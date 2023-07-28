Ethan Slater’s Wife Lilly Jay Shares Her Side of Story and Slams Ariana Grande

In recent news, everyone learned about Ethan Slater when he filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. There were rumors that he was dating singer-actress Ariana Grande, which no longer seems like a “rumor.” When Ethan Slater filed for divorce 24 hours later, his wife Lilly Jay came forward and told her side of the story. She discussed various aspects related to her and Ethan’s married life together.

What did Lilly Say?

She said that She and her son – her family is a “collateral damage,” so she is focusing more on her son. She also said, “(Ariana) is not a girl’s girl.” She added that “She is rebuilding her life for her son, and the only thing she is trying to do now is to focus on her son.”

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife Lilly Jay breaks her silence in new statement to Page Six, blasting Ariana Grande: “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.” pic.twitter.com/hawBn45j7H — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 27, 2023

All such things are happening, and neither Ariana Grande nor Ethan Slater has publicly acknowledged or even given any statements regarding it. Lilly’s words, “My family is collateral damage,” are heartbreaking and seem like what she is saying has a literal meaning. Lilly and Ethan have a 12-month-old son together who just turned one, and now this is happening with the family.

Ethan Slater's estranged wife Lilly Jay feels he ‘abandoned his family’ and ‘feels betrayed’ following the news that he's dating Ariana Grande, TMZ reports. TMZ also reports that Ariana “used to hang out with both Ethan and Lilly” while they were still a married couple. pic.twitter.com/iJ2y6Rr1vG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

Who is Lilly Jay?

She and Ethan Slater were together in high school; later, they dated and married. She works as a clinical psychology extern and a psychology lab assistant. Along with that, she has also written various articles about anti-sexual assault advocacy. It is because she has been in those same shoes, so she has experienced such trauma firsthand.

Lilly Jay reportedly deferred the idea of releasing a joint statement with former husband, Ethan Slater, stating that they are committed to co-parenting their newborn son. 🔗: https://t.co/hqXZVA1i8G pic.twitter.com/gU90K51u5W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2023

Who is Ethan Slater?

He is an actor, singer, and composer and has appeared in various musicals. His famous work includes his role as SpongeBob SquarePants in that musical. He also received a Tony Away nomination for the same. Also, he won a Drama Desk Award for his role. Other musicals directed by famous directors with whom he is associated include Barry Levinson, John Tartaglia, Bartlett Sher, John Doyle, and more.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater: What Exactly Happened?

Just a few days ago, Ariana Grande filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez. When all the rumors started, she was seen without her wedding ring for some time. Soon, she was seen with her Wicked co-start Ethan Slater. So there were rumors that they had been seeing each other.

dalton gomez and lilly jay got the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/qLsefv9gxu — lina saw barbenheimer (@maroonjewels) July 27, 2023

A few days back, Ethan Slater followed Ariana and filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay. The couple also has a 12-month-old son. Now, his wife, who has been silent until now, has broken the silence and shared her side of the story. So, this is the entire thing – everything that happened until now.