Ariana Grande Gained 500K Followers on Instagram Amid “Homewrecker” Allegations

Ariana Grande Gained 500K Followers on Instagram Amid “Homewrecker” Allegation

Have you heard about Ariana Grande – Ethan Slater dating rumors? As time passes, it doesn’t seem like “rumors” anymore, as new incidents are coming to light. In a shocking event, when some internet users are calling Ariana Grande a “homewrecker,” the singer has recently gained more than 500K Instagram followers. Amid all such horrible accusations and rumors about dating Ethan Slater, she is now more popular than ever.

What is the story behind this?

It all started earlier when there were rumors about singer Ariana Grande allegedly dating her co-star Ethan Slater. When such rumors spread, she was seen without her wedding ring. When someone asked, there were talks that she gave a ring to a jeweler for “cleaning.” Soon, she filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez. Fans were shocked by this incident.

What’s crazy is that everybody knows Ariana Grande is a cheater but she’s so damn fine men are like “fuck it, I’ll give it a try” pic.twitter.com/b4xsUS4HeI — Mike Birnigglia ☻ (@Mc_Knasty) July 21, 2023

Just a couple of days ago, Ethan Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, to everyone’s surprise. Also, it is to be noticed that he has a 12-month-old son with his wife, whom he is about to divorce. As if that was not all, just yesterday, his life Lily Jay came forward to share her side of the story.

Ethan Slater’s estranged wife Lilly Jay breaks her silence in new statement to Page Six, blasting Ariana Grande: “[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.” pic.twitter.com/hawBn45j7H — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 27, 2023

Ethan’s wife said that her family is collateral damage in this story of Ethan and Ariana. She also added that she is now focusing more on her son. After knowing how Lilly must be feeling amid such rumors and now when her husband is filing for divorce, her family is shattered. Fans have been shocked throughout this incident, and everyone is quite sympathetic towards her.

People might say “I’m over it” but lemme tell you if someone hung out with your FAMILY while you had your first baby and then cheated on their husband with your husband? Oh hell Lilly Jay deserves 100 days at least to drag Ariana Grande through the mud https://t.co/jqkrUgpET6 — Miles with the braids, Norman with the waves (@JerbearFreeman) July 27, 2023

So, the thing is, some people are trolling singer Ariana Grande for being a “homewrecker.” For that, there is more bad publicity all around various social media platforms. On top of everything, she has gained over 500K followers on the leading social media platform Instagram.

No Official Statement from Ariana/ Ethan

Since there have been so many rumors, the due has been seen in various public places. But they have managed to stay under the radar by not giving official statements. Also, they are not seen much in public places these days. It may be their way of avoiding everyone who wants to ask questions to them. And they might not be ready to face anyone. Ariana has not been seen in any public events, and for that, everyone is blaming that it is because of the people she chooses to date.