The Witcher Season 3 Finale: Ciri’s Iconic Moments – She is just getting started with her Magic

Netflix just dropped the huge three finale episodes of The Witcher Season 3 finale. Earlier, they released Volume 1, i.e., five episodes, and now we have the entire third season to binge-watch on repeat mode. So, what happened with Ciri that all the fans are going crazy over her character development in the final episodes of The Witcher Season 3?

The Witcher Season 3 SPOILERS FOLLOWS

The Witcher Season 3 Ending

There have been so many iconic moments in the finale of The Witcher Season 3, which involves Ciri – the crown princess of Cintra and her power. As soon as she gets in touch with the fire, she somehow gets into another dimension and lends in a desert in a faraway land. She then finds a mysterious white unicorn that helps her through the exhausting sun and scorching heat. She calls the unicorn “little horse” and “friend” throughout their brief friendship.

She was also approached by a mysterious black figure who later turned out to be former evil princess Falka, who was cursed because she used forbidden magic. They also talk about powers, magic, and how everything happened to them. Along with them, Ciri’s dehydrated mind also got some bad memories back, including her mother and grandmother.

The Witcher Season 4 Expectations

The final scene of the third season shows how Ciri is turning into someone else, something that she is not. As per previous seasons and the storyline, she has been associated with the prophecy where she is supposed to save the world. But the finale shows something different as she becomes this cold-hearted person who doesn’t even need magic but will destroy everything around her by herself.

For the upcoming The Witcher Season 4, fans expect to see a Ciri – Yennefer reunion. Because Ciri can’t be trusted with her powers combined with the skills she got from The Witcher’s training. She has become a ticking bomb that can go off any second and will indeed cause catastrophic damage.

The Fake Princess

On top of everything that has already happened in the third season’s finale, this thing includes a false princess. So it will be exciting to see how that plan worked up, who was the mastermind behind such treacherous planning, and whether the king knows about it. The Witcher – the new Witcher – Liam Hemsworth will also be a treat to watch out for.