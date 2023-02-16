Run the World Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Run the World is an American comedy tv series. The series Run the World has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Run the World is full of comedy and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Run the World.

Run the World Season 2:

The series Run the World follows the story of four best friends who live in Harlem strive for world domination.

The series Run the World was created by Leigh Davenport. It stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Andrea Bordeaux.

The series Run the World was written by Leigh Davenport, Jenna Bond, Niya Palmer, Jess Pineda, Njeri Brown, and Nastaran Dibai.

It was directed by Jenee LaMarque, Justin Tipping, Nastaran Dibai, and Millicent Shelton. It was executively produced by Leigh Davenport and Yvette Lee Bowser.

The length of each episode of the series Run the World ranges from 26 to 30 minutes. The series Run the World was made under SisterLee Productions and Lionsgate Television. Starz distributed the series Run the World.

The series Run the World has arrived on Starz. The first season of the series Run the World contains eight episodes titled Phenomenal Women, Because… ADOS, What a Co-inky-dick, I Love Harlem, Plus Ones, My Therapist Says, What You Wish For, and Almost – Lady – Almost.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Run the World is confirmed or not.

Run the World Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

The series Run the World was renewed for the second season by Starz in August 2021. So, Run the World Season 2 is officially confirmed.

Run the World Season 2 was confirmed on 27th August 2021 by Starz. The second season of the series Run the World will be released on Starz. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Run the World, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Run the World.

Run the World Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of Run the World Season 2 below.

Amber Stevens West as Whitney Andrea Bordeaux as Ella Bresha Webb as Renee Corbin Reid as Sondi Stephen Bishop as Matthew Tosin Morohunfola as Ola Nick Sagar as Anderson Erika Alexander as Barb Ellie Reine as Amari Powell Jay Walker as Jason De’Adre Aziza as Donda Baptiste Sasha Hutchings as Hope James Chen as Brian David J. Cork as Chris Cabrera Precious Lee as Cherise Emily Tarver as Abby Becca Khalil as Radha Shah Bubba Weiler as Chad Jamar Greene as Bouncer Tonya Pinkins as Gwen Greene Christian Borle as Brett Ali Marsh Leigh Ann Leonidas Gulaptis as Colin Rosie O’Donnell as Dr. Nancy Josephson Sergio Delavicci as Blad Guy Tamera Tomakili as Monife Adeyemo Ro Boddie as Reed Locke Yasha Jackson as Iman Aubrey Cleland as Teen Whitney Ilfenesh Hadera as Ilfenesh Hadera Kevin Loreque as Waiter Cameisha Cotton as Twist Out Girl

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Run the World.

Run the World Season 1 Review:

Run the World Season 1 got mixed reviews from critics. We expect that Run the World Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series Run the World, we have seen that a group of four black, fiercely, and vibrant loyal best friends who work, live, and play in Harlem because they strive for world domination.

After that, Renee updates Ella as well as Sondi on the status of her troubled marriage when Whitney tries to balance work as well as her pending nuptials.

Later, the girls throw Ella a karaoke party for her 32nd birthday, but uninvited guests cause Ella as well as Whitney to spiral.

On the other hand, Renee, Whitney, Sondi, and Ella spend a pleasant Saturday in uptown Harlem by getting brunch, doing dancing, and drinking.

After that, Matthew and Sondi host a party for their academic peers. Later, Chaos ensues at the final bridal dress fitting of Whitney.

Ella, Renee, Whitney, and Sondi sit through a therapy session along with a therapist from the upper-west side who has a reputation for being blunt as well as savvy.

After that, Ella makes a career choice and that has startling repercussions in her personal life. Later, Renee makes a major decision for her career.

Later, Renee, Hope, Ella, and Sondi get wild as well as crazy at the bachelorette party of Whitney, but soon the bride is nowhere to be found. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the second season of the series Run the World will start where it is left in the first season of the series Run the World.

If we get any update or news about the story of the second season of the series Run the World, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Run the World.

Run the World Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Run the World Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

Pop the bubbly because #RunTheWorld is coming back for season 2! 🍾🥂🎉 pic.twitter.com/6AezaxB8ab — Run The World (@runtheworldtv) August 27, 2021

Maybe Run the World Season 2 will be released somewhere in 2022 on Starz. Let’s see what happens next. The first season of the series Run the World was aired from 16th May 2021 to 11th July 2021.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Run the World, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Run the World.

Run the World Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Run the World Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Find the official trailer of Run the World Season 1 below. It was released by Starz on 8th April 2021. Watch it below.

