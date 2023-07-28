Bandish Bandits Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything

Over the past couple of years, the Indian OTT drama series has delivered some of the best and most entertaining. Be it action, thriller, horror, or everyone’s favorite romantic-comedy with an essence of great music, Indian drama series rule the world. Today we have one such romantic comedy-drama that has received a good response from the audience.

Bandish Bandits is an Indian rom-com drama series with two debutants, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. In addition to that, the show has also received exceptional 8.6/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are a fan of romantic-comedy drama series, then Amazon Prime Video has Bandish Bandits for you all. In this article, we have added complete information about the Bandish Bandits Season 2. Here are the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for the Bandish Bandits Season 2.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 Release Date

Right now, the show makers have released only one season of the Bandish Bandits series, and fans have showered their love for the acting, romance, and chemistry among the characters. The first season of Bandish Bandits premiered on August 4, 2020, and since then, fans have been looking for significant updates about the show’s renewal for a second season.

However, it’s been more than two years, but the show makers have yet to release the second season of the Bandish Bandits series. Not only that, but the official release date is yet to be announced. We expect it to be released by the end of this year or in 2024.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Ahead

Bandish Bandits is an Indian romantic comedy-drama series created and developed by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, and the first season premiered on August 4, 2020.



The whole storyline revolves around Radhe. Rathod (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna Sharma (Shreya Chaudhary). On the one hand, Radhe’s character is depicted as a classical musician, while Tamanna is inclined toward pop music.

Even though both characters come from different musical backgrounds, Radhe and Tammna develop excellent chemistry between the two.

Apart from the lead characters, Bandish Bandits Season 1 has also included numerous characters.

The show includes Radhe’s grandfather, Pandit Radhemohan Rathod (Naseerudiin Shah), Mohini Rathod (Sheeba Chaddha), Devendra Rathod (Amit Mistry), Tamanna’s father, Harshvardhan Sharma (Rituraj Singh), and many others.

In a nutshell, the show has delivered a fantastic romantic-comedy drama with two different musical tastes. If you are fond of Indian shows like, Aarya, Mirzapur, and Ashram, then Bandish Bandits Series will entertain you more than anything.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 Cast Member List

The show makers, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, have featured many talented star cast for the Bandish Bandist Season 1, and now, fans are eager to know who will return for the second season.



But as mentioned above, the showrunners must share the official release date. Therefore, we have provided a complete list of Bandish Bandist Season 1 cast members.

Ritwik Bhowmik as Radhe Rathod (Radhemohan Rathod Jr.)

Naseeruddin Shah as Pandit Radhemohan Rathod

Shreya Chaudhary as Tamanna Sharma

Rajesh Tailang as Rajendra Rathod

Sheeba Chaddha as Mohini Rathod

Atul Kulkarni as Digvijay Rathod

Amit Mistry as Devendra Rathod

Rituraj Singh as Harshvardhan Sharma

Rahul Kumar as Kabir

Kunaal Roy Kapur as Arghya

Meghna Malik as Avantika Sharma

Dilip Shankar as Rajaji

Harssh A. Singh as Suryasen Shekhawat

Tridha Choudhury as Sandhya Shekhawat

Avneet Kaur

Gajraj Rao

Rohan Shah

Shweta Tripathi

Harleen Sethi

Chaitanya Sharma

Bandish Bandits Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the show makers have yet to reveal the official release date for Bandish Bandits Season 2. Still, here we have added a complete list of episode heading for Bandish Bandits Season 1.



We will update the list of episode titles as soon as the makers reveal further information.

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 01 – Blue Bandit

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 02 – Shuddhikaran

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 03 – Roleplay

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 04 – Phas Gaye

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 05 – Masked Man

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 06 – A Star Is Born

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 07 – Couple Goals

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 08 – Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 09 – A Separation

Bandish Bandits Season 1 Episode 10 – Sangeet Samrat

Where To Watch Bandish Bandits Season 2?

Bandish Bandits is an Indian romantic drama series created and developed by famous Indian screenwriters Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The show has received colossal love and support from the audience, which is why many fans are expecting the renewal of Bandish Bandits Season 2.

However, if you haven’t watched the first season of Bandish Bandits Season 1, head to Amazon Prime Video and binge-watch all the episodes. Moreover, the forthcoming seasons will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Bandish Bandits Season 2?

The show makers have yet to share the official release date for the Bandish Bandits Season 2, so we can not predict the exact number of episodes for the upcoming season.



Still, if we look at the previous release, the showrunners released a set of ten episodes. We expect to be released a total of ten episodes in the second season.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 Production Team

We can not conclude this article without addressing the credit to the production team members, who worked tirelessly to provide such an entertaining drama series. As mentioned earlier, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari are the creators of Bandish Bandits Season 1. Lara Chandni served as the writer of the show along with the two creators.

On the other hand, the audience also praised the direction and actors’ performances for the Bandish Bandits Season 1. For that section, Anand Tiwari worked as the sole director of the first season. In addition to that, Pranati Nagarsheth is the executive producer for the Bandish Bandits Season 1.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser trailer is enough to build hype and curiosity for the upcoming season. Since the show was released for the first season, millions of fans are wondering whether the show will release for a second season. Not only that, but fans are also in wait to watch the official trailer of the Bandish Bandits series.

Unluckily, the show makers have not shared the official release date and trailer for the upcoming season of Bandish Bandits. However, we have added a trailer link for the Bandish Bandits Season 1 here.

Click on the link above and watch the Bandits Season 1 official trailer. Further ahead, once the show makers release the official trailer for the Bandits Season 2, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

So that’s all, readers! Now you have all the latest information about the Bandits Season 2 release date. There is no need to debate the performance of the show. Many audiences have appreciated the storyline and the cast members’ performances for Bandits Season 1.

However, since the show makers have yet to disclose the official release date for Bandish Bandits Season 2, fans must wait a few months to watch the second installment of the series. Yet, the show may get renewed by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024. Until then, enjoy the show’s first season, and stay tuned to our website for further information on Bandish Bandits Season 2.