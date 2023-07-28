Bandish Bandits Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything
Over the past couple of years, the Indian OTT drama series has delivered some of the best and most entertaining. Be it action, thriller, horror, or everyone’s favorite romantic-comedy with an essence of great music, Indian drama series rule the world. Today we have one such romantic comedy-drama that has received a good response from the audience.
Bandish Bandits is an Indian rom-com drama series with two debutants, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. In addition to that, the show has also received exceptional 8.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.
If you are a fan of romantic-comedy drama series, then Amazon Prime Video has Bandish Bandits for you all. In this article, we have added complete information about the Bandish Bandits Season 2. Here are the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Bandish Bandits Season 2.
Bandish Bandits Season 2 Release Date
Right now, the show makers have released only one season of the Bandish Bandits series, and fans have showered their love for the acting, romance, and chemistry among the characters. The first season of Bandish Bandits premiered on August 4, 2020, and since then, fans have been looking for significant updates about the show’s renewal for a second season.
However, it’s been more than two years, but the show makers have yet to release the second season of the Bandish Bandits series. Not only that, but the official release date is yet to be announced. We expect it to be released by the end of this year or in 2024.
Bandish Bandits Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Ahead
Bandish Bandits is an Indian romantic comedy-drama series created and developed by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, and the first season premiered on August 4, 2020.
The whole storyline revolves around Radhe. Rathod (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna Sharma (Shreya Chaudhary). On the one hand, Radhe’s character is depicted as a classical musician, while Tamanna is inclined toward pop music.
Even though both characters come from different musical backgrounds, Radhe and Tammna develop excellent chemistry between the two.
Apart from the lead characters, Bandish Bandits Season 1 has also included numerous characters.
The show includes Radhe’s grandfather, Pandit Radhemohan Rathod (Naseerudiin Shah), Mohini Rathod (Sheeba Chaddha), Devendra Rathod (Amit Mistry), Tamanna’s father, Harshvardhan Sharma (Rituraj Singh), and many others.
In a nutshell, the show has delivered a fantastic romantic-comedy drama with two different musical tastes. If you are fond of Indian shows like, Aarya, Mirzapur, and Ashram, then Bandish Bandits Series will entertain you more than anything.
Bandish Bandits Season 2 Cast Member List
The show makers, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, have featured many talented star cast for the Bandish Bandist Season 1, and now, fans are eager to know who will return for the second season.
But as mentioned above, the showrunners must share the official release date. Therefore, we have provided a complete list of Bandish Bandist Season 1 cast members.
- Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod (Radhemohan Rathod Jr.)
- Naseeruddin Shah as Pandit Radhemohan Rathod
- Shreya Chaudhary as Tamanna Sharma
- Rajesh Tailang as Rajendra Rathod
- Sheeba Chaddha as Mohini Rathod
- Atul Kulkarni as Digvijay Rathod
- Amit Mistry as Devendra Rathod
- Rituraj Singh as Harshvardhan Sharma
- Rahul Kumar as Kabir
- Kunaal Roy Kapur as Arghya
- Meghna Malik as Avantika Sharma
- Dilip Shankar as Rajaji
- Harssh A. Singh as Suryasen Shekhawat
- Tridha Choudhury as Sandhya Shekhawat
- Avneet Kaur
- Gajraj Rao
- Rohan Shah
- Shweta Tripathi
- Harleen Sethi
- Chaitanya Sharma
Bandish Bandits Season 2 Episode Title List
As discussed above, the show makers have yet to reveal the official release date for Bandish Bandits Season 2. Still, here we have added a complete list of episode heading for Bandish Bandits Season 1.
We will update the list of episode titles as soon as the makers reveal further information.
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 01 – Blue Bandit
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 02 – Shuddhikaran
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 03 – Roleplay
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 04 – Phas Gaye
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 05 – Masked Man
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 06 – A Star Is Born
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 07 – Couple Goals
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 08 – Bandish Bandits
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 09 – A Separation
- Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 10 – Sangeet Samrat
Where To Watch Bandish Bandits Season 2?
Bandish Bandits is an Indian romantic drama series created and developed by famous Indian screenwriters Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The show has received colossal love and support from the audience, which is why many fans are expecting the renewal of Bandish Bandits Season 2.
This hilarious BTS video truly captures our experience of making this love filled show. #BandishBandits @PrimeVideoIN @shreya_chaudhry
Created by @anandntiwari #AmritpalSinghBindra
Music by @ShankarEhsanLoy pic.twitter.com/WQLQzJ8EM8
— Ritwik Bhowmik (@ritwikbhowmikk) August 11, 2020
However, if you haven’t watched the first season of Bandish Bandits Season 1, head to Amazon Prime Video and binge-watch all the episodes. Moreover, the forthcoming seasons will also release on the same platform.
How Many Episodes Will Be There In Bandish Bandits Season 2?
The show makers have yet to share the official release date for the Bandish Bandits Season 2, so we can not predict the exact number of episodes for the upcoming season.
Still, if we look at the previous release, the showrunners released a set of ten episodes. We expect to be released a total of ten episodes in the second season.
Bandish Bandits Season 2 Production Team
We can not conclude this article without addressing the credit to the production team members, who worked tirelessly to provide such an entertaining drama series. As mentioned earlier, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari are the creators of Bandish Bandits Season 1. Lara Chandni served as the writer of the show along with the two creators.
cutest couple alert! how many ❤️s for #Ramanna in the comments?#BandishBandits @PrimeVideoIN @shreya_chaudhry @ritwikbhowmikk pic.twitter.com/rTip8y8bQ1
— 4moreshotspls (@4moreshotspls) August 9, 2020
On the other hand, the audience also praised the direction and actors’ performances for the Bandish Bandits Season 1. For that section, Anand Tiwari worked as the sole director of the first season. In addition to that, Pranati Nagarsheth is the executive producer for the Bandish Bandits Season 1.
Bandish Bandits Season 2 Trailer Release
A teaser trailer is enough to build hype and curiosity for the upcoming season. Since the show was released for the first season, millions of fans are wondering whether the show will release for a second season. Not only that, but fans are also in wait to watch the official trailer of the Bandish Bandits series.
Unluckily, the show makers have not shared the official release date and trailer for the upcoming season of Bandish Bandits. However, we have added a trailer link for the Bandish Bandits Season 1 here.
Click on the link above and watch the Bandits Season 1 official trailer. Further ahead, once the show makers release the official trailer for the Bandits Season 2, we will update it here.
Final Thoughts
So that’s all, readers! Now you have all the latest information about the Bandits Season 2 release date. There is no need to debate the performance of the show. Many audiences have appreciated the storyline and the cast members’ performances for Bandits Season 1.
However, since the show makers have yet to disclose the official release date for Bandish Bandits Season 2, fans must wait a few months to watch the second installment of the series. Yet, the show may get renewed by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024. Until then, enjoy the show’s first season, and stay tuned to our website for further information on Bandish Bandits Season 2.
