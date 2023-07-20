Emmy Nominations 2023: How “The Last of Us” is Making Records with 24 Nominations

Since official nominations for Emmys 2023 have been declared, everyone is just feeling over the sky for so many nominations for their respective series/ films. Amongst many fan-favorite categories, the series “Last of Us” has received unbelievable 24 nominations and is just three numbers behind being the Most Nominated Series after Succession.

75th Primetime Emmy Nominations

Not just one or two, but, The Last of Us has been nominated for 24 categories. Amongst these distinct categories, so many guest stars have also been nominated for numerous categories. It includes Storm Reid, Melanie Lynskey, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Montael Woodard, and more.

Bella Ramsey was nominated for best Actress at the Emmys for their role as Ellie Williams in The Last of Us HBO 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/KQwR3SvkzO — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) July 12, 2023

Nomination Categories for The Last of Us

As we discussed earlier, there are as many as 24 categories in which the series and actors have been nominated. Take a look at the most popular categories for which the series and related cast members have been nominated:

Congratulations to first time Deaf actor Keivonn Montreal Woodard for being the youngest Emmy nominee as Guest Actor for @TheLastofUsHBO. As the youngest Best Actress winner myself for an Oscar, my hands are waving in the air for you!https://t.co/FVtV9YmdvI — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 12, 2023

The Series for Outstanding Drama Series

Bella Ramsey for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Darma Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season

Murray Bartlett for Outstanding Guest Ator in a Drama Series

Nick Offerman for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Seies

Melanie Lynskey for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Torv for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Storm Reid for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Even though the series The Last of Us has received such huge numbers in various categories, fans are not happy with it. It is because a few of the best-ever characters didn’t receive Emmys for their respective roles.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have both earned their first Emmy nomination for their performance in ‘The Last Of Us.’ pic.twitter.com/Xbldg6GFIu — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 12, 2023

The Last of Us: Renewed for Two More Seasons

After receiving tons of praise from fans and critics, the series was renewed for a second series. As per recent news, the series Last of Us have been renewed for two more seasons, i.e., Season 2 and Season 3. So, this is a big surprise for all the fans out there. With so many nominations throughout various categories, the series has done quite well for itself. Executive producer Crain Mazin broke the good news for fans.