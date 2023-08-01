Meghan Markle, Starring Netflix Series SUITS, Has Become a Global Phenomenon

Netflix series Suits – a legal drama starring Meghan Markle in the lead cast, has broken streaming records globally. The series where Meghan plays Rachel Zane has now reached 3.14 billion minutes of streaming time, and it has broken streaming records, to everyone’s surprise. And all this is happening almost four years after the finale episode aired for the series Suits. It is all because of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her global popularity.

Suits: A Legal Drama

Along with other popular Netflix series, The Witcher and The Bear, Suits – starring Meghan Markle, has broken streaming records, and fans have gone crazy about it. This happened right after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry starring documentary was released on Netflix. It is “Harry & Meghan” and received mixed reviews from distinct people. Still, it didn’t stop the popularity of Meghan became a huge hit, and while that was happening, her other series, Suits, also went on breaking so many records.

Meghan Markle had way more influence on her character than you thought Suits is still going strong #PrincessMeghan #ContinueWatchingSuits. #ThanksToHaterForWacthingToo. pic.twitter.com/c2OXjSudmy — Queen Nefretiti (@6fmd8djff9) July 31, 2023

The documentary Harry & Meghan also broke records by being the biggest documentary debut on Netflix. When it was released, it became a documentary within four days with 81.6 million hours of watch time, which says something.

Meghan Markle's breakout show "Suits" has broken Netflix's billion-minute streaming record. Case closed. pic.twitter.com/ubli0jPnMK — E! News (@enews) July 29, 2023

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane on Suits

She plays Rachel Zane, who starts her career as a Para legal in one of the leading law firms in New York, where she, after years, goes on pursuing her years-long dream of becoming a lawyer herself. Along with her, leading cast members are Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Abigail Spencer, and more.

Suits is dominating Netflix USA and breaking streaming records. A whole new and younger audience is getting to watch suits for the first time and getting an introduction to Meghan Markle,The Duchess of Sussex and I'm here for it.#SuitsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/V27gHXaeRs — Alexis (@ArchewellBaby) July 28, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Since before their Royal Wedding, the couple has been in the limelight for a long time. It might have to do something because of Meghan not belonging to any Royal houses. But from the beginning, Prince Harry was clear about what he wanted to do, especially with his relationship with the Duchess. When they decided to sever ties with the Royal family, it shook everyone, especially their family. Because no one ever thought that such a situation could even arise.

Finally, when the couple rose and fought back for their own safety, everyone was shocked when they learned what was going on inside the family matters and the Royal Family. Even after moving to a different region, the duo has more fans than ever, as they have been in the correct position to maintain the safety of their kids and the entire family.