to technical limitations; however, they can still not access your profile even if they received a notification when they were originally blocked.

It is thus important to take extra care when blocking an account from accessing your content or profile on Instagram.